The Library of Celaeno

The Library of Celaeno

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Brothers Krynn's avatar
The Brothers Krynn
5d

Loved this article! J'ai bien adorer voir des citations francaises et que tu discutes ce sujet !

All writers and literature majors should study the 9 worthies!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Duke Of Earl's avatar
Duke Of Earl
5d

Never heard of the nine worthies. Never cared.

Went from ignorant to fascinated. One question hangs, which again is answered on spades by the subject himself: Why is the Librarian the best writer on this platform?

Thank you, brother. You enlighten me with every word.

May God grant you many years so you may long continue to benefit the minds of men.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
47 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Librarian of Celaeno
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture