Some time ago, I wrote an essay on the murder of Brian Thompson. In it, I said the following:

There’s a bigger question here as well- is there such a thing as a recourse to natural justice? Can a system get so dysfunctional and degraded that people have the right to take the law into their own hands? Quite so, and in fact that notion is a part of the Western, Christian legal tradition. For example, in the Justinian Code one finds this gloss on a law from the joint reign of Valentinian, Theodosius, and Arcadius:

3.27.1. Emperors Valentinian, Theodosius and Arcadius to the Provincials. We grant everyone the right to resist a soldier or a person in private station who enters fields as a nocturnal plunderer, or besets frequented roads with intentions of robbery, and who is worthy to be subjected to immediate punishment pursuant to such permission and to receive the death and incur the danger which he himself threatened. For it is better to forestall, rather than to punish the deed. We therefore grant you permission to avenge yourself and make an act which is too late to be punished in court subject to this edict. Let no one spare a soldier when he becomes a robber and should be opposed by weapons. Given July 1 (391). C. Th. 9.14.2.

Per Roman tradition, and the tradition from Romans (13:4), sovereigns are chosen by Heaven as their instruments of justice on Earth. However, under circumstances where they are unable to exercise that power, it devolves to the people, who are authorized to execute wrath on wrongdoers themselves without fear of later legal jeopardy. The permission to do so is here granted explicitly by the emperors, but the underlying principle would necessarily apply even if such direct authorization was not forthcoming; indeed, it is easy to envision circumstances when it would not be so, given some crisis where legitimate authority could not make its will widely known. Are there therefore circumstances wherein it is appropriate to take the law into our own hands and exercise natural justice? Certainly. Was this one of those? No. Our system, while certainly dysfunctional and corrupt, has not yet exhausted its capacity for reform and responsibility. The election of Donald Trump, a comeback for the ages against all odds and several attempts to kill him, demonstrates that the Mandate of Heaven has in some way shifted from the current regime. Thoughtful men have a duty to allow this new political settlement a chance to make its will felt before resorting to anything so drastic as violence.

That was last December. I thought it might be useful, some ten months later, to revisit the issue in light of current events. This essay is of a piece with my last two. In both of those, I focused on promising signs still visible- perhaps more so than before- after the murder of Charlie Kirk and the related plague of leftist violence in which it occurred. But this time, while I still have high hopes for the future, I want to sound a note of warning to and about the authorities concerning less promising trends, along with some policies I feel may be worth considering.

Share

Share The Library of Celaeno

It has been just over two weeks since the murder of Charlie Kirk, and the spectacle of grief among sympathetic Americans has, if anything, only emboldened the left and its supporters among our managerial class and its clients. In addition to actual crimes targeting conservatives and law enforcement, both are faced with a show of venomous hatred from people they might otherwise have never known about, people willing to declare themselves the murderous enemies of people they’ve not even met. All of this is facilitated by social media, perforated with the kinds of cyber-abscesses in which malignant ideas fester. What’s worse, absolutely none of this is new, only more visible in the wake of Kirk’s murder.

Just a few of many, many examples

The President, to his credit, has declared the worst of these groups, Antifa, to be a terrorist organization. He has correctly identified the left as the major vector of political violence in America. He has refused to accept the “both sides” framing and rejected calls to express moderation or adopt anything like a conciliatory tone. At the time of this writing he has just convened a press conference wherein he laid out his plans for a “whole of government” legal assault on not only leftist criminals, but their funders and enablers as well. This looks very promising, but we still look to results.

But it certainly doesn’t help that other members of Trump’s party do not share even his rhetorical urgency. In the wake of numerous attacks on ICE agents, including multiple murders and attempted murders, Ted Cruz-for example- had this to say:

“This needs to stop.” I’m but one of many people on our side of things (check out the comments here and elsewhere on this video) who immediately sees the problem with this. In point of fact, it doesn’t need to stop. It can and will keep going as long as there are criminals willing and able to attack the people and institutions representing peace and order in this country. And very little about Cruz’s press conference or innumerable tweets and statements and such from other Republican leaders will incentivize any of the people committing the crimes he’s denouncing to cease to do so.

What Cruz means is not so much that these attacks and the rhetoric encouraging them “need” to stop so much as they “should” stop. They ought to stop because they represent a great evil. But I suspect Cruz avoids this sort of framing because of the implication. If you say it should stop then, if the people doing it refuse to do so, they must be stopped. I think he shies away from this because, unlike the campaigns in Israel of which he is so fond, he shrinks from what would be required to really deal with an existential problem.

Hey, that’s great and all, but couldn’t you just politely ask Hamas to stop it?

This is because the great nightmare of every NormieCon is that a (domestic) threat might come about that does not admit of a liberal solution. Unlike the left, they don’t have another set of rules or an alternative framing. For Cruz and those like him, the Constitution is less a legal document produced by fallible men than a divine map marking the fixed boundaries of political possibility. The tragedy of Republican politics since, well, Lincoln is that electoral success gained by pledging to preserve it has only served to mask its near total metamorphosis many times over. The Founders’ Constitution went down in flames in 1861; Reconstruction Constitution was replaced by Progressive Constitution, which subtly evolved into Managerial Constitution following the Civil Rights Revolution. Cruz is obedient to the forms of a system long transmuted in substance.

I think he and those like him really do understand that they share a country with a large and growing segment of people with an irreconcilable, violent hatred of them and everything for which they stand. However hapless or mildly sleezy your typical NormieCon politician is, I don’t imagine that they are oblivious to the reality, only what must logically follow. It’s a willful blindness, conditioned by decades working within a system that was faulty and crooked and acrimonious, but still functioned. But that order belongs to the past, a political inheritance contingent upon religious, demographic, and social cohesion that no longer exists.

Share

Share The Library of Celaeno

So what is to be done? In my quote at the start I asked if natural justice was the correct recourse under the present circumstances, answering in the affirmative, under certain conditions. I also noted the role of the state as an instrument of God created to execute justice on Earth. This latter point should be understood as a positive duty incumbent upon the sovereign. They are not merely to avoid injustice, but to actively work against evil, and be seen to do so. This is the sole justification for submitting to rule, that our princes will take upon themselves the duty of vengeance that makes civilization possible. Without that, it follows that civilization is impossible, that we have entered a state of barbarism, and that the right to violence has devolved wholly to the subsidiary authority of faction, tribe, and clan.

Are we there? Not yet, and I stress the latter word. I should perhaps introduce some caveats here. Many people are quite understandingly frustrated by the appearance of inaction on the part of the Trump administration following the murder of Charlie Kirk and the various attacks on law enforcement proceeding and following. I share this impatience. But I am still confident that Trump understands what's at stake here, his and our enemies having tried to kill him several times that we know of and successfully murdering a close friend and political associate. The press conference today demonstrated that the administration understands that this is not merely about prosecuting criminals after the fact, but destroying the foundations of leftist violence by going after its more mainstream liberal financiers and enablers. Most heartening to me is that Trump, not a man plugged into the culture of academia, nonetheless seems to grasp that the universities are a major vector of this evil. While I think it’s more true to say that they are incubators rather than instigators of radicalism for the most part, it is loooooooong past time for them to be purged, and Trump has hit them right in the funding, publicly cowing leadership in the highest places and making unprecedented demands. I suspect that his efforts to destroy the social and economic networks behind leftist violence will focus greatly on the university system.

Along those lines, I propose the following steps and encourage others to support their implementation through urgent online and analogue chimping:

Groups coordinating to prevent the lawful exercise of First Amendment rights in public venues should be charged under federal law (18 U.S.C. § 241) with conspiracy against rights. This will include not merely the participants on the ground but also anyone materially assisting said groups. Companies that censor or refuse to provide services as a result of such illegal campaigns will be open to both criminal prosecution and asset forfeiture.

As the fine people at Jacobin remind us, there are still numerous laws proscribing membership in communist organizations all over the country. These laws should be utilized to the fullest in rooting out radical leftism wherever it is found. As the left has helpfully instructed us over many decades, ideas have consequences, and saying things even vaguely reminiscent of some mid-20th century dictator is grounds enough for someone to deserve death. I would never dream of going that far- moderate that I am- and I merely call for people who evoke the most murderously destructive ideas ever generated by humans in a positive way to be driven from responsible positions in society. While of course many will object that such things are not constitutional, it should be noted that said Constitution is meant to serve the common good, not to work as a handicap to responsible governance. There is no good end served by the advocacy of violent revolution of a type that fueled the deaths of millions.

Publicly labeling people ‘Nazis,’ ‘fascists,’ ‘racists,’ and similar terms, absent explicit evidence of their advocating those ideologies and ideas, should be treated as incitement to murder and punished accordingly. Evoking ‘whiteness’ as a marker of moral evil should likewise be treated as encouraging genocide.

Thus for the state. For those of us civilians, I recommend the following.

People advocating crimes along the lines I described should be reported to any relevant authorities immediately and on mass. Every effort should be made to remove said people from public life and responsibility. While I still hold that depriving ordinary people of their livelihoods is wrong and counterproductive, those in positions of influence or authority should be driven from them as noted.

We must make every effort to engage with people who are friends and wish us well, to promote their efforts and protect them from the malice of the organized left. When you see some fren cancelled, donate to his or her GiveSendGo, advocate for them in public, and if you are in the position to do so, employ them yourself. Train, organize, and help each other. I’m not talking about militias, although if that is where your talents lie, then more power to you. I mean that you should form the support networks that will allow you to get through the challenges to come.

We must do everything in our power to mitigate the institutional power of the left and increase the cost of their attacks on us. If you are in a state with a sympathetic government, advocate for university speakers to be allowed to employ private security rather than pay the extortionate fees demanded by administration, which is merely acquiescence to the power of the left to intimidate. March onto campus with your own defenders and deal with whoever shows up. Make sure statewide policy is that a campus assumes liability for violence that ensues within its boundaries, but that they cannot compel speakers to post deposits or buy insurance, this being of course a mere pretext for the suppression of their ideas. When they get sued enough times for allowing riots, they’ll get the message.

As a general note, as a reactionary of illiberal sentiments, I hold that we need to re-conceptualize our understanding of government and our relationship to it. Under liberalism, the government is a kind of referee, existing to ensure a level and neutral playing field among all elements of society. While there may be moral sentiments that linger from a more robust regime, the liberal state is indifferent and technocratic; it does not care about your religious beliefs or your background or even your personal characteristics. You are an autonomous rights-bearer out to maximize freedom by removing constraints upon the exercise of your will. Here we see the contradiction- the state that is supposed to be a fair arbiter of ethical claims that hold equal weight is itself a moral actor, one which necessarily favors those who hold to its doctrines. Thus, we see that those who demand the state intervene to allow assist them in removing constraints of the most fundamental kinds, those most ‘victimized’ by nature and tradition, are those clients most empowered by the liberal system.

Probably a third of your countrymen not only think this is fine, but that you're a bigot for having unkind words about this lovely young lady.

There’s no return to an earlier form of liberalism that solves this problem. Rolling the rock halfway back up the hill just sets it up to roll over you again. If nothing else, we must help the NormieCon understand that the system is never neutral- it is either set toward preserving the world he values, or destroying it. Our goal must be the resurrection of an order in which the former is the end to which the state works.

To reiterate, we should all understand the state to have the positive duty of preserving peace and order in the interest of serving the common good. A state that fails to do so is simply illegitimate, regardless of the forms it observes. Those in charge who count on our support and sympathy must act, decisively and openly, in that interest. Failure to do so constitutes an abdication of responsibility and the reversion of that power of self-defense to the people. The evils that would ensue from such an eventuality would be nightmarish, so let us pray the current regime will follow its strong words with strong actions.

I wish to end by saying that if all of this sounds harsh I want it known that I genuinely hope none of the more extreme outcomes implied here come to pass. I pray that I will wake up tomorrow, or the next day, or after, to some headline somewhere saying something like, “reconciliation everywhere as people put aside differences to work together.” I know enough history to know the horrors that result from political conflict within a polity. I hope that the differences we face as Americans are not insurmountable. I know there are thoughtful people of liberal and leftist sentiments who disagree with me honorably and respectfully. I don’t advocate attacking people for their ideas as such and I have a thoroughgoing anti-democratic hatred for mobs. But humans are not peaceful creatures, or rather, they’re peaceful in the sense St. Augustine noted:

For even they who intentionally interrupt the peace in which they are living have no hatred of peace, but only wish it changed into a peace that suits them better. They do not, therefore, wish to have no peace, but only one more to their mind. And in the case of sedition, when men have separated themselves from the community, they yet do not effect what they wish, unless they maintain some kind of peace with their fellow-conspirators. And therefore even robbers take care to maintain peace with their comrades, that they may with greater effect and greater safety invade the peace of other men.

I’m aware enough of my own sins to recognize this impulse within me. I speak my mind here in full awareness of that. But all the same, I hold that my words are true and the course I advocate will serve the common good better than the one upon which we are all currently embarked. The last and best thing for which I’ll advocate here is that we all pray, not to win, not for our own peace, but for that peace that passes all understanding.

Radicalize Your Neighbor With a Coffee

Thanks for reading The Library of Celaeno! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share The Library of Celaeno