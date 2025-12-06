Introduction

It’s been a good bit of work, bringing these essays into being, but the reception of this series has made me very happy. Pieces like these, deep dives into myth and the way the stories we tell shape our individual lives and our societies, are necessarily a bit more abstract than more ephemeral cultural commentary and thus can fly under the radar at times. That’s to be expected; there are things for the masses and things for οι ὀλίγοι. I enjoy writing both.

This trilogy is part of my wider project, both on Substack and in my in-person career, to reinvigorate culture in the West by returning to the sources, both in their particular instantiations and in a transcendent sense. Transcendence is a word I use often, and it’s impossible to do so without seeming pretentious. My interjections of what I hope is humor is intended to mitigate that insofar as I can. My series on education, my deep-dives into the great mythographers, my explorations of religious texts, etc. are all offered with the purpose of cultivating a perspective in my readers that is broader and more enduring than the collapsing neoliberal, materialist order around us.

We have seen, in part one and part two of this series, that the people of Medieval Europe took extremely seriously their heritage from both the pagan and Jewish worlds. Theirs was not the way of rejection and supersession , but rather integration and continuity. They show in the cultural legacy that they bequeathed to us that the West is a great synthesis, a binding together of elements according to a higher ideal. That ideal, of course, was Christianity.

The Christian Worthies represent in their respective persons the interweaving of all of the themes we have thus far explored, and more. For they each bear not only some part of the legacy of the Late Antique world of Christianized Classical culture, but also span the range of more distinctly European identities. Their connections to various ethnicities within the continent make them particular; their Christianity makes them universally accessible. They are, at the same time, not tropes but individuals, with distinct personalities that emerge through the voices of generations of authors. In this, they truly fit the appellation ‘Christian,’ a faith at once for men, nations, and all people at once.

As with the pagans and Jews, the Christian Worthies are warrior kings, not saints as such. They represent a faith of the type expressed in Romans 13:

3 For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to evil. Do you want to be unafraid of the authority? Do what is good, and you will have praise from the same. 4 For he is God’s minister to you for good. But if you do evil, be afraid; for he does not bear the sword in vain; for he is God’s minister, an avenger to execute wrath on him who practices evil.

As such, they are not generally in line with what nice modern people would call, well, nice. But if you’ve read this far, you’ve discovered what a claustrophobic cell modernity is, and you rightly long to breathe the air of other ages.

Arthur (Artus, Artur?)

Je fui roy de Bertagne, d’Escosse e d’Engletere;

Cinquante roy conquis qui de moy tiengnent terre;

Jay tue VII grans jaians rustons en mi le terre;

Sus le munt Saint Michel un autre na lay conquerre;

Vis le Seint Greal; puis moy fist Mordret goere;

Qui moy ocist V.C ans puis que Diu vint en tere. I was king of Brittany, Scotland, and England, I conquered fifty kings who became my retainers, I killed seven heathen giants in the middle of my realm, On Mont St. Michel, another I went abroad to conquer, I saw the Holy Grail; then Mordred waged war on me, Who killed me, 500 years after God was born.

Of all the Nine Worthies, King Arthur is probably the most evocative as a literary figure. The average man in the street could probably list some tropes on inquiry- Merlin, Sir Lancelot, Guinevere, castles, etc. For every cinematic depiction of Alexander the Great or King David there are probably a hundred such works about Arthur. This is fitting because, like Hector, Arthur is almost certainly a wholly fictional character, or at least one buried beneath so much legend that any real historical figure is lost. Note that the storylines I reference below developed over a long period of time at many hands, and thus there will be some inconsistencies- my Arthur here is a very generalized version. There is an entire Medieval lore-cycle connected with Arthur called the Matter of Britain, a sort of Arthurian Extended Universe much like that of the ancient Homeric Corpus or the modern MCU; its best to think about the continuity issues in a comparable way.

I stand by my original, controversial contention that this is actually a pretty good movie.

There are hints- but only that- of something substantial in the haze. Jacques de Longuyon connects Arthur with Brittany, Scotland, and England. The latter location places him in his ostensible temporal context as a figure of the period after Roman Britain, a hybrid Celtic-Latin world, further hinted at by his being connected to Scotland and Brittany. Those two countries, along with Wales (which also has a strong Arthurian association) and distant Ireland, represent the last remnants of a wider Celtic world subsumed by the Germanic invasions of Late Antiquity. He is a conqueror of other kings and a giant-slayer; the earliest substantial stories relating to this belong to the history of Geoffrey of Monmouth, writing in the 12th century, and hint at Arthur being a foe of both anarchy and pre-Christian backsliding (“jaians rustons” literally means “rustic giants,” but I take that in the sense of ‘pagan’ or ‘heathen’ as markers of rurality and religious irredentism). Perhaps Arthur represents some faded memory of a local warlord able to unite smaller bands under his authority while preserving some connection to the legacy of Christian Rome, a spark blown blown back into flaming brilliance by a series of Medieval authors, each of whom expanded the lore in keeping with their individual artistic sensibilities and the spirit of their age.

The Arthur lore is as a whole ambiguous as to those remnants of the pre-Christian world. The stories connected to him juxtapose the chivalry of the High Middle Ages alongside Green Men and wizards and sorceresses of clearly pagan Celtic vintage. Some more recent works have leaned into that a bit too heavily, sacrificing the carefully-wrought thematic unity of the medieval tales for culture war hatred of Christianity, but such only serves to demonstrate the lazy philistinism of our modern creatives. The story of King Arthur is inseparable from the Christian faith; at the same time, he- and we- live in a world haunted by older things.

Whatever he once was- if he ever once was- by the Middle Ages the British Arthur has become far more cosmopolitan and Continental. Brittany was not only the locus for Celtic refugees fleeing the Angles and Saxons pouring into Britain proper, but also within the cultural sphere of Northern France, and thereby connected to wider currents in Europe. Arthur campaigns in “munt Saint Michel”- Normandy- and other lore connects him as far afield as Rome. Arthur as a literary figure is perhaps more French than English, but the influence was heavily localized in the aforementioned Brittany and Normandy, with the latter of course connected to England after 1066, bringing the development of the lore full circle.

There were still wider cultural dimensions to the story, however. Burgundy and Champaign, two other areas where the Arthur mythos was taking shape, were within the cultural spheres of both Northern France and Western Germany. It was here that the central trope of Arthurian lore, the Holy Grail, developed into its final form. Interestingly, the original grail was a ‘graal,’ a serving dish brought to the Fisher King in Chretien de Troyes of Champagne’s unfinished epic; it was Burgundian Robert Boron who first explicitly connects it with legends referencing the Last Supper and Joseph of Arimathea and his purported trip to Britain after the Crucifixion. Mallory would most fully unify all of the historical and religious themes about a century after Longuyon, and the story since had largely been derivative of his work.

Nothing apart from Mallory so fully captures the mature Medieval conception of Arthur and the movie Excalibur

The pairing of the Grail and Mordred in the penultimate line in Longuyon at the start is especially apt, in that it demonstrates that while Arthur’s fictional nature would allow for him to be an ideal- and idealized- Christian king, his court devoted to an esoteric quest for a mystical artifact connected with Christ himself, the authors who treated his story realized there was nothing more authentically Christian than human fallibility. There is a moral rot at the core of Arthur’s world, sexual sin. Mordred is Arthur’s son by his own half-sister Morgause, whom he coupled with not knowing her identity. That son, accepted at Arthur’s court, proves its undoing, not from his own evil acts as yet, but through exposing those of others, namely the affair between Queen Guinevere and Lancelot. Ultimately, adultery, like all sins, derives from pride, and Mordred usurps the throne from his father; the two then kill each other in battle.

God’s kingdom is not of this world, and the story of Arthur is ultimately a reminder that even our most noble aspirations must be tempered with humility. Camelot is a kind of Babel, a grand and glorious enterprise too superhuman in its scope to endure, something the pagan Greeks would have understood as hubris. Before men can rule others, they must rule themselves, and though we men of the West are scattered throughout the world, and the world is scattered in turn among us, we can still build. We can draw the sword once more from the water. The king can return.

Note: Do read

for a far more in-depth look into Arthurian lore.

Charlemagne (Charlemaine, Karlo, Karol)

Je fui roy, emperere, e fuy nee de France;

Jay quis tote Espaigne e in us la creance;

Naimon e Agolant ocis sans dotance;

Le Seneschal conquis e l’almirant de Valence.

En Jerusalem remi la creance,

E mors fuy V.C. ans apres Diu sans dotance. __ I was king and emperor, born of France, I conquered all of Spain and there established the faith, Naimon and Agolant I killed without doubt, I defeated the seneschal and admiral of Valencia, I restored the faith in Jerusalem, I died 500 years after God [came to Earth], without doubt.

Charlemagne (Charles the Great) is a far more thoroughly historically grounded figure than Arthur, and his life is fairly well-documented for a man of his time. Interestingly, Longuyon correctly places Arthur more-or-less where he would be had he lived (circa 500 or so), but seems to think the far better attested Charlemagne was his contemporary, missing his actual floruit by some three centuries. Born into the line of chamberlains that displaced the Frankish Merovingians, Charlemagne succeeded his father, Pepin the Short, alongside his brother Carloman as joint Kings of the Franks; primogeniture was not the custom of the Franks of the period. His rivalry with his younger brother and his own innate ambition would set in motion a chain of events that would result in Charlemagne crafting an empire of his own making, one which his papal patrons would christen as Rome redivivus.

You should be Dürermaxxing, anon.

Charlemagne represents, like Arthur, a pan-European figure, a monarch who ruled over much of what is today France, Germany, and Italy, an empire he carved out through marriage and conquest. As a historical personage, he is rightly revered as the Father of Europe, the man who established the norms of a social order that would characterize the various kingdoms that emerged in his wake. But his was not the European Union, a gray aggregation of faceless bureaucrats, illegitimate and extractive, committed to a program of cultural and ethic replacement. Rather, Charlemagne, in his rough and unsubtle way, sought to instantiate a Christian society, sanctifying the political institutions he inherited and created by placing them at the service of God.

This was a long-standing project of the Frankish kings. Clovis, the first of the Merovingians, had converted to the faith and aligned his people with the Bishops of Rome, an alliance that would endure (with no small amount of friction) through and long beyond Charlemagne. It’s easy for secular historians to present this cynically, as some sort of Machiavellian arrangement of legitimacy offered for protection and enforcement, but to think this way is to miss a fundamental concept inherent not only to the political thought of the Germanic people, but to Indo-Europeans more generally. The king is a type of bridge, connecting heaven and earth, his job to sanctify the human realm through the execution of divine justice. Dumezil and other comparativists looked to this feature as characteristic of IE derived peoples, that kings had duties both sacred and profane. It appears in the thought of the pagan Evola, quoting the Catholic de Maistre, the notion that God has a special purpose for those he sets apart to rule, and that it is the duty of men to honor this aspect of sovereignty.

In this light, we can view the expansionist project of the Carolingian Empire along three fronts. There was the Italian front, where Charlemagne subdued the Lombards and was eventually crowned as the new Roman Emperor by the hand of the Pope. This title placed him and those who bore it following him as the highest temporal authority in Europe (though in practice the scope of the actual political power would vary over time). At the time, this created no small friction with the Byzantines, who were fairly sure there already was a Roman Emperor, but as both thrones are now defunct, this creates the opportunity for a more seamless revival in the present, should the occasion arise.

Then there was the Spanish March, which as Longuyon’s verse demonstrates, was the setting that most fully captured the imagination of the Middle Ages. He and his readers would certainly have been familiar with the Chanson de Roland, part of the Matter of France cycle of stories, which relates a highly imaginative final stand on the part of Charlemagne’s rearguard battling an army composed of the hordes of the Saracen East, worshiping the unholy trinity of Mohamet, Apollo, and Termagant. The casting of the Muslims as odd, syncretist pagans would have probably been thought strange by the historical Charlemagne, who maintained diplomatic relations with several Islamic states and presumably knew at least the general details of their actual beliefs, but fits an overall narrative of the Christian Emperor as the defender of the faith and West against alien religious and ethnic forces. Like his grandfather Charles Martel, he was a bulwark against the perennial threat of Asiatic invaders, a model for other kings after him.

Bulwarks aren’t what they used to be.

Probably the theater of conflict that has most captured the imagination of the modern right has been his third major area of activity- the pagan north. The Saxons had migrated to Western Europe behind the Franks, and apart from the Scandinavians and those small groups further afield were the only Germanic people who had not converted yet to Christianity; the Saxons who’d invaded England had long since come over by the time of Charlemagne, though they may have been a people distinct from those on the continent. The ones to the north of Charlemagne’s empire made themselves a major nuisance with constant raids, and their burning of a church in January of 772 prompted the emperor to invade their territory.

Their destruction of a house of worship marked the conflict as a religious war, one which Charlemagne didn’t begin, but fully intended to finish. He defeated the Saxons in a series of campaigns over the next few years, destroyed their shrines- in particular the Irminsul, some sort of pillar or great wooden post, the full nature of which is now obscure but was probably intended to evoke the Saxon version of Yggdrasil. By 777, the Saxons, conquered, acknowledged Charlemagne as their king and accepted Christianity. Charlemagne departed and sent missionaries to instruct his new subjects, in the hope that peace would reign. This was not the case.

Hewn from the mighty timbers of Thor’s own Schlöngenwald.

Having recognized Charlemagne as their king they necessarily accepted that he was their new pillar, the force connecting them to heaven. He had defeated not only them, but their gods as well, and rather than honorable death in battle, they voluntarily took on subjugation and all that came with it. Christians in similar circumstances, facing conversion or death, understood those stakes. Thus, when some of the Saxon nobles rebelled against Charlemagne, they rendered themselves not only perfidious oath breakers, but rebels against the divine order. Charlemagne’s justice was swift in coming. Having subdued them yet again, he demanded the arrest of all who had taken up arms against him. According to contemporary records, some 4,500 people were rounded up, and all of them were taken to the banks of the River Aller and beheaded.

Charlemagne was often compared to King David by his contemporaries, and it is easy to see why in terms of his establishment of a new model of kingship, his nature as a warrior, and, in this latter example, his campaigns against the enemies of God. Alessandro Barbero notes that Charlemagne could look to the destruction of Moab and Amalek, while his three decades of chastising the Saxons resemble- perhaps consciously- the generational war fought by Israel against the Philistines. Charlemagne was of course also a Germanic warlord from the same ancestral cultural milieu as his Saxon enemies, so his actions are just as comprehensible in that sense as well. But there was another element to the carnage.

Charlemagne’s most notable advisor was the Deacon Alcuin of York, the most brilliant man of his age, one of the many intellectual stars the Emperor collected around him. In a letter to Charlemagne, Alcuin advised:

Faith must be voluntary, not coerced. Converts must be drawn to the faith by persuasion, not forced into it. A man can be compelled to be baptized, but not to believe. […] How can we expect true faith to grow from terror and the sword? Let preachers be sent who can teach with words, not whips.

In keeping with these Christian sentiments, Charlemagne tempered his justice with mercy, repealing some of the harsher laws and using persuasion rather than brute force when practical. Part of this involved cross-cultural artistic works like the Heiland, a poem narrating the life of Jesus with tropes recognizable to pagan warriors. Much has been made of this work on the right, with many citing James Russell’s work, The Germanization of Medieval Christianity in support of the notion that Christianity was somehow fundamentally changed as a result of this, from an otherworldly pacifistic urban phenomenon to a world-affirming warrior faith. As a thesis, it’s a more than a bit overbold.

Charlemagne stands as an example of Christianity as a powerful creative force, an engine of spiritual and temporal revival, when adopted by a leader of will, energy, and destiny. There was once a Roman Empire in the West. It disappeared. It came back. It disappeared again. That is the present state of things, but history clearly shows that what once was can be once more, when the time is right and the hour finds the man.

Godfrey of Boullion (Godefroy)

Je fui dus de Loraine apres mes ancessors, de Bouillon

E si tieng Bouillon le palais e le tours;

Au plain de Romanie jay conquis les Sarracins:

Li roy Corbaran ocis par force e en estors;

Jerusalem conquis au retorn,

E mori XI.C ans apres Nostre Seignor. __ I was Duke of Lorraine, after my ancestors, of Boullion, And I held Boullion, the palace and the tower, In the plains of Romania I conquered the Saracens, In battle I slew King Corbaron by force, I returned to conquer Jerusalem, I died 1,100 years after Our Lord.

Godfrey of Boullion does not attract anything like the attention of either of the other two Christian Worthies; he is perhaps the least well known of all the nine. This would have surprised the Medievals, for whom he cast a powerful shadow on the imagination. He was one of major leaders in the first and most successful of the Crusades, taking Jerusalem after a torturous journey punctuated by brutal battles, a saga no modern film or novel has done justice. That’s no wonder- liberalism has cast the Crusades as a shameful episode, a proto-colonization of noble brown people by violent, benighted fanatics. A proper cultural revival will necessitate the rectification of this.

This is the only thing that comes up when you Google “Godfrey movie.” I suspect there is a substantial lack of crusading in this one.

Godfrey as a person represents a unique figure. Noble but not born to any special prominence, a second son for whom not much was expected, he rose through his own efforts to become a legendary warrior. In many ways he was the purest example of such; unlike the other Worthies he never married or had a family, nor did he seem especially attached to his ancestral lands. If Hector, Judah Maccabees, and Arthur are defenders, and Caesar, David, and Charlemagne are establishers, Godfrey resembles Alexander in leaving his home behind forever to conquer, and Joshua in terms of the land he took.

On his way to Jerusalem, Godfrey apparently got into hand-to-hand combat with a random bear. The documentary above faithfully recreates the scene.

Godfrey was born around 1060 in Flanders, in what is today modern Belgium. As noted, he was the second son of Eustace II, Count of Boulogne, in France. Like the other Christian Worthies, there is a cosmopolitan aspect to Godfrey; his father was a friend of William the Conqueror, who had given him extensive lands in England, and his mother was Ida, daughter of the namesake of her son, the powerful Godfrey, Duke of Lower Lorraine. That territory, now part of France but contiguous with Germany, was then part of the Holy Roman Empire (not so called at the time, but a convenient label to differentiate it from the Classical and Carolingian versions). This meant that young Godfrey would be gravitationally pulled into the politics there, and it was here that he made his name.

Godfrey had the courage and foresight to side with the young Emperor Henry IV in the Great Saxon Revolt. This one didn’t involve paganism, but was instead pure Machiavellian predation. For Henry IV had fallen out with Pope Gregory VII, a strong willed reformer associated with the circle from the monastery at Cluny, over the issue of who could appoint bishops in Henry’s realm, and the Pope had excommunicated him, letting the world (and his retainers) know that he was no longer legitimate in the eyes of the Church. They rose up and elected an anti-king, determined to have an elected monarchy rather than the proto-hereditary one represented by Henry, who’d succeeded his father.

Gregory VII was one of the few mustachioed popes, a feature key of his charisma.

Godfrey stood beside Henry when many others abandoned him, and when the rebellion was crushed, he remembered the Lord of Boullion, and named him Duke of Lower Lorraine after the death of Godfrey’s grandfather in 1087. More lands followed. Godfrey spent the next eight years defending his various holdings from rivals in the snake pit of intrigue that was the Holy Roman Empire, gaining vast experience as both a warrior and a commander. He was, it seems, not only a born leader, but possessed of Herculean physical strength, such that numerous independent primary sources mention it.

Then, when he was around 35, the event happened that changed his life. Pope Urban II, another Clunaic reformer, summoned a council at Clermont, in the heart of France. There, in a speech directed at the crowd of nobles gathered outside, he told them:

… For, as the most of you have heard, the Turks and Arabs have attacked them and have conquered the territory of Romania [the Greek empire] as far west as the shore of the Mediterranean and the Hellespont, which is called the Arm of St. George. They have occupied more and more of the lands of those Christians, and have overcome them in seven battles. They have killed and captured many, and have destroyed the churches and devastated the empire. If you permit them to continue thus for awhile with impurity, the faithful of God will be much more widely attacked by them. On this account I, or rather the Lord, beseech you as Christ’s heralds to publish this everywhere and to persuade all people of whatever rank, foot-soldiers and knights, poor and rich, to carry aid promptly to those Christians and to destroy that vile race from the lands of our friends. I say this to those who are present, it meant also for those who are absent. Moreover, Christ commands it. “All who die by the way, whether by land or by sea, or in battle against the pagans, shall have immediate remission of sins. This I grant them through the power of God with which I am invested. O what a disgrace if such a despised and base race, which worships demons, should conquer a people which has the faith of omnipotent God and is made glorious with the name of Christ! With what reproaches will the Lord overwhelm us if you do not aid those who, with us, profess the Christian religion! Let those who have been accustomed unjustly to wage private warfare against the faithful now go against the infidels and end with victory this war which should have been begun long ago. Let those who for a long time, have been robbers, now become knights. Let those who have been fighting against their brothers and relatives now fight in a proper way against the barbarians. Let those who have been serving as mercenaries for small pay now obtain the eternal reward. Let those who have been wearing themselves out in both body and soul now work for a double honor. Behold! on this side will be the sorrowful and poor, on that, the rich; on this side, the enemies of the Lord, on that, his friends. Let those who go not put off the journey, but rent their lands and collect money for their expenses; and as soon as winter is over and spring comes, let hem eagerly set out on the way with God as their guide.

For the man of the Post-Enlightenment, such sentiments are nearly incomprehensible, and thus, the tendency is to apply base and cynical motives to the Crusaders, that they were landless sellswords on the make, waging war on peaceful Middle-Easterners out of greed fueled by bigotry. But the plain fact is that the leaders of the First Crusade, and generally the others, were nearly all established lords with substantial holdings, with little prospect for gain in trading their current holdings for purely theoretical ones in a place they’d never been. One can imagine Godfrey, who’d spent his life warring against his fellow Christians in order to climb that greasy feudal pole felt something stir in his soul and the prospect of doings something meaningful with his God-given abilities. He mortgaged all the lands he’d spent decades fighting for and the he, his younger brother Baldwin, Raymond of Toulouse, Bohemund of Taranto, Robert Curthose, Robert of Flanders, Hugh of Vermandois, and others formed armies with their own money and energy. They marched off several thousand miles to battle the enemies of their faith, because God willed it.

Before it was a meme, it was life.

And so it went- an unwelcome welcome in Constantinople, battle against Kilij Arslan of Nicaea, a dreadful, starving trek through Anatolia, a miraculous victory at Antioch (where the army faced Kerbogha, Atabeg of Mosul, the ‘Corboran’ of the verse), and then the siege and conquest of Jerusalem in 1099. It was all insane,violent, and horrific and noble, glorious, and holy- for the Medieval mind, these were not mutually exclusive adjectives. It was something a Norseman would have recognized as divine frenzy, what a Jew would have seen in Samson when the Spirit of the Lord came upon him. Godfrey had been at the center of all of it, and when the dust settled, his fellow nobles wanted to proclaim him king.

Alexandre-Jean-Baptiste Hesse, Godfrey of Bouillon received by Alexis Comnene

Godfrey refused- not the call of responsibility, but the title, demurring from calling himself king where Christ had worn a crown of thorns. He instead took the title of Advocate (or Defender) of the Holy Sepulcher, where Christ had lain during His three days of death, from which He was resurrected. He was not in charge for long; he died of disease about a year after his greatest victory- Longuyon got the year exactly right. His legacy lived on among similar aspirants to Christian warriorhood during the Medieval period and beyond, until his virtues were forgotten by a baser age.

But though he is now somewhat obscure, Godfrey has much to teach us. We can all, each of us, become Advocates of the Holy Sepulcher, not by waging war on non-believers (illegitimate without a summons from a lawful authority) but by waging the war within. Godfrey of Boullion devoted his life to service, mortifying his flesh through the discipline of war and its attendant hardships; any of us can do the same through the scope given to us by God. Weak men seek to conquer and dominate others, but the truly strong are masters of the self. Such a man is invincible, a victor in his living room as much as if he were scaling the walls of the Holy City.

Postscript

Or ont ce dit li neuf preux, si con je voz di,

Por esgarder les preus qui or i sont assis,

Q’il sevent bien qe preu est il qui bien seit. __ Now the Nine Worthies have been shown, as I have told you, To those who regard the noble men depicted here, They will know what worth a worthy man has, when he has been spoken of.

The Nine Worthies represent the comprehensive integration of diverse streams of cultural heritage into one body. I have spoken before of the well from which our culture draws life; this is perhaps the best metaphor for it. They stand as a fine example of how such fusion can make sense of influences that are ostensibly incompatible with each other, or even threatening. But they are but one, and there can be more. I offer this series as a sort of multidisciplinary exemplum of the kind of thing that was once a major artistic and moral aspiration, and can be once more. Let us celebrate a paganism and a Judaism not conquered, displaced, or destroyed by Christianity, but fulfilled by it, and let us continue the great work of our Medieval forebears by RETVRNing, not to the past, but to the higher things.

