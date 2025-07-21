The Library of Celaeno

The Library of Celaeno

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Taylor's avatar
William Taylor
2d

As Phisto writes: “God, have mercy on me, a sinner. For I am evil & retarded.

Amen.”

Most of us are and we need to perform the act of hope.

Your writing is really good. No matter what, keep writing.

And, please help us understand what a proper monarchist is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
William Hunter Duncan's avatar
William Hunter Duncan
2d

NF has me as an optimist. I commented on the post, and then someone responded to me with maybe the bleakest comment I have ever received. To which I replied:

"IDK, That is a way of looking at it. Seems bleak. I hope you don't think like that all the time. I prefer to look at the world as divine, enchanted, beautiful, wonderous, a glorious mystery. I guess that makes me an optimist."

Nobody noticed. A lot of people do not recognize it if it is not despair.

I will pray for you and yours.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
68 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Librarian of Celaeno
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture