February 2025

Cringestack in Review, Part I
A Based Guidebook
  
Librarian of Celaeno
71
Educating the Ascendant Right
Schooling in Three Parables
67
Cinéma Médiocrité
The Subtle Art of Phoning It In
  
Librarian of Celaeno
90
The Looming Fascist Menace of Donald Trump
And the Communist Man-Molesto
  
Librarian of Celaeno
92
On Being a Ring-Giver
bēah-gifa and the cycle of elites
  
Librarian of Celaeno
25

January 2025

Deep Down, He's What They Wanted All Along
A theory of liberal indifference
  
Librarian of Celaeno
121
The Apsu Sea of The Real
Authenticity and the future
  
Librarian of Celaeno
59
Worthwhile Lives for Sensitive Young Men
A coda and response
  
Librarian of Celaeno
47
Chris Rufo is Right
Contra Mundi
  
Librarian of Celaeno
201
Collateral and the Remembrance of Death
Memento Mori Dramate
  
Librarian of Celaeno
86
