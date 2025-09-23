For those of you who haven’t read me mention it, I live in a small Southern town about twelve miles from a somewhat larger town and some sixty miles from a good-sized city. There were prayer vigils for Charlie Kirk in all three places and many others nearby, and I made it to the one closest, in the town just to the north of where I live. Going to events like this is especially important for those of us in online right wing spaces, because apart from the propriety of paying respect to the dead, they also allow you to connect with, or at least observe your neighbors. It’s good to know where they are, in every sense.

Share

Share The Library of Celaeno

It’s also important because, whatever steps we advocate moving forward as rightists, we must understand that it is people like the small town Americans among whom our ideas will be instantiated. It is often said that politics is the art of the possible. This is true to the point, but we should never make the mistake of imagining that what is possible is fixed, or worse, ceding its boundaries to our enemies. The Christians of the early 4th century came of age in a world in which their religion was illegal, where their pagan persecutors circumscribed the possible. Those relatively few brave souls simply refused to accept the situation they found themselves in, and through blood and sacrifice, reshaped their world. Nothing made by men is permanent; things that seem strong are often revealed to be quite brittle when tested. So too it is with the current liberal regime. Our task is to determine what is to be done and how to go about doing it, alongside the ordinary people owed peace, liberty, and order by a just government.

Yesterday you said you’d ride the tiger today, anon, so JUST DO IT!!!!!!!

The specific event I attended had the title “Prayer Vigil for Charlie Kirk and Victims of Violence.” That phrasing is significant, more to come on that. I would estimate that by the end there were between 100-150 people there, which for the area and for a Sunday night was a large turnout, especially given that the larger town in the area had also already had a prayer vigil the day before that was attended by many people from this place. It was held at the local memorial park; every Southern town I know of has some public space dedicated to veterans.

It’s common to see a distinction drawn between the internet and ‘real life,’ the latter being more authentic than than the former. People are urged online to “touch grass;” no one IRL is exhorted to type more. I agree that physical spaces and personal connections are important. But in an important sense, real life and the internet are not really distinct things and never were. The prayer rally I attended was livestreamed to Facebook, and before the speakers came out, the hosts broadcast the audio feed from Kirk’s funeral service in Arizona. We listened to the president speaking live before the vigil proper started. The crowd present was relatively young with a healthy representation of children, so I would guess that most of them have an online presence and are familiar with news that gains most of its traction on X and such.

Along those lines, I mentioned earlier that it was significant that the full title of the event was “Prayer Vigil for Charlie Kirk and Victims of Violence.” The host made two things clear at the start- that this was not a political rally and that we were there to celebrate the life of Charlie Kirk and everyone else harmed by crime. But two things in turn stood out about this framing. First, Kirk was a political activist killed for political reasons. The crowd knew about him from his political activities, and even in this small town there were police on hand to deal with the very real possibility that political allies of the degenerate that killed him might show up to cause trouble (thankfully not). While some of the (quite few) Boomers present might have mainly known him from Fox News appearances, certainly the late Gex-X and younger members of the crowd would have been likely to be more familiar with Kirk’s viral videos. Without having scientifically polled everyone there, I can safely say that the attendees- probably to a person- shared Kirk’s basic outlook. The event was apolitical in the sense that what in other contexts would be debatable points were here uniformly held aspects of normalcy.

Also, while “Victims of Violence” is a broad category in theory, there were exactly two examples mentioned throughout. The first was the murder of Iryna Zarutska, a name which the host struggled mightily (but unsuccessfully) to pronounce correctly. The second was the shooting at Annunciation Catholic School, where a man pretending to be a woman shot nineteen children, killing two of them. In each case, the host felt no need to elaborate on the particulars and seemingly assumed, almost certainly correctly, that everyone in the audience was familiar with the crimes.

To answer the question posed by this contemptible idiot who claims to be a priest, this vigil was also held in memory of a school massacre, and the town also supports a robust community of people dedicated to memorializing the slaughter of babies central to your politics.

Pace the stated intentions of the host, both of these examples are heavily politically charged, and the fact that their significance could be so easily worked into the worldview of these small town people is telling. These aren’t things browbeaten into them by the mainstream media, but are the product of internet campaigns on the part of both rightist and right-leaning social media personalities and, also significantly, NormieCons. I had mentioned in a prior essay that people like Matt Walsh and Glenn Beck are becoming increasingly rightist; that outlook is filtering down to the people who listen to them. They become more like us every day.

This isn’t to say that the ‘masses are waking up.’ They’re not, and never will. Nor should they. One can only imagine the nightmare of everyone in America everywhere and all at once becoming consumed by the need to instantiate some political program, regardless of their mental, economic, or spiritual commitments. But they are becoming more receptive to reality. The murder of Charlie Kirk gave shape to their sense of worldly disorder. They understand that liberals and the left are not simply indifferent to the rampant crime they know about from the big city to their south, but its active enabler. And if they’re inclined to imagine events like the murder of Miss Zarutska are distant possibilities, they are well aware that there are forces active even in their own community that seek to possess their children.

Share

Share The Library of Celaeno

Anyone familiar with deep red states understands that there are pockets of leftist degeneracy all over, and like suppurating abscesses, they occasionally erupt their purulence into otherwise healthy tissue. I’m not surprised that Charlie Kirk’s (alleged) killer was both from a county that went 75% for Trump and a porn-addicted antifa nutcase with a tr00n boyfriend and a fetish for pedophilic bestiality. South Carolina, where I once lived, has the same tendencies for the same reasons. People think they can relax in red states; they mock what they see as far-off leftist insanity while they grill and watch SEC football. When I say that the normies are becoming more receptive to reality, I mean that the more astute among them are coming to understand that it is no longer possible to avoid the Eye of Sauron.

Propane was long held to affect gayness the way garlic warded off vampires in normielore. This has proven of mixed effectiveness at best.

This receptiveness is a salutary opportunity for those of us who’ve labored to advance the discourse in the proper direction for years. Like myself, you may have experienced pushback to the idea of a proper reaction in favor of a mere return to the politics of an earlier stage of decay. Many of the NormieCons who rejected Trump and what he represented in 2016 on grounds of “decency” and “muh norms” have discovered that those tropes were simply media-generated false consciousness, cover for the advancing neoliberal revolution and the attendant leftist cant of its elites. They’re ready for something better, better even than MAGA, which in many ways marks the turning point (so to speak) from the old zeitgeist to the new.

The normies are ready for a reckoning. They are not revolutionaries or counter-revolutionaries, but they want a just social order and they increasingly sense that one is not to be had under liberalism. They don’t process this on an intellectual level, but they feel like there is no way to vote themselves out of this. Stephen Miller’s rejection of trite ACLU pieties reflects, at a high level, the wish among the ordinary people of America for justice not in conflict with positive law. They don’t see the benefit of having their flag burned and their faith mocked and their heritage derided; the freedom they were supposed to enjoy in exchange, David French’s “blessings of liberty,” ring hollow now. It has been made very clear to them, if only intuitively, that there are millions of people who hate them, and would be happy to see them dead, if not actively participate in their liquidation, and that their innate good nature and willingness to leave people alone have resulted in a great barbarian horde that seeks nothing less than the wholesale destruction of their society.

The normie understands that this horde exists due to the support of the system, and if they don’t know the particulars, they are aware that their enemies are given state or state-adjacent jobs, or else funded by non-profits or NGOs. They know they are taxed to pay for it all; if anything, this grates on them the most, as Machiavelli would have predicted. There is also the condescension that goes along with it, the specter of smug mediocrities given status due to their cringing sycophancy to the system looking down on decent people with real jobs. It’s this aspect of the Current Year, I think, that represents the most likely avenue of approach for getting the normies onboard with a robust rightist agenda.

“F*** goin’ to some liberal Democrat college! I’ll join the Army and avoid all that crazy stuff and … aw s***!“

I had originally thought here to lay out a political program, one where I explored the nuances of the propriety of proscription and confiscation. Certainly, the days of violent incitement, of media figures telling online mobs of leftist mental defectives that their enemies are Nazi transphobes out to genocide them, need to come to a legal, financial, and social end. It should be clear at this point that such rhetoric amounts to a blatant call for murder. Likewise, the networks coordinating leftist criminality need to be shut down and their members imprisoned as a collective menace to public order. This can be accomplished with no legal restrictions on free speech that liberals and leftists have not already widely demonstrated comfort with- long live bipartisan consensus.

But while I think that it’s important to put an end to the anarcho-tyranny of neoliberalism, it is even more important to build. Looking back at previous attempts at reaction- under the restored Bourbons, the machinations of Metternich, Generalissimo Franco’s regime, and the junta of Pinochet, to name a few- one sees that they were largely thorough and successful and purging and suppressing socially destructive forces within their societies, and yet, for all that, their efforts came to naught long term. I posit that in all cases they failed in encouraging and supporting robust, organic, and popular religious revival. A crown might be gained by the sword, but legitimacy is sustained through faith, and without it, nothing endures.

All the aura in the world can’t help you without faith.

I was heartened by what I saw at the Charlie Kirk vigil less for the implicit political implications revealed, but for the faith on display. Their normative rightist tendencies were sustained, not through ideology, but through their Christianity. It was, before anything else, a prayer vigil, much as Kirk’s funeral was a five-hour showcase of evangelism. I don’t want to romanticize these people or their lifestyle. They have problems like everyone else, and the town is no utopia. But I didn’t bother to lock my car door down there, and didn’t think twice about it. Even those who fall away from the religion of their fathers are shaped by it, and the society of such men is far healthier than anything dreamed up by sophisticated social planners.

Such faith-informed politics is the foundation of any rightist project with any prospect of success in America. Nietzsche and Odin and Elite Human Capital have no purchase with these folks. They’ll bear leadership, even rule, but not experimentation or contempt. The man who truly learns to speak to them and what they value will have the loyalty of that segment of society that has historically demonstrated its disproportionate unhesitating willingness to work and fight and suffer.

Across the street from the vigil was the local Baptist church. When I was young, the signboards had plastic letters- the local teens would switch them around to spell untoward things. But now the banners are digital. Yet while things change one way, in another they remain the same. The corny messages of my youth still carry pride of place. Look to the Methodists, and you’ll likely see “Sign Broken, Message Inside.” The Presbyterians might display “The Best Vitamin for a Believer is B1!” On the surface it’s a bit cringe, but if you grew up around these people, the older you get, the more you come to appreciate the earnestness of it. It’s authentic, for all its hokeyness, like the people who post such messages, including updated wit like “Do You Spend Your Time With God’s Book or Facebook?” ZINGGGGG!

“Fall Into Jesus, He Never Leaves” is simple, disarming, humble, and wholly true. We can depart from Him, but He won’t ever abandon us. A politics that has that truth as its lodestone is what Charlie Kirk and those who came to remember him believed, and we on the right proper should believe it as well. Conservatives preserve; the reactionary resurrects.

Buy Me a Coffee and Thank God a Latte

Thanks for reading The Library of Celaeno! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share The Library of Celaeno