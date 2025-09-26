The Library of Celaeno

The Library of Celaeno

The Brothers Krynn
2d

Antifa should have been banned years ago. Not just in the US but also the world over. I hate that Canadian taxes help support those murderous vipers.

Flatulus Maximus
2d

I see some positives coming from the Trump administration. But, as with all things Trump, I have modest to low expectations. Don't misunderstand. I voted for the man in 3 elections, and I agree with much of his agenda. I cannot get past the feeling that he is not playing the long game, and our opponents are. No matter how good you are, or are your intentions, you can't undue more than a century of subversion in one 4 year term. Just like cancer, the malignancy hides and lets you think "remission." Then it come back and kills you. I'll feel more optimistic if I see measures to insure these policies like border control, punishing criminals, crushing the Green New Deal, and pro-growth economics aren't just a flash in the pan. There is a very Deep State out there trying to hang on until they can get back to what they perceive as business as usual.

88 more comments...

