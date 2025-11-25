The Library of Celaeno

Uncouth Barbarian
1d

Examples like this are why I never understood the "desert volcano demon" accusations of the pagans. Of everything in the old testament writings, battle victories are the most common miracle. Then there's raising the dead, children to women outside of child bearing years, food/oil, rain, drought... I mean, what kind of God could do all that God does, besides one with power over everything???

Fred R. Kane
1d

The Protestants don't know what they're missing by cutting Maccabees out of the Bible; the incident of Eleazar and the elephant alone is worth the proverbial price of admission. The opening, describing the death of one of our pagan worthies Alexander, is also haunting, at least as translated in Douay-Rheims. After multiple eloquent paragraphs describing his great conquests, we get this stark conclusion: "And after these things, he fell down upon his bed, and knew that he should die."

