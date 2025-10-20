The Library of Celaeno

The Library of Celaeno

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
8d

Progressives are projectors. They are often enough the authoritarian-thinkers. It's all they see when they look out but they don't realize they're forcing an internal pattern recognition onto the world and not the world forcing it onto them, sort of like a cheating spouse becoming suspicious their partner is cheating on them. It can approach levels resembling paranoia. I don't know if it's too much time online or what, but this critical error in projection that they cannot stop making, creates a momentum of bad analysis that appears on its surface to be logical, since it follows the pattern they've projected onto it, but is totally illogical and does not withstand scrutiny. But how could they step back and acknowledge the projection now and not lose confidence in themselves? They have to sustain the delusion at all costs or the cognitive discomfort is too great. Meanwhile, the tone of their writing--and this is subjective on my part--indicates to me their emotional conviction lags behind the bite of their words. Even if Trump was everything they say he was, they wouldn't be out their protesting against Trump. They're out their protesting against a feeling inside of themselves they've assigned to Trump and that they are unwilling to accept, that their actual humanity is at war with the fake-persona they've invented to make people like them more and that no longer makes people like them more. They are acting out their identity crisis in the streets.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Janine's avatar
Janine
8d

Numbers in these protests were very inflated. In SF the crowd at civic center looked about 2K as viewed in drone footage. Organizers reported 10 times that amount. See also NBC Boston coverage.

I've been in protests in SF against Iraq War with 1 million. For this area, a pathetic showing for No Kings and a bunch of BS born yesterday reporting

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
77 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Librarian of Celaeno
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture