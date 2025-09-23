The Library of Celaeno

Winston Smith's avatar
Winston Smith
1d

I hear young men are looking for something certain, something heroic, something that's the opposite of the demonic death cult slop of this 'progressive' age - well, Jesus is your Man/God!! Let revival break out!

Mike Moschos's avatar
Mike Moschos
11h

This is, as usual, well written. But, imo, in diagnosing the cause of disturbing trends going on today, the piece seems to then give up on the very possibility that the public could ever meaningfully participate in the shaping of public life while also missing the fact that used to very significantly participate and the diminishment of that participation is likely the cause of he disturbing trend the author laments.

The author writes “The masses are not waking up. Nor should they. One can only imagine the nightmare” But, respectfully, this is a deeply ahistorical and, in my view, counterproductive views. Because it was when “the masses” were shut out of institutional and political powerl, when democratic mechanisms and civic infrastructures were intentionally dismantled or nullified that the vacuums the autor laments began to appear. And the real historical record shows that ordinary people have not only been capable of democratic governance, but that their active participation helped build the very moral, spiritual, and material frameworks that sustained societies.

America’s old decentralized civic order, the one that this author, in a glaring contradiction, hints at longing for, was not run by a small clique of stewards operating quietly above. It was, for most of the country’s history, animated by mass-member parties, mutual societies, local capital structures, local editorial networks, local Academe, ward, town, city etc meetings, a dense networks of civic and religious institutions, and more. They were the structure of the system's governance. When these institutions began the long process of being destroyed, nullified, or absorbed into top down bureaucratic technocracies after World War II and the Cold War reengineering of the political economy. what you describe as today’s alienation became inevitable. The people didn’t “fail” democracy; democracy was intentionally amputated from them.

The commercialization of attention, the collapse of literacy, and the decline in moral formation aren’t just mysterious cultural shifts—they are the cascading consequences of upstream political and institutional decisions. The modern West was remade to centralize decision-making, hollow out local epistemic institutions, and suppress genuine public plurality and the result is a society where people feel both exhausted and powerless, and where what you rightly call “technocratic liberalism” has replaced democratic self rule with passive consumption.

There are real signs of democratic reawaking beneath the radar, but if it is contributed to via Kirk's network that'll probably be inadvertent

3 replies by Librarian of Celaeno and others
36 more comments...

