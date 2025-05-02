The Library of Celaeno

Jim in Alaska
19h

Good essay. Reminded me of Fr Navarre A teacher I had in high school. He was Spanish Basque; first son inherits, second joins the military, third the priesthood. A quiet guy I don't remember him ever raising his voice, let alone a hand, except once.

A guy on the school football team was arguing with him and said he was lucky he had that collar on a elsewise he's punch him out. Well Fr Navarrete took of his collar, stood there tee shirted arms folded, slight smile, didn't say a word. The kid took a mighty swing, next thing he was on the ground out cold. Fr Navarre shrugged raised both hands noting the kid clearly telegraphed his swing, put his priestly garb back on and walked away.

He'd played Jai alai in his Basque youth, ball speed often exceeding 150 mph & had excellent fast reflexes.

Fabius Minarchus
1d

Nowadays, most Christians are too wimpy to read the Old Testament.

