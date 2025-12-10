Professor

is apparently on Substack, and

“Sorry White Nationalists: Europeans Were Black Until the Rise of Rome, and Rome Was Multiracial”- he departs from his general comfort zone of pro-Palestinian propaganda and

to take on the most pressing issue of the day- white nationalism. He’s against it, and thinks you should be too, and laments that things have gotten so bad that he has to take a break from

takes on the heroes of

to shut that crap down:

We live in a time when a once level-headed anti-populist politician such as JD Vance has increasingly adopted the language of white nationalism, signing on to the Great Replacement theory that nefarious forces, often coded as Jewish, are bringing in immigrants to replace “white” Americans, attacking “multiculturalism” and aligning himself with Christian theocratic nationalism. That his wife Usha is from India is inconvenient to this shift, of course. The shameful Great Replacement theory now embraced by Vance was invented by a French Nazi who considered all Americans “Negroes.”

There is a lot to unpack here. JD Vance is evil for supporting ideas that he doesn’t actually support and a hypocrite for failing to live up to the dictates of an ideology to which he doesn’t subscribe by being down with the brown. In addition to being a white nationalist, he’s apparently also a Christian nationalist, which would ostensibly be a major logical inconsistency in Cole’s argument. But of course all of this is simply a string of assertions rather than an argument as such- Cole simply lists a pair of things that good folks like him are supposed to hate and oppose, and signals said hatred and opposition. As a critique, it’s vacuous, tendentious, and silly, and thus naturally places him within the safe confines of leftist respectability, from which he dares not stray.

Note that the “Great Replacement theory” that Vance has supposedly “embraced” is understood to be wrong because of its association with a French Nazi, not because it’s inaccurate as such. In the link he calls it a “Nazi idea” and asserts that the Allies won because they were multicultural- as though the Axis didn’t have a major non-white component as well as Muslim soldiers, including allies like the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, one of the godfathers of the Palestinian nationalism Cole champions. If an idea becomes true or false by virtue of the character of the person who holds it, what does that then say about the latter? Is environmentalism a Nazi idea? Animal rights? Highways? Drinking warm beer (put a maybe on that one)? Rene Binet didn’t invent the idea of noticing and objecting to one people being systematically replaced in their homeland by another; he simply coined a useful shorthand term to describe a particular manifestation of the phenomenon, one which differs in its modern usage from his own. Cole very obviously thinks there is a generations-long Great Replacement happening in Palestine, which is certainly arguably true. Why does he think it strange that people might conceive of the same thing happening elsewhere?

Assud the Jihad Bunny is, I believe, a stronger character than Farfour the Terror Mouse and Nahoul the Killer Bee

The answer is apparent in the main thrust of this essay. Cole is here to inform his readership of something that literally none of them don’t already believe. Whiteness is a social construct, and is … wait for it … bad:

Whiteness is a term with a checkered history. As a historian, I would argue that it is an objectively meaningless construct. It is only meaningful, like any political identity, in a carefully crafted context and through various sleights of hand. I have pointed out that Benjamin Franklin only considered the English white, dismissing Swedes as “tawny” and Germans as “swarthy.” In the twentieth century, working-class Italians, Greeks and Irish were gradually admitted to “whiteness,” which had in the nineteenth century been associated with Protestantism, middle and upper class status, and northern European origins. That is, whiteness in America was always mostly about class and religion and unfree antecedents rather than about skin color.

Here “whiteness” is meaningless, a signifier of power relations in an oppressive society, an ever-evolving marker of caste status. It is, in any case, a “political identity,” for which biological skin color is relatively unimportant; you can have a pale complexion but still not be “white” as such. It’s a trick the ruling class pulls on people, a “sleight of hand,” divorced from any objective reality or significance.

Above: An ad straight from Der Sturmer, each frame the equivalent of the death of 10,000 trans youth of color at the hands of Elon Musk.

This is Gay Race Communism 101, the fusion of various strains of Critical Theory. Whiteness is a type of moral evil, an instrument of false consciousness, one’s awareness of which marks one as truly Woke, in the earnest sense. To realize a more just society, whiteness must be deconstructed, destroyed. To the adherents of this particular religious sensibility, it represents the cringe equivalent of original sin. Unlike with Christian anthropology, however, there is no redemption to be had. Whiteness may be false, but there is no truth one can accept that will liberate one from it. You cannot simply decide to abandon it. The People Who Believe Themselves to Be White cannot choose to believe otherwise. They are stained, cursed, and destined for destruction in the coming revolution.

So if whiteness is a characteristic possessed as an exclusive and indelible property of people who are white, then abolishing whiteness necessarily means getting rid of …

This leads to some interesting logical hurdles in combating white nationalism. Having established that whiteness is a weightless phantasm brought into being by a capitalist conspiracy in order to scare people like some Scooby Doo villain, he seeks to remove its mask by undermining any semblance of legitimacy for white nationalism by demonstrating the following:

One of the symbols of whiteness for Americans constructing a white identity is Europeanness, especially northern Europeanness. It should be remembered that Adolf Hitler initially rebuffed Benito Mussolini’s offer of an alliance because he did not consider Italians white, and kept hoping that instead he could conclude an alliance with Britain. The bad news for white nationalism is that Europe’s genetic history has revealed that Europeans were mostly dark-skinned until the first millennium BC, and even then whiteness advanced slowly.

Putting aside the tendentious nature of these studies and the weasel phrase “dark-skinned” (As compared to what? Did they look like George Hamilton or Wesley Snipes?), notice what he is arguing here. On the one hand, being “white” is a purely modern political category with no meaningful connection to biological characteristics, and on the other you can prove whether someone is white or not using basic genetic analysis. Whiteness isn’t real and also it can be empirically quantified. “Whiteness” is a purely modern construct, and yet we can somehow speak of the relative levels of whiteness possessed by people circa 1,000 BC. Also, there’s a mention of Hitler for no real reason in describing whiteness as an American phenomenon. Presumably leftist outlets pay $.10 per word, but $.25 for “Hitler” in particular. Or perhaps Cole thinks Hitler was some kind of white nationalist, despite that being especially historically dubious, given his unholy war against the Slavs as part a broader hateful, idiotic campaign that did more to kill white people and discredit rightism than all the Sorosbucks on earth.

Above: A scientific reconstruction of the son of a Yamnaya conqueror and his Neolithic concubine, circa 3,000 BC.

None of what Cole describes would invalidate white nationalism such as it exists as a contemporary phenomenon, since by his own admission it is intrinsically such in any case. In other words, even if you could demonstrate the supposed truth of evolutionary science to such a degree that even the most demented Substack wingnat was defeated by facts and logic and conceded that Europeans were once Vikangs and sheeit, what matters is now. Everyone knows what a white person is today, an identity helpfully reinforced by an army of race commissars equipped by modern leftist campus pseudo-philosophy to identify it to an exacting standard. Sure, I’m white because of my ancestors, but also because I know that if I check the wrong box it could mean the difference between getting admitted to school, getting a job, getting promoted, or a host of other things.

Nothing says “oppressed” like people pretending to be you to get a job.

And if white nationalism is discredited because the remote ancestors of Europeans came from somewhere else and looked different, so too is any other form. Palestinians aren’t real because at one point the original inhabitants of the land came over from Africa and because their more immediate ancestors were Phoenicians and Philistines and Aramaeans and Arabs and Jews and Turks and the odd crusader. If you rule out the idea of identity as an emergent phenomenon, or accept that but qualify it by saying national identity is a ‘meaningless slight of hand’ then anything other than Great Rift Valley revanchism is nothing more than a long con. Being Black with that capital letter is just as much the product of an oppressive system as lowly, lowercase white.

For my part, I find this sort of discourse silly and tiresome on all counts, largely for the incoherence I noted. And by this discourse, I mean both the idea of white nationalism and its nonsense critiques. Identity is a complex and often fluid thing, no less real for its complexities, and the conversation around white nationalism- pro and con- largely centers on reductive and ahistorical takes whereby people talk past each other and nothing meaningful is ever resolved. Prof. Cole’s sludgeworthy offering notwithstanding, white nationalism is a flimsy construct, one which I feel is ultimately a weak reed for the right to lean on.

For some, finding something stiff to lean on is the whole point.

A nation is, ostensibly, an organic sense of community felt by people who share a common biological heritage, but also a history, language, culture, and connection to a place. One or so of these elements might be missing, but in general any group one might regard as a nation has them. I say “ostensibly” organic, because many of the extant nations of modernity are largely or wholly the conscious constructs of centralizing liberal states, and owe their identity not to traditional processes, but force and propaganda. The notion of being “French” or “German” meant something different than it did in the Middle Ages than now, and Burgundians and Frisians would marvel that their descendants thought of themselves as part of some continuity with neighbors that to them were quite foreign.

It is for this reason that I don’t especially value nationalism as an expression of rightist politics; in its contemporary form it is fundamentally, inherently liberal, and the rise of nationalism did much to undermine the real organic bonds of monarchy and aristocracy that characterize an authentic traditional society. That said, white nationalism is a step worse problematically. One could argue that whatever they once were, there are people now who speak French, regard themselves as both culturally Catholic and the heirs to the Revolution, and share the other commonalities I noted. But this is simply not true of white people. Certainly, we share- broadly- genetic commonalities. But what is the white language? What is white culture? What is our religion? What is our shared history? If it is the things we hold together that bind us, what must it mean that we have historically arranged ourselves according to the things that divide us?

This is as close as it gets to that aforementioned unity, but the blog has sadly discontinued, so we’ll never realize its radical potential.

Now, one might object to what I say with some theoretical conjectures about white unity emerging from the internet, that our real religion is some pagan “tradition” that is actually a wholesale reconstruction/invention, etc. Perhaps. But even if some white nation were to come into being, it would necessarily come at the expense of subsidiary uniqueness. Dissolving all of the various peoples of European descent into a solvent of whiteness, one that simply mirrors the leftist construct of the same, would mean abandoning all the particular and interesting things about Scots and Frenchmen and Spaniards and Italians and so forth. It would be an even more artificial phenomenon than the 19th century liberal movements, because- given the distances of scale involved in communication and unification- as a mass phenomenon it would be internet-centric rather than the result of personal interrelationships. It would therefore also be fragile, and when whatever binding forces were dissolved or lost influence, the shared identity would in turn collapse, and diversity would again ensue, this time unmitigated by any organic connection to what was.

Discord mods remain the single greatest obstacle to the further flourishing of wingnattery, but also white nationalism more generally. They’re fine with bronies though, which could be an in …

What, then, do I propose instead? Something more nuanced, but at the same time simpler and more traditional. The historic peoples of Europe inhabited multiple identities at once. Culturally they belonged to small and mostly homogeneous groups that were profoundly local. Politically they were bound by shared allegiance to particular rulers, from dynasties that would change borders every generation. Religiously they were part of a greater Christendom, a transcendent kingdom not of this world.

Culturally speaking, our societies are collapsing into decadence and repetition, the product of the exhaustion of neoliberalism feeding off an inheritance to which it is incapable of contributing. Politically, we are increasingly divided. Common Good Constitutionalism is wonderful, but presupposes a shared notion of social telos, one which a great many of us no longer have. I share a country with people who would drive me from public life, disarm me, flood my town with foreigners, and happily see them kill me. The religious problem is self evident.

To fix culture is the work of many, and my main focus here. But whatever happens will be local, organic, and real-world before anything else. As a monarchist, I look to the resumption of reciprocal loyalty as the defining political characteristic, and I believe the reemergence of such to be far more likely; the decline of liberalism means the decline of modern nationalism. And I think the suffering of our age will result in a religious revival, of a traditional kind, and I think the outlines are already manifest.

The future of the white man will be much like that of everyone else, a return to more natural relations within spheres of identity. To resist the Great Replacement through white nationalism is to cure a migraine through decapitation. We can resist as Hungarians and Poles; we can resist as Mississippians and Ohioans (but probably not Minnesotans). We can resist as Christians. We can retain all of our identities. And the whole world will be the better for it.

Buy Me A 40 of Mead and Sheeit