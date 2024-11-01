The Library of Celaeno

Meth Bear
Nov 2

Another great piece about two great movies. I always loved the small but significant character of Sgt. Mulcahy (the name means ‘warlike’ in Irish) in Glory.

His harshness with the recruits is initially attributed to racism, setting the viewer up to see him as another predictable, minor villain. Later its revealed that he is simply committed to his duty as an NCO, making sure the men are properly prepared for the trials of battle.

david roberts
Nov 1

You do a great job of giving these two movies context. The opening battle scene in Glory is one of the finest I've seen.

I've just rewatched Legends Of The Fall and that movie, as you point out, is also a confrontation between modernity and the old ways.

My wife and I were in our twenties and just beginning to have children when we watched ThirtySomething. The ad agency storyline was very good.

