Out on the African savanna, in the older parts of the world, live many ancient and magnificent animals. You see them on the nature shows. The lion, fierce and majestic; the noble elephant; the rhinoceros that evokes a biological tank; the berserk hippopotamus, scourge of yam farmers with a sub-optimal sprint speed- all roam the high grass and scattered trees, a reminder of a world that once was, but is now foreign to us. But of course, it’s not wholly alien. As the foregoing adjectives and descriptors indicate, our ancestral memories linger, and imbue these creatures and many more besides with not merely the ability to inspire wonder and fear, but moral qualities that color our worldview, even in the midst of civilization. It was, for example, the hyena-like vocalizations of Kamala Harris that served to warn voters of danger, much as our forebears recognized that sound as the screech of impending, pseudopenis-wielding death.

The weather is great in Kenya, but man, that morning commute is something . . .

Even in a land of throwbacks, though, there are creatures still more atavistic than those we commonly think of. When you recall a nature show, how often does a giraffe or zebra come to mind? Now, in your memory, give the scene some context; what else is there? There might be the odd wild dog or warthog, but seldom to we think about the ubiquitous birds perched upon the large mammals’ backs, just sort of part of the background. But these small birds are actually quite interesting in their own right, creatures that at first seem benign, but actually have a much more sinister aspect. The oxpeckers are not what they seem.

Oxpeckers (buphagidae) are an especially archaic family of avians, almost living fossils, with no close relatives among living birds- their nearest relations are mockingbirds, but they are quite different from them. They live throughout the savanna in two species- red-billed and yellow-billed- though they overlap in range and apart from superficial distinctions of color their behavior and lifestyle are largely the same. In terms of size and form they are fairly average for passerine birds, about 8 inches long and not especially robust, built to fly moderate distances and spend much of their time perching. They nest in small holes in trees in structures lined with animal hair, lay 3-5 eggs during mating season, and tend to live gregariously in large flocks.

What makes them interesting is their feeding habits. The large herbivores of the plains carry an immense ectoparasite load, being infested at any given time with ticks, mites, biting flies, botfly larvae, and other tiny menaces that make life an unpleasant experience. Many of these, like the tsetse fly, spread disease. Lacking the means to remove these creatures manually, the megafauna generally must simply accept the irritation- that is, unless the oxpecker shows up.

This nightmare-fuel horror from an HR Geiger opium trip gives live birth and nurses its young with some kind of unholy ‘milk’ that is no doubt an ingredient in whatever form of voodoo that got Ilhan Omar elected.

Oxpeckers, as their name (sort of) implies, eat these parasites as their main food source. Interestingly, while they are largely insectivorous, they do not hunt bugs or look for them anywhere apart from the bodies of large mammals, and even then, they can be somewhat selective. They will not perch on certain types of antelopes and avoid anything smaller than a gazelle. They often live in proximity to human pastoralists, and will feed from cattle, but do not like camels- for whatever reason- and though they will settle on goats don’t seem interested in sheep. There are a great number of gaps in the understanding of oxpecker behavior; being an unobtrusive, gray little bird in a world of charismatic megafauna necessarily means getting overlooked by smart people dependent on money from rich people and the government.

Everyone is suffering from budget cuts, except for the monkeys I guess. But now we’ll never know whether they could replace humans in a potential remake of that video for “Man in a Box” by Alice in Chains.

This has, in turn, made it easy to dismissively misunderstand the nature of the oxpeckers’ relationship with their host animals. If you did recall anything about the oxpecker when I mentioned it, then it was probably some half-remembered lesson from biology class about mutualism, the type of relationship wherein two animals jointly benefit from some ongoing interaction. The article linked in the previous sentence actually uses the oxpecker as its masthead example of the phenomenon. The takeaway from this is that the oxpecker and the host animals each get something good out of the deal; the zebra gets some relief from all the bugs feasting on it and the oxpecker gets to eat. It’s a win-win situation, or so it seems. Human life offers many such examples as well.

It’s amazing how often the preferred policy choices of neoliberal elites benefit everyone everywhere and have no drawbacks or trade-offs whatsoever.

It is true that the oxpecker works hard. A typical bird will remove over a hundred ticks a day for the typical animal, which objectively leaves the host better off than it otherwise would have been. It’s thus easy to see how it could be said that the quadrupeds of the grassland benefit from their presence. But such an analysis would be overly simplistic and misleading.

One of the pitfalls in ascribing values to animal behavior is that their motivations are not those of the humans observing them. It’s easy to fall into the trap of imagining that, since the host often gains in some way from the oxpecker’s presence, that the latter is somehow doing a favor of sorts to the former. But the oxpecker isn’t being kind, nor does it have any sort of charitable purpose in mind as it delouses the various ungulates in its environment. Any aid it provides to its host is incidental. It’s not trying to help; it’s trying to eat.

The thing about the oxpecker is that, while it consumes insects, that’s secondary to what it’s really after. There’s a reason it doesn’t go after bugs not actively feeding on animals. There’s a reason it likes ticks so much. If you observe oxpeckers closely, you’ll find that while they do in fact eat them, this doesn’t actually benefit the host animals as much as it could, because the oxpeckers prefer their parasites after they’ve become engorged. Think back to the scientific name- buphagidae doesn’t mean ‘ox-pecker,’ it means ‘ox-eater’- the Greek tag is more perceptive than the English. Oxpeckers aren’t really insectivores. They’re vampires.

Looking at that photo from before again, you’ll notice that the oxpecker is perched next to a small but significant wound. In the course of searching out bugs, the birds are always on the lookout for lesions like that, and after pulling out and consuming, say, a bot fly larva, they will peck at the bleeding hole and lap up the blood. Sometimes there’s not even any kind of bug involved; animals with the various dings and scratches one naturally accumulates in the bush will attract oxpeckers, who descend on them, taking advantage of even the smallest gap in otherwise thick hide to tear away, forcing open still larger wounds. It’s mutualism when they remove dead skin, earwax, and mucus- not so much when they rip off scabs and peck out chunks of soft mucosa. While they’ll do the unpleasant work of cleaning off bugs, it’s ultimately only done in the service of getting access to the bloodstream of the host.

Oxpeckers are the only birds that regularly seek out blood in preference to other food sources; even the kawaii-horror vampire finch only becomes a hematophage when the insects it otherwise hunts are scarce. The other birds that occasionally feed on blood generally prey on chicks or other small creatures. Not the oxpecker. Animated by a more primal mind than other creatures, shaped by the weight of far more time, it purposely seeks out the largest prey on earth, because instinct has given it an insight that more clever animals lack.

An elephant is a massive animal, the biggest thing on four legs by far. Its hide resists the claws of lions and even the bullets of its most cunning would-be predator, man. But ultimately, it’s built to fight off large and obvious threats. It is immensely vulnerable to things that are small, and no matter how thick its skin, there are holes in its defenses that only the most lowly creatures can spot. The oxpecker is invisible to such a great beast; its touch is light and its presence barely noticed. It has all the time and opportunity it needs to roam the whole outer layer of a five-ton animal looking for even the smallest opening. And when it finds it, it stabs its way in, tearing away the tiniest bits of flesh in order to tap into the bloodstream.

Large creatures might swipe at them with trunks or tails, but this simply causes them to flit away and descend once more to peck away at other open wounds. The horns of a wildebeest might intimidate a wild dog, but to an oxpecker they are nothing more than a convenient perch from which to lacerate a scalp. At most, the oxpecker is perceived by the great beasts of the world as a useful but occasionally irritating non-entity, which is what allows it to thrive and get what it wants. But even if they wanted to, once the oxpecker has found the roost it prefers, the host’s defenses are hard pressed to do anything about it.

There are a few things that mitigate the threat oxpeckers might pose to megafauna. For one, though they are gregarious, they’re a bit too primitive for the kind of cooperation they would need to actually cause serious harm to most large animals. An antelope might end up with a secondary infection from too many bites, but under normal circumstances there isn’t the prospect of a critical mass of oxpeckers such that they could actually bring one down. Though they’re not clever in the sense other birds are said to be, oxpeckers seem to grasp instinctively that only living animals bleed, and thus, they’re better off keeping them that way. What damage they do is usually debilitating and chronic rather than acutely dangerous.

They’ll also fight each other over access to the blood of the host, flapping and squawking while the behemoth they live on just chews his cud in oblivious disinterest.

They’re probably just fighting over a hockey game, eh.

But, ultimately, the oxpecker is oblivious to the big picture in any sort of rational way. While it would benefit him to simply and surreptitiously feed from his host in such a way that the relationship continues for as long as possible, sometimes the opportunity for a big dinner is just too much to resist, and it can’t really conceive in a comprehensive way that destroying the beast it lives on is in its disinterest. Sometimes they do get noticed, perceived as an actual menace, and the host takes firmer measures to deal with them.

But in general, as noted, large animals are more or less at the mercy of the smaller creatures that nip at them, even those that provide some service to them in some contexts. Mutualism is bilateral self-interest, and once one party no longer needs the other, he can safely be dispensed with and left behind. When a swarm of vampires descends on some beast in a moment of vulnerability, no matter how strong he is- how noble, how wise, how thick-skinned- he dies the death of a thousand cuts. The hippo below, in his prime, was the terror of his world, a four-ton behemoth that could bite any predator- human or animal- in two. Now he staggers about, helpless, as a flock of yellow-eyed scavengers descends to consume what blood he has left in his veins.

It’s both hard to watch and strangely familiar.

Humans lack the fearsome defenses of other creatures, but our one advantage over them is the greatest possible, our rational mind. It is thus absolutely essential that that faculty of reason remains unclouded by self-deception, delusion, or willful ignorance. We are very much betrayed by the comfort we enjoy in prosperous Western societies, and it is all to easy to forget that we still live in nature, and in our mortal lives we are ultimately subject to its laws. We alone among God’s creatures have the capacity to transcend our animal nature and act, not according to instinct and appetite, but to a higher law. We also, tragically, have the ability to descend lower. For animals never lie; they are never anything other than what they were made to be. To live as we were meant to is a choice, one we make every day when we choose between civilization and anarchy. Act accordingly.

