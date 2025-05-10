The Library of Celaeno

The Library of Celaeno

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nicholas Little's avatar
Nicholas Little
3d

This really hit home. I went through a strong academic program at a top school for my major (not an Ivy, but elite in its domain). Yet what shaped me most wasn’t the coursework—it was the environment. Specifically, the mentors I met—men who weren’t just instructors, but gatekeepers into deeper traditions.

One of them initiated me into what you might call a Sacred Network of Excellence—a living brotherhood whose roots trace back to Los Alamos and the Manhattan Project, ARPANet, and other quiet fellowships within the old defense world. Through him, I didn’t just gain a deeper sense of mission—I eventually found my way to the Church.

Another mentor connected me to the Great Books lineage of Mortimer Adler and the University of Chicago. That intellectual inheritance—classical, ordered, humane—shaped me profoundly and is a key reason I am here commenting today.

None of that came from a syllabus. It came from people. Real education is not content delivery—it’s transmission of soul. It’s about being invited into a tradition and tested in its discipline. What you’ve written reminds us that while the institution is collapsing, the collegium still lives—and it still calls men to join it.

When we rebuild what comes next, it can’t just be an “alternative university.” It must be a sacred brotherhood of excellence—formed in pursuit of truth, forged in mutual respect, and rooted in something eternal. That’s the real university. That’s what we lost. And that’s what we need to recover.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Librarian of Celaeno and others
The Inmate's avatar
The Inmate
3d

I came to enjoy reading later in life, in my early twenties, and to the classics even later, in my late twenties. I didn't hate high school or college, but I was bored...all the time.

Once I started reading in earnest I entered a graduate literature program in my early thirties. Absolutely loved that experience. Got to read things I wanted to and had some interesting professors.

Much later after that I had to change careers and took web development classes in my late forties. Again, loved that school experience as it was what I wanted to do, not what I was made to do.

It gives me pause to think about the hundreds and hundreds of hours I sat bored in classrooms, unchallenged intellectually and have always wondered in what ways that may have stunted my intellectual and creative development and in what ways it still affects me today. We homeschooled my son, one of the best decisions we've ever made.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Librarian of Celaeno and others
92 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Librarian of Celaeno
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture