The Library of Celaeno

Pickle Rick
Pickle Rick's avatar
Pickle Rick
7d

Kiett was killed in action at Cold Harbor in 1864. Barksdale was killed in action at Gettysburg. Say what you will about our old timey politicians, most of them did have the courage of their convictions to put on a uniform and fight the civil war they helped start.

For the record, I'm putting my money on representative Cortez or one of her ilk to try and beat Mitch McConnell to death on the floor, although with all those strong powerful women infesting Congress, the next Congressional brawl will look more like a bunch of wine soaked Karens screeching and spitting at each other instead of a proper fight, but that's Clown World for you.I just hope one of them literally blindsides Cyclops Dan Crenshaw.

Coco McShevitz
Coco McShevitz
7d

Thank you for the hilarious and informative article! Sadly it seems that we like most democracies (India, Brazil, etc.) are headed for a series of competing authoritarianisms where while there are elections that are mostly on the up and up, the party in power does everything it can to stack the deck in its favor and punish the out-party as much as possible. This is basically inevitable once the idea takes hold that government and even discourse itself are just tools used to decide who will exert power over others.

