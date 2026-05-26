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WarEagle's avatar
WarEagle
12h

But more fundamentally, Trump is most hindered by being a man of his time. Trump is, after all, someone who still reads the New York Times, born in a world where things worked. He’s Moses (well, maybe Aaron), not Joshua. He made it possible to move past liberalism, but he himself will never get there -

This has definitely become more apparent in his second go-around

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PapayaSF's avatar
PapayaSF
12h

Trump is a man of his time, but that’s okay. He grew up in a patriotic country. He went to military school. He was strongly influenced by the positive thinking/New Thought of Norman Vincent Peale. He’s a dealmaker and builder of big, multi-year projects. Combine all that with the influence of his advisors, who understand the political left and are familiar with New Right critiques. I think the Fourth Turning will include a lasting MAGA victory and a lasting defeat of Democrats and the entire left. That’s the Golden Age he talks about. Perhaps it’s a bit more civic nationalist than some would like, but it’s certainly reactionary compared to the gay race communism on the other side.

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