I had meant to write about the 2022 Norman Eggars film The Northman for some time now, but much of what I wanted to say had been said by others. Those who love and hate the film both point to Eggars’ commitment to authentically representing the culture of the Vikings; some find what he produced mesmerizingly compelling, others repulsive. It’s the story of Hamlet stripped of Shakespeare’s Christian polish, down past even the efforts along those lines of Saxo Grammaticus, to a story that is, at its core, purely pagan and Germanic. As art it’s certainly ambitious, and I would argue more ambiguous than perhaps even Eggars intended. It reminded me of something…

Few people, I think, would make the thematic connection I did between The Northman and Labyrinth (1986), the latter being a Jim Henson puppet movie starring a glammed-up and becodpieced David Bowie and intended for … children? More on than to come. But I think there are strong and interesting parallels between to two movies, and that they provide a useful contrast to each other in terms of overall message. Both are, in their way, coming of age stories. But both are even more particularly stories about coming of age in dysfunctional societies, and how the choices young men and women make determine not only their futures, but the course of society. Each story, also in its way, is a pagan one. Each protagonist goes on an unusual heroes’ journey, one path ending in tragedy, the other in hope. This essay will explore the first film, while my take on Labyrinth will follow next.

The Northman begins with a homecoming. Aurvandil War-Raven (Ethan Hawke, now appearing in an actual Dead Poets’ Society) returns wounded from his people’s customary reaving to his wife, Gundrun (Nicole Kidman) and son Amleth (kid version, Oskar Novak). Sensing his mortality, he decides that it’s time to prepare his boy for manhood, and proceeds to induct him through the traditional rites. Whoever the consultants were here certainly earned their paychecks, because the director depicts the weird shamanic ritual in an appropriately visceral and alien way. There’s a distance between these people and us, a gulf carved out by an inbound flood of very different religious sensibilities.

The most notable aspect of this is Amleth’s introduction to the notion of wyrd, his inescapable fate, which for him means being bound above all things to avenge his father should violence befall him. This is a key element of the overall theme of the movie- Amleth’s whole life is intimately connected to the promise of violent retribution. His is not a society of morality but one of honor, where power means nothing more than being able to force one’s will upon others. It’s bleak, grim, and, for all its determinism, a profoundly unsettling world.

Of course, the very next day, Aurvandil’s bastard brother Fjölnir assassinates him in the woods. Aurvandil curses him before he dies, their bond of blood inspiring neither mercy nor forgiveness from either party, those concepts being wholly foreign to this world. Fjölnir tries to kill his nephew Amleth, but the latter escapes, lingering only long enough to see his uncle carrying off his mother as a prize before murdering whatever local villagers he suspects remain as loyalists to his late brother. Amleth sails away, vowing to avenge his father, rescue his mother, and kill Fjölnir.

Reality Bites!

When we next see Amleth, he’s somewhere in Russia, now played by a very grown up Alexander Skarsgard. He is part of a group of berserker raiders (the consultants no doubt Googled “mannerbund”) poised to attack a settlement, presumably to loot their supplies of body wax and trenobolone. In a brutal scene, they storm the walls and slaughter the innocent people within, indiscriminately murdering men, women, and children- what’s left of the latter two groups are raped and enslaved. Again, this is a bold choice for the director, where it would be easy to sanitize or downplay these aspects of Viking life.

All the same, it makes for an ugly film. I don’t mean in terms of the visuals- the cinematography and direction are masterful and technically speaking the movie is excellent. But the universe it brings to life is savage, miserable, and hopeless. Those who can slaughter do so until they are slaughtered in turn, but not before inculcating the habits of murderous thieves into the next generation. The young, unattached, fatherless men who make up these roving bands of marauders are much akin to the feral street gangs of urban modernity. It repulses us- rightly- when we see this mindset in Somali pirate Minnesotans or Afghan pederast cops (probably also now living in Minnesota). It should evoke the same reaction when we recognize it among our ancestors.

One might suppose that Amleth, made bereft of his family by exactly this kind of amoral predation, would reflect on his circumstances and draw some lesson regarding his life and how his pain is now being passed into the lives (and deaths) of others. And there are, tantalizingly, hints of an unexplored reflective capacity within him. But he always returns to vengeance, his wyrd, his inescapable destiny as taught to him by his father and the society of his youth. His manhood is stunted by the dysfunctional values of his people. Their lessons have rendered him, a mighty warrior on the outside, a powerless child within.

Just chicken and broccoli, bro.

A further prophecy from local seeress Björk (yes, that one) lets him know that he will be called upon to make at least one choice in his life; at some point, he’ll have to decide between love of his kin or hatred for his enemies. And as it happens, that ball immediately gets rolling when, while selling and shipping off the hapless slaves his gang has taken from their burning village, Amleth discovers than a boatload of them are heading to Iceland, where, as it happens, Fjölnir the Brotherless lives in exile, having been kicked out of his country by someone more powerful. And it’s here where the film subtly introduces elements that serve to subvert the values it has hitherto foregrounded.

In this powerful scene, the Seeress teaches Amleth about human behavior by way of an ecstatic visionary experience.

Amleth doesn’t rally his band of cutthroats to join him in an assault on Fjölnir’s homestead, nor does he- obviously a more-than-capable warrior- journey to the king who ousted Fjölnir, seeking assistance in confronting his uncle and killing him in an open battle. There’s any number of things he might have done as an übermensch, but instead, his immediate plan is to turn himself- literally- into an üntermensch. He has the slaver brand him, marking him as a thrall, a piece of property, less than human, forsaking all status as a free warrior, and takes on the persona of a slave. He’s sent on the boat to Iceland as a piece of cargo, alongside the very people he so dominated, now their lowly equal. For the sake of honor, he’s thrown his honor away.

This isn’t temporary subterfuge. His whole plan is to use, not his sword arm, but guile, deception, and manipulation to destroy Fjölnir, not yet physically, but psychologically. It’s not merely the guise of the slave he adopts, but the very essence of what Nietzsche would recognize as the antithesis of a warrior aristocrat. There are two signifiers of this in the film. The first is his relationship with a fellow slave, Olga (Anya Taylor-Joy) a sorceress. In his previous life she would have been a prize; now they cooperate against Fjölnir, sharing methods and strategy. They are partners; his new mannerbund is coed.

The other marker is his magic sword, Draugr, which he finds in a tomb. He’s sent there by what the credits call a “he-witch,” and while not stated directly, the ritual and magic he performs are meant to suggest seithr, a type of sorcery that signifies effeminacy when used by men. In any case the symbolism is all there- the night, the chthonic retrieval, but especially the fact that the sword can only be drawn in moonlight, or at the gates of Hel (the personification of which is female). Draugr is not a warrior’s weapon; it could never be used in a normal battle, fought during daytime in the open. It’s a skulker’s sword, a weapon of the hidden assassin, representing not masculine strength, but feminine subterfuge. For all its phallic aristocratic superficiality it’s the blade of a sneaking slave.

Amleth and Olga terrorize Fjölnir and his family, which includes two sons by Gundrun. This in turn drives Fjölnir to begin murdering and torturing his slaves. The viewer comes to understand that Fjölnir, for all his murderous bluster, is weak man and quite susceptible to mind games; the full implications of this will shortly be laid bare. At last Amleth reveals his true identity to his mother, planning to liberate her and finally seek his personal vengeance.

But she has revelations of her own. Fjölnir wasn’t the architect of the conspiracy that murdered his father and destroyed his life. She was. She hated Aurvandil, because she too was a slave, raped and abused by Aurvandil and only given the status of Queen when she produced a son and he had no better option. That son, Amleth, she also hates, as he represents, as the product of her violation, her powerlessness, and to regain that power, like everyone else in society, she would have to kill him as well. And she was successful. The Amleth she hated is dead. The man who stands before her is, like her, a resentful and vengeful slave. They even bear the same brand in the same place, marking them as one. Having turned him into a reflection of herself, she finally accepts him as her son, and incestuously and narcissistically kisses him. Amleth, horrified, shoves her away.

Everything he thought he knew about himself was a lie. He is the living embodiment of the values he was raised with, a creature literally born of violent conquest, and all it has done is send him on a path of destruction that leads, inexorably, to his own self-annihilation. He glimpses this reality in bits, remarking to his mother before her reveal, when describing his quest, that he does not know if life will be worth living if he achieves his goal. Now that quest is ruined, foundering on the paradox that to avenge his father means to destroy his mother, the very person he’s promised to save. Enraged, he storms into his older half-brother’s room and kills him in his sleep- not his mother or Fjölnir, but the young man who essentially replaced him into the life that might have been his. Amleth rips out his heart, as his own heart was torn from him.

Fjölnir tortures Olga to get Amleth to re-emerge, which he does, attacking him and his men in the daytime with his sword that can only be drawn at night. This naturally doesn’t go especially well, and he’s beaten unconscious as Olga escapes. However, with the help of some handy ravens he escapes, links up with Olga, and the two of them make the decision to leave Iceland. Amleth and Olga share a moving scene where they each reveal that they’ve learned they can love, in the true sense, as an act of sacrifice for others. He longs to be free, with her, of the hatred that has defined him. For a moment- for once- it looks like Amleth is making a choice that will actually result in his life getting better.

Seriously, what is the point of this magic sword? Regular swords work 24/7.

Here, the movie reaches its pivotal point. On the ship, about to depart to live with his kin in the Orkneys, he kisses a wound on her neck and has a vision of the two children she will bear him. Olga confesses that she is, in fact, pregnant. And if there is a part of this movie I think most viewers misinterpret, it’s here. Amleth tells her that he now realizes his destiny is to kill Fjölnir to protect her and their children, as Fjölnir will never rest until they are all dead. Leaving her behind, crying and begging him not to go, he swims ashore determined to confront his uncle once and for all.

Superficially, it looks like it makes sense. But as we’ve seen, Fjölnir is hardly a supervillain; he isn’t even a threat. He’s a miserable exile on a forlorn island, a weak-minded bully ruled by his scheming wife. We’ve also seen Amleth handily beat up and kill his men unaided, and there can’t be that many of them even left anymore. In fact, when Amleth returns to kill him, he just effortlessly slaughters Fjölnir’s whole remaining crew. This is not a man able to launch a strike force across thousands of miles of ocean against someone both able to overmatch his forces and surrounded by relatives.

The threat isn’t real. His plan is a rationalization, hinting at the ambiguous, implied delusion at the end. What Amleth is really scared of is not Fjölnir, but the future. We’ve already seen him say that he doesn’t know if life will be worth living without vengeance; he hates that part of himself, but paradoxically, he clings to it as the realest thing he has known. Offered the chance for something better, but uncertain, something not determined by the comforting inevitability of wyrd, he balks. He has the chance to put aside the trauma that defined him as a youth and become a man, a husband and a father and a sustainer of life. For all his courage in facing physical pain, he simply can’t bring himself to make the one transition that could lead to something better.

Amleth returns to Fjölnir’s settlement at night (apparently having studied the after-action report from his daytime assault) and, as mentioned, wipes out Fjölnir’s loyalists. Searching for his uncle, he is set upon by his mother and his remaining half-brother, whom he kills in spontaneous self-defense. Having come to avenge the killing of one parent, he becomes the slayer of the other, and in seeking revenge for his lost boyhood he has killed his mother’s son, whose life he had earlier saved. Previously we saw Amleth molded into the image of his mother. Now, at the end of his quest to destroy Fjölnir, he has in turn become him, a point driven home by Fjölnir appearing before him. Rather than attacking each other in fury, they simply stare in silence as Fjölnir gathers the corpses of the only two people left to either of them, as they each finally, quietly understand that the cycle of killings that brought them here have ruined both of their lives and left them with nothing but death to look forward to. Fjölnir doesn’t tell Amleth that he’ll meet him in Valhalla, but instead invites him to a final duel at the gates of Hell.

And there they battle, amid the explosions and flowing lava of an erupting volcano, the ground beneath their feet and the very air they breathe disappearing around them, the seeming fixity of the wyrd that brought them here dissolving into chaotic flux. Naked and grunting- like animals or babies- Amleth battles a second self representing his own inability to escape childhood, his unwillingness to grow beyond this errand of death that has consumed everything around him, now even the solidity of the material world. At the gates of Hell, everything disintegrates into dreamspace. After a brutal exchange, they slay each other, Amleth beheading his mirror presence, leaving a now faceless corpse redolent of anonymity, unreason, and shame, while at the same time having his heart destroyed by the violent destiny he lacked the strength of will to escape.

Here again comes a scene the import of which is easily misunderstood. In death, Amleth has a vision of Olga with their children, where she tells him that they are safe and his bloodline is secure. He is then carried off to Valhalla by a Valkyrie, seemingly earning honor through his violent retribution. Behind this superficiality is, I believe, a stronger case that what we are actually seeing is Amleth’s final collapse into delusion, his commitment to fulfilling his weird leading him to rationalize his choices and construct a fantasy as he slides away from life. Consider that we know that the prophecy specified that he would have to choose between love for his kin or hate for his enemies; in his mind now that is forgotten, and he has both. Perhaps this is him overcoming his wyrd and at last taking control of his life, one might say, and thus through his act of sacrifice for Olga he has reconciled the two. That might be plausible were we not aware that the last time he saw Olga she was desperately pleading with him not to go back for Fjölnir, and to stay with her, on the quite obvious grounds that his abandonment would render her a single mother living among strangers in a country she’d never been to, and more importantly, would leave her children fatherless. In the fantasy- in his mind- she’s suddenly totally cool with his choice to protect her by killing the guy he’s been wanting to kill the whole time that all the sudden is now all about her. Likewise, his ascension to Valhalla takes place entirely in his head, as we the audience literally see him in hell, dying as a kinslayer and matricide, his children condemned to the same fatherlessness he knew, the cycle of failed manhood continuing. One might well object, “but Valhalla isn’t about being good; you get there because you died in battle.” Fair enough, but by that logic, Fjölnir is heading there as well, and the film is clearly trying to convey that the Valkyrie is coming for him alone, as the culmination of his efforts. What we are seeing is in fact his final inability to reject the values that brought him to this end, his unwillingness to follow his now-shredded heart and abandon the violent culture of reprisal and retribution that destroyed him. He dies a child, nursing a fairy tale, with a false vision of the only person who loved him telling him that it was all right.

Less anyone accuse me of beating up on the based pagans again, there is another example from the pre-Christian West where those same themes resolve in a more uplifting way. The Oresteia trilogy by the Athenian playwright Aeschylus is similarly the tale of a father, Agamemnon, laid low by treachery, his sins against those close to him repaid in blood, his murder the culmination of family evil. He is survived by his son, Orestes, who returns to avenge him, slaying his second cousin/ uncle (it’s a dark story) Aigisthos and his mother Clytemnestra, and is thereby pursued by the Erinyes, the Furies. This continues into the start of the third play, where Orestes arrives in Athens seeking sanctuary and relief from his guilt. He is given a trial presided over by Athena with a jury of citizens, and is reprieved from a sentence of death by the goddess herself. Though defeated, the Erinyes at first refuse to accept the verdict, until Athena appeals to them by offering to rename them the Eumenides (the kindly ones) and incorporate them into the legal system. It’s the triumph of law and civilization over debilitating blood feuds and cycles of vengeance. Orestes’ absolution liberates him to return home and take up the role of man and leader.

The Northman is the story of a failed coming of age, of a boy trapped in childish notions of honor and vengeance that in the end consume him and prevent him from transitioning to healthy adulthood. I said before that it was an ugly film, and it is, but this is not to say that it was a bad one. Eggars offers a harsh but realistic look at the destruction of a boy’s youthful potential in a Dysfunctional world. But as I noted at the start, there is another film that parallels this journey, but with a very different resolution. In part 2 of this essay, I will explore the movie Labyrinth and its similar themes of adventure and maturation.

