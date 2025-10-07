The Library of Celaeno

The Library of Celaeno

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Epps's avatar
Jonathan Epps
3dEdited

I have taught high school English since 2008, but on and off the past five years. I've seen it all in charter, public, and private schools--each of which harbor faculty and administrators who care less about the actual education the students receive and more about the politics of face. I won't bore anyone with the endless stories of negligence and self-glorifying sociopaths (however, you read my novel No Winter Lasts Forever and the incident the protagonist recalls of his former school colleague who ignores and then facilitates the removal of a 14 year old boy who needs serious help is based on a true story). I will finally say that I am no longer a teacher and will never do it again, though it calls to me. I am a traditionalist, reading whole novels out loud with my classes to write expository essays on those texts. Never taught to state sanctioned tests and never dipped below 90% pass rates. Never got credit or an award or whatever. I was mostly despised, sometimes demonstrably so. It is a rotten sector, and that is tragic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ryan Davidson's avatar
Ryan Davidson
3d

Corollary: even the most minimal enforcement of immigration laws already on the books would have a major positive effect.

None of his previous employers verified the documents he provided in support of his I-9 at his time of hire. Any documents he would have submitted would have been either forged or expired, which even a cursory visual inspection would likely have revealed immediately. This suggests that some of them may not have bothered to get an I-9 from him at all. Which is required of all US employers for all employees.

Start nailing employers for I-9 violations and watch how fast illegal immigrants self-deport. Just watch.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
52 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Librarian of Celaeno
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture