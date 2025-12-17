The Library of Celaeno

The Library of Celaeno

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eudemonia's avatar
Eudemonia
5d

We live in the Boomer Cosmology - until the Right generates a new cosmology for us to live in, we will continue to cycle between whining on twitter that we aren't in the club, and retreating to our cabin in the woods to sulk about not being in the club.

We are not going to get Social Security. We are not going to get Medicare. We are not going to get vacation homes, cruises, year-long sabbaticals or full IMAX hagiographies of our glory days.

Until we accept that Pressing the Button is identical to destroying the Boomer Cosmology, and voluntarily destroying the idols of luxury, prestige and ease that we desired as the spoils of political victory, our words and our actions are sterile and will be burnt like chaff.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Working Man's avatar
Working Man
5d

Thank you for the white hot inspiration. It was so easy to choose construction over advertising. I had all the pleasures of the low life and my mind was free to roam. God damn if I didn’t make the right decision at the right time. I looked at the Savage piece and knew it was gonna be what you said it was. Pass.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
87 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Librarian of Celaeno · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture