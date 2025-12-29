In the smoother-brained sectors of the internet, this time of year, it’s not uncommon to see variations on a hoary old roasted chestnut. Christmas, you see, is really a pagan holiday, and the trees and tinsel are just thinly veiled tributes to Nordic deities, co-opted by cynical clergy trying to brainwash the masses/Judaize the Aryans/destroy the Wiccan matriarchy, depending on the version. When you point out to any of these people that bringing a tree indoors and decorating it only goes back to 15th century Germany (or thereabouts) or that December 25th as a Christian holiday predates any festival related to Sol Invictus by at least a century, they just move the goalpost to something else and you realize you’ve wasted your time. There are many such cases.

If it wasn’t all true, why would he bother with a wall of text? Think about it…

But that bundle of asinine tropes at least has the virtue of being largely culturally inert. “You stole our Yule!!!” has no emotional valence beyond the small coven of internet white hoteps looking to climb to the top of the modern victim pyramid, and perhaps some perennially smug deboonking rationalists. If you were to somehow convince the public that Christmas was some kind of Da Vinci Code-esque conspiracy, the public would shrug its collective shoulders and just continue to buy crap like the more pervasive propaganda instructed. The same cannot be said for a newer and more pernicious theme: Jesus the Refugee.

I can’t really quantify it, but I’m noticing it more and more. There are a number of variations on it, but the central idea remains the same, a kind of moral equivalency meant to inform specific types of immigration policy changes. Jesus was a refugee, therefore, anyone claiming to be a refugee is… Jesus. You wouldn’t deport Jesus- thus, you shouldn’t wish to deport enterprising Somali daycare owners struggling to find clients for their empty facilities, a problem to be remedied by taxpayer largesse. Checkmate, MAGA.

There are few things more disgusting than attempting to use a Christian people’s kindness as a weapon against them, and naturally, the people advancing this argument either otherwise despise the faith or feel free to reject Christian teachings they find inconvenient or incompatible with their actual religion, liberalism. Related to this is the scandal caused by associating acceptance of mass immigration with some fundamental aspect of Christian teaching, thus leading non-Christians to reject the faith on the rational but misinformed grounds that Christians think the path to heaven is paved with infinity grateful migrants. It puts Christian leaders in a bind, as they genuinely are called to care for the needy and to love their neighbors, and are thus have to tread lightly through nuance when confronted with a media blitz telling them that the only way to do that is to sanction the wholesale replacement of their countrymen. The whole ‘Jesus was a refugee’ theme is really just an attempt to remove the issue of mass immigration from the realm of politics and transmute it into an unalloyed, unquestionable dogma.

The broader question of the correct approach to admitting migrants into one’s settled population is complex and much dependent on circumstances. But the question of whether Jesus was a refugee in the sense we understand the term today, as member of a class of people crossing international boundaries seeking safety from persecution, with the de facto understanding that they will remain indefinitely, can be answered succinctly. Jesus was not a refugee in the same way as those crossing the border into the United States, and attempts to hijack the Christmas story toward propagating that line are reprehensible.

I say “Christmas story,” but any refugee angle must necessarily derive from an episode that took place some indeterminate time after the birth of Christ, that being the Flight into Egypt, when Joseph, Mary, and perhaps toddler-aged Jesus fled from King Herod’s plans to kill the Savior. Nonetheless, in their eagerness to make their point, it’s not uncommon to see proponents of the refugee theme use the Nativity narrative itself as their example:

It’s a pretty bold strategy to use the story of a man complying with the law to return to his birthplace to pay taxes as evidence for his seeking to escape his country to live somewhere else, illegally. To be fair though, Rep. Swalwell is particularly stupid even for a congressman. Generally, however, the propagandists use the Nativity imagery while noting by way of text that what you’re actually supposed to be focusing on is the different, later story. The point of tying it to Christmas is to tug heartstrings; the story of the Flight into Egypt lacks that emotional resonance propaganda demands. Thus you see things like this:

These are, of course, simply blasphemous memes. For a more thorough explication of the theme, one can look to people like prominent Evangelicuck Russell Moore, whose article from last January, “Yes, Jesus Was a Refugee” spells out his version of the argument. It should first be noted that Moore had previously designated Jesus as an “illegal immigrant” back in 2011, saying the following in that piece:

First of all, our Lord Jesus himself was a so-called “illegal immigrant.” Fleeing, like many of those in our country right now, a brutal political situation, our Lord’s parents sojourned with him in Egypt (Matt. 2:13-23). Jesus, who lived out his life for us, spent his childhood years in a foreign land away from his relatives among people speaking a different language with strange customs.

Evidently having paid better attention in marketing than history class in seminary, Moore has now apparently decided that ‘refugee’ is a more accurate and palatable word than the currently microagression-coded ‘illegal immigrant.’ The point he tries to make in the newer article also differs from his previous one, the latter of which amounted to “people should be able to move to the US to work whenever they want, something-something Bible.” In the new version, the idea that it’s great that immigrants are coming to America to make money gives way to the theory that we should let in the exact same people because they’ve suddenly ceased to be economic migrants and now suffer persecution.

This past week, the US State Department ordered World Relief and other organizations to “stop all work” related to paused federal grants, through which these organizations help refugees resettle in their first months in the country. This comes shortly on the heels of a last-minute order from the United States government that put those fleeing Taliban persecution in Afghanistan—including those who helped the US in the war against al-Qaeda—in precarious limbo.

Moore somehow forgot to mention the reason for this shift in policy, leaving the impression that the US government randomly decided it just hates Afghans. But if there’s one thing he knows, it’s that filling America with the unvetted escapees from one of the most savagely anti-Christian countries on earth is what Jesus would have wanted, because Jesus was a refugee, like these guys:

Presumably, the death threats in Afghanistan were for their refusing to rape young boys like normal people.

Moore believes it’s wholly appropriate to use examples from ancient times paradigmatically for modern political policy. He states that Jesus would be considered a refugee under the UN definition:

The question of whether Jesus was ever a refugee is straightforward and without any ambiguity. The United Nations currently defines a refugee as someone who “has been forced to flee his or her country because of persecution, war or violence.” This is consistent with the normal everyday usage of the word in English. Merriam-Webster, for instance, defines refugee as “one that flees,” especially “a person who flees to a foreign country or power to escape danger or persecution.”

Of course, Moore is playing games with the word ‘country’ here. The nation state is a modern concept, but the closest analogue in the world of the Nativity- a political entity over which there is no higher level of sovereignty- was the Empire. Pace Fr. Martin and his like-minded activists, it does matter that the events described in the Flight into Egypt took place wholly under the jurisdiction of the Roman government. Citizens and subjects alike generally had free reign to move about as they pleased from one province to the next, meaning that the Holy Family’s sojourn in Egypt presented none of the thorny legal problems that characterize modern, international migration. Moving from Judea to Egypt would be most akin to going from New York to Michigan, both in terms of law and the respective population densities of Jews and Arabs. Likewise, the cultural issues would have been largely moot; Moore is educated enough to know (but disingenuous enough to pretend he doesn’t) that his “illegal immigrant” Jesus wasn’t “among people speaking a different language with strange customs” but rather almost certainly living within the large and established Jewish community in Egypt.

Moore naturally doesn’t follow the implications of the story to their exemplary conclusion, either. The Holy Family’s sojourn in Egypt was just that, a very temporary move made under extraordinary circumstances, the expectation being that they would shortly return to their homeland and continue life among their former neighbors. Neither the Nativity nor the Flight into Egypt narratives give any kind of sanction to the idea that any sovereign state has any moral duty to accept massive numbers of foreign people as permanent residents or citizens on Biblical grounds, assuming that there even is any way (or desire) on the part of those governments to efficiently determine whether refugees are in fact refugees, as opposed to economic migrants fleeing the normal circumstances of their societies, which they mean to replicate in their new ‘home.’

Invite Somalians, get Somalia. Invite Swedes, get Sweden, which is also Somalia.

Nor does Moore seem especially eager to follow through on what one would assume to be the logical endpoint of an immigration policy informed by Christian principles. Nowhere in his article does he mention evangelizing all of these i llegal immigrants hapless refugees; the only people he seems to think in need of witness are American Christians who want to restrict the inflow. The implication of comparing an undifferentiated category of would-be immigrants to Biblical figures like Rahab, Ruth, and King David is that those opposed to more of them coming in are akin to to the enemies of God, rather than people exercising responsible statesmanship. Moore does allow for the possibility that some restrictions are necessary, but gives no idea of what those might look like or why the Trump administration’s policies are imprudent or evil in and of themselves, just that they are. Refugees are Joshua’s host. America is the Promised Land. Americans, you’re the Canaanites.

A powerful quote from Looteronomy 4:20

The worst thing about this campaign of cynical manipulation of Biblical imagery from the Taylor Sheridans of the Christian world is that its brazenness, once understood, hardens the hearts of believers and potential believers to actual Christian charity. Moore isn’t wholly wrong in his wormtonguing. While Jesus was not a refugee in the modern legal sense, he was one in a very colloquially way- someone in a bad situation needing help, refuge. To sacrifice for another in need is a profound statement of Christian witness, and to offer alms and protection to people in need of it is noble in every sense. But people otherwise possessed of an inclination to such kindness recoil at the notion that such love somehow demands policies that result in the degradation of their communities, the corruption of the rule of law, and the pervasive and pervasively dismissed fraud that they rightly suspect characterizes much of the ‘charity’ done in the name of helping the less fortunate. Faith must precede sacrifice, and there is no greater barrier to either than the notion one is being lied to, and nothing is as colored by mendacity in American politics as immigration, with which is the refugee issue is bound up.

“Long as he ain’t a Sooners fan, that demonic idol is alright by me…”

So what might a responsible, Christian-informed refugee policy look like for America? First, only those people suffering under extraordinary circumstances should be considered for any sort of settlement in the US. This means no people simply seeking escape from any country that has been a failed state since its inception. This also means following “safe third country” protocols- migrants must seek help from those nearest and able first. Second, anyone admitted is presumed to be waiting out said extraordinary circumstances; when the crisis ends, they follow the example of the Holy Family and depart to whence they came. Should this prove nonviable, and the refugee needs to stay, he or she should have no voting rights and no claim on state funds (private charity should, however, be encouraged); this should continue to the third generation, per the principle established in Deuteronomy. No community should be expected to absorb more refugees than 2% of its population, perhaps 5% for major urban areas. And finally, all refugees would be required to learn English, be gainfully employed, and of course, be law-abiding. Any refugee that becomes a criminal burden on his host community is subject to immediate deportation to his homeland or some safe third country.

Also, no voodoo.

It is also important to remember that your neighbors- not the neighbor as abstraction as represented by some distant foreigner- but the ones actually in your community, are just as in need of help as anyone suffering abroad. Rulers have the obligation to dispense justice to those under their rule before they seek to repair the wider world, and a system set up to help people from the Congo find jobs in Ohio could at least do as much for Ohioans. A community being perpetually reforeignized is no community and is certainly not conducive to Christian witness. And if that is the ultimate goal, as it should be, then let our policies be geared toward that end, and not sanctimonious preening about ICE raiding a manger.

