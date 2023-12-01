The Library of Celaeno

The Library of Celaeno

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Schmidt's avatar
Alan Schmidt
Dec 1, 2023

> She is the proud recipient of an orange check mark, signifying that she has hundreds of paid subscribers on Substack

I would be surprised if there aren't political machines in place making sure the important people get a lot of subscribers. It would not be hard to create a bot farm from an NGO that gave paid subscriptions to people with the right opinions. On a positive note, less and less credence is given to popularity signifiers, as most people now understand the game.

Given she's an MSNBC columnist, you can be sure nothing she ever says will be remotely interesting.

Reply
Share
25 replies by Librarian of Celaeno and others
Yakubian Ape's avatar
Yakubian Ape
Dec 1, 2023Edited

Well, first of all, thank you for mentioning me. I know it sounds a bit over-stated but for a writer like you to consider me a peer really is a huge compliment and deeply appreciated.

Secondly, calls to action to scrub this platform of any and all "wrong-think" content are intolerably heinous. I've said it before about Samantha Bee's (hopefully now ended) dalliance with this site - these people have the largest jungle gyms on the internet to play on, and the fact that they must come here and they must root out the native user-base and they must turn our little corner into another safe and sterile mouthpiece to regurgitate the same opinions back and forth at one another... it really brings my piss to a boil. I've seen it so many times in so many places, even hobbies. It's the same thing that happened to video games, Magic the Gathering, tabletop roleplaying, comic books, and just about every other "nerdy" or "geeky" hobby or interest. The "mainstream" guys move in to the space, say, "Oh, hey, cool thing you got going on here, guys. I know you guys have been doing your own thing for a while, but you really need to consider how me and my friends feel about it, so you need to stop doing [insert everything that makes the space unique and interesting here] so that it better suits me. Okay?" and when they get pushback, they quite literally bully everyone out to make space for their equally bland, boring, and milquetoast friends. It's as exhausting to watch repeat as the actors repeating it are cruel and petty.

Like Samantha Bee, though, I have no doubt in my mind that her orange check-mark is one that was bought by her handlers to boost her visibility. I just refuse to believe otherwise, and, as the fevered minds that postulated the Dead Internet "Conspiracy Theory" are continually vindicated as more and more revelations come out about the truly staggering amount of bots and hollow accounts pervade the internet, there's no reason to think Substack as a platform is exempt from nefarious means of astroturfing.

I've come to really enjoy this place and the company of users like you and everyone you mentioned. It's the kind of frontier spirit that made the internet interesting to begin with, and the spirit that's becoming near impossible to find. I'm not sure how we can fortify this place against malicious actors like this. It's also, like, one of the last places with even a semblance of long-form content in a world that seems increasingly moving to short, bite-sized, mind-melting clips that shred one's attention span, and I'm sick to fucking death of it. I don't know much about the founders and owners of Substack. I've heard their on the level, and I have no reason to believe otherwise, but even if they are, the site is only one hostile take-over or Wordpress/Yahoo/X purchase away from being turned into another glorified corpo ad platform.

Reply
Share
21 replies by Librarian of Celaeno and others
179 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Librarian of Celaeno · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture