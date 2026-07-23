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Pickle Rick's avatar
Pickle Rick
1d

In all seriousness, it takes an established old school political machine like the Pittsburgh based Rooney Machine to manufacture a reliable bench of Working Class Hero Democrats by having a farm system in place to create guys like Senator John "Strokey" Fetterman, who literally chased a Negro through the streets of Braddock when he was mayor of that wrecked shithole with a 20 gauge shotgun, yet still made it to The Show. The Rooneys have been trying to wrest control of their party back from the retards who keep running fellow retards, because they know how to play this game to perfection, since they've been doing it since 1933.

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Mystic William's avatar
Mystic William
21hEdited

I had forgotten about that ‘I am a real man who eats carburetors’ ad. The first time

I saw it I assumed it was parody. It seemed impossible a major party could be that out of touch with working class men. But, no. They really have never met one it seems.

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