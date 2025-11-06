The ocean is full of strange creatures, and new oddities are discovered every day. So little is known about the sea that it is impossible not to be surprised by something now and again. The surface of Mars is better known than the black depths. It can seem like an alien place, full of wonders, but seldom do we reflect on the ways in which the animals there might have more subtle claims on our interest.

The anglerfish, for example, is a bloated nightmare with a glowing lure that draws the unwary to her almost comically savage jaws, with teeth so big her mouth cannot close. I say “her” advisedly, as the ones you see in documentaries are all female. The male of the species is a parasite- nearly microscopic, it wholly lacks the ability to survive on its own, and it’s only goal in its life is to find a mate, bite into her, and then fuse to her body through the wound. A rotund and violent female with a useless male attached: you are as likely to find this pair at Waffle House as you are in the benthic zone. Sharks, those sleek predators, infest our pool halls and law offices alike.

writes of the vampire squid that is Goldman Sachs wrapped around the face of humanity. This latter comparison is misleading, as 'vampire squid' is actually a misnomer for an animal in an entirely different cephalopod family, and in any case no mollusk possesses the requisite amorality to work in finance.

.

“I was fired for refusing to sell subprime mortgage-filled collateralized debt obligations.”

les betes de le mer

One of the more unique animals in the murky abyss is the ocean sunfish. Also known as the mola, it is the heaviest and largest of living bony fishes, with only the whale shark (a cartilaginous fish) being more massive. They live in the open ocean, far from land for the most part, and some of their characteristics remain to be discovered. But one can say with certainty that they represent something truly odd in the natural order.

There is a distinct species of mola called the giant sunfish, which is considered technically larger than the ocean sunfish, but apparently the ocean sunfish is commonly referred to as the giant sunfish also, and they are so morphological similar in any case that the information that follows applies to both.

For starters, there’s their appearance. Unlike the whale shark, which is fairly typically piscomorphic- sleek, torpedoesque body, horizontally undulating tail, fins distributed about the body working in tandem for propulsion and stabilization- the ocean sunfish presents quite strangely. It seems almost vertical in orientation- like a human in a way- lacking a look that bespeaks efficient forward motion. It has a flattened appearance along that axis, as opposed to most fish which are more cylindrical. Adults lack not only a caudal fin, but any tail at all, and their pectoral fins are almost vestigial. There are no distinct scales, but the body as a whole is covered in ossicles (tiny, bony bumps) which are in turn coated in a very thick layer of mucus, which through some biochemical means allows the sunfish to change color as needed. Propulsion is provided by extended dorsal and anal fins, a system wholly unique among fish.

The morphological oddities don’t end with the external form. The ocean sunfish doesn’t have distinct teeth or anything but a relatively rudimentary external jaw structure, which terminates in a beak much like that of triggerfish or puffers, to which it is related. However, unlike them, it can’t really open or close its mouth to bite down, relying on a set of inner pharyngeal jaws to pull in prey. Its spinal column is severely fused and underdeveloped, it lacks ribs, and much of its skeleton is actually cartilage, such that it might resemble a shark were it not so distinct in every other way. It also has a tiny brain relative to its size, and though there have been recent efforts to portray the ocean sunfish as more clever than it appears, this will seem a stretch to anyone familiar with its general character.

Perhaps the weirdest thing about the ocean sunfish is what actually makes them so heavy. Unlike most fish, they have no swim bladder, the gas-filled organ that keeps fish buoyant at particular depths. That last part is important; most fish are adapted to live in distinct zones in the ocean, but not the giant sunfish. Instead, it moves up and down vertically, from the sunny surface to the cold depths in pursuit of its main prey, small jellyfish and crustaceans. It’s able to adapt to different points on the way to the bottom because, immediately beneath its outer dermis the giant sunfish features a thick and dense layer of gelatinous matter made up of water, collagen, and elastin, which comprises most of the creature’s actual mass. It’s so thick as to function as a type of semi-exoskeleton, providing neutral buoyancy and incompressible under hydrostatic pressure, and allows the fish to live at different depths in a way foreign to most others.

The fine people at the New England Basking Shark and Ocean Sunfish Project have given the mola the evocative nickname of “the Ocean Coconut” due to the layer of fibrous jelly beneath its rough skin.

So what does it do all day? Well, the ocean sunfish moves up and down, following the rise and return of creatures attracted to the surface moonlight, but which retreat during the day. It cannot move quickly, and therefore can’t exactly hunt like the majestic tuna, but the ocean sunfish is quite unbothered by its lack of ease with speedy forward mobility. Instead, it hunts through a kind of suck-and-blow method, where it just inhales to drag in a jellyfish, spits it back out, and repeats until the prey is shredded to a manageable size as it just trucks along at a slow and steady pace, mouth perpetually agape, ramming its derpy face into evolution’s least favored offscourings.

But how does such a dull, lethargic creature avoid predators? Well, it just kind of doesn’t care. Things like sharks or sea lions will occasionally attack adults, but when everything important in your body is encased in the equivalent of wrestling mats coated in rancid lard, predators seldom bother taking a second bite. And even that first (or more) strike will just get shrugged off; ocean sunfish are commonly found with cartoonishly large chunks bitten out of them, by which they seem unbothered. It’s big enough that it doesn’t have to give a crap if it doesn’t want to, which it most certainly doesn’t.

When they’re not eating, ocean sunfish can commonly be found floating on their sides on the surface. This isn’t to grab a tan; ocean sunfish accumulate a massive amount of parasites along their travels, and seabirds know they can land on them and clean off the various bugs and worms and crustaceans that busy themselves trying to burrow into the sunfish’s mucilaginous gristleflab. If it didn’t periodically shed its parasite load, the ocean sunfish would simply be overwhelmed by them, attracted as they are to the hulking, plodding, dimwitted meatslab that is the sunfish. It also needs to warm itself regularly, as thermoregulation is yet another thing it’s not especially good at doing.

Otherwise, the sunfish’s life is a simple one. While they occasionally travel in pairs or small groups, they are generally solitary animals, each one out for himself, lazily consuming nature’s bounty in the form of gelatinous, semi-animate slop, content to drift with the currents oblivious to anything that might harm it, for the good reason that it is largely insulated from the effects of any bad choices it might make. The creatures most successful at dining off its bulk are not apex predators but insignificant bloodsuckers that latch on as it swims by, which only become a problem in the aggregate. But of course, the ocean sunfish can count on more energetic animals to deal with its problems.

The ocean sunfish makes for an interesting thought experiment. What comes to mind, for instance, when one ponders a creature that is largely incapable of adapting or moving forward with any sort of urgency, with a small brain unable to reason from its experience, thus relegated to instinct and prior patterns of behavior?

By 2026, it will be even more relevant!

What would be the human equivalent of a creature so insulated in its niche that it can just swim along indifferent to its actual environment, and survives by being both disgustingly slimy and able to change its colors in an instant to suit its circumstances?

This man gets his paychecks signed by people whose political program centers on infanticide, sodomy, irreligion, hatred of tradition, and third-world communist fetishism. His anger is reserved solely for the people who oppose them.

If an ocean sunfish were a man, how would it manifest, being at once functionally spineless, lacking a chest, and beleaguered by parasites?

“Apologizing to people who hate me and are acting in such total bad faith that they’re leaking secret recordings of my close associates to destroy them will surely work this time. DEEERRRRPPPPPPPP!!!!!!!!! “

What would a person be like who didn’t care what was in front of him, a polyp or a floating grocery bag, so long as he could digest and regurgitate it, unable to tell food from plastic, wholly unconcerned with whether something was gained by applying the suck-and-blow technique to anything resembling a delicious tentacle.

Yes, Republicans, you lost two unwinnable races in solid blue states because of Nick Fuentes, and should have run a non-threatening NormieCon candidate in Virginia, even though that’s what you did, and you should listen to the guy who made his billions with a pump-and-dump biotech stock scam when he tells you meritocracy is the way.

One might not be inclined to think highly of a man with those characteristics, but the thing to keep in mind is that he wouldn’t care. He’s reached a size that he’s confident makes him immune to the even the fiercest attacks. He knows there will always be some hapless lesser beings he can dine out on, and that while he’s neither physically agile nor cleverly adaptable, he can just float along in currents of abundance. While not swift or strong or smart or brave, he has the advantage of bulk, and he firmly believes that whatever happens around him, he’ll always be a net consumer.

But if you are such a man, you should keep in mind that the ocean sunfish does have one mortal enemy, a creature undeterred by having to dig through slime and several inches of gelatinous connective tissue to get a meal, a creature that will strip the very oceans bare in search of delicacies like you. Yes, I of course mean foreigners. When they want what you’ve got, they’ll drag you from the waves, sharpen up the ginsu, and carve up the great bulk you represent in order to get some gooey white slab from your innards on the reputed word of some Taoist sage of yore that it’s the equivalent of sushi viagra. They’re not sentimental; they lack all reverence for your size and whatever noble bearing you imagine you possess. They’re hungry, and you’re food-adjacent enough to be consumable if you’re caught in the dolphin totally-for-herring net.

He was hated for his many wisdoms.

Now obviously the great bulk of foreigners are very fine people, but regardless, their aggregate presence in his environment will necessarily cause problems for the human version of the ocean sunfish, given his conspicuous size and their natural hunger. It hasn’t yet settled on him, not in his gloopy viscera anyway, that he can’t hide from them, nor run from them, nor placate them. He’s so used to ignoring threats that it’s hard for him to stir himself to real action, and-inasmuch as a fish can be nostalgic- he longs for the days of enemies who never really posed the prospect of actual harm.

See, it’s just so relaxing performatively attacking a group that hasn’t been a serious geopolitical or domestic threat for more than eighty years.

And of course it would be wrong to just single out foreigners. Despite its preconceptions, those bites on the ocean sunfish do add up, and while it can shrug off the odd wound, eventually they reach a critical mass beyond which life cannot be sustained.

No, but you won’t do anything about it except keep swimming and hope to avoid the net.

So give a thought to this vulnerable species and the lessons it can teach us. We must never think we’re too big to be eaten, and we can never wager our existence on the lazy assumption that our environment will always be in our favor. Things change, and we must force the reality of the circumstances of our time and place into our consciousness, regardless of how unpleasant it might be. Make sure you’re strong enough to swim against the current, and that you have some firm destination in mind.

Buy Me A DERRRRPPPP!!!

