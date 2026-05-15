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Julie C's avatar
Julie C
5d

The explanation of the IQ extremes is very helpful in understanding the uncomfortable experience of meeting someone who shares some of your opinions, but is so unpleasant and strident that it becomes almost embarrassing to know that this person is nominally on your side. Thank you.

"What I hope for here is that the idiots will peacefully and respectfully make their way over to non-rightist outlets and engage in a meaningful dialogue with them."

Brilliant plan - I hope it proves effective!

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Dave Wise (Neoteric Wood Art)'s avatar
Dave Wise (Neoteric Wood Art)
5d

"They view the world as aligned against them and work hard to make that a reality..."

ROFL - Perfect, you win the Internet for the day! Funny because it's true for all stripes and persuasions, so I'm stealing it.

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