In my last review, I explored the idea of Robert Eggers’ The Northman as a tragic depiction of a failed coming of age, where a man’s inability to transcend the constraints of boyhood represents a critique of a particular kind of backward society, the pre-Christian world of the Vikings. But rather than give the impression that things just sort of generally got better with the advent of better ways of living, I want to stress instead that civilization is a fragile thing, and the past is never really the past. The Ancient Greek poets knew as well as the saints of the Church that dark undercurrents lurk within the calmest streams, and beneath the surface of a confident and prosperous society forces as old as the universe itself work to tear apart the future by its very roots. That is to say, it is the young, those most open to forming modes of thought and habits of life they will carry with them into adulthood, who represent the primary field of battle between the forces of right order and selfish chaos.

I was a child during the 1980s, and thus largely oblivious (at the time) to the major changes happening in the world around me. While often seen as a period of ascendant conservatism, it would be more accurate to describe it as the institutionalization of the revolutionary social changes that began in the 1950s. That decade was when all the important innovations really happened; the 60s was when it was still possible to be hopeful about them, while the 70s were the period when they proved disastrous but everyone was too far in to go back. The 80s were conservative only inasmuch as they sought to rationalize and regularize the upheaval in mores.

Even into the late 80’s you could still get mileage out of lazy housewife jokes in sitcoms. Ten years later, they would lose all relevance.

The most notable aspect of this was the divorce epidemic resulting from the sexual revolution. The divorce rate doubled between the late 1960s and 1980s, and is now quadruple what it was in 1900. 1980 was in fact the peak year; it has fortunately since gone down, but not by a lot in historical terms. It’s easy to imagine this was something foisted on America by feminists, but the reality was much more complicated; the California Republicanism of Nixon and Reagan was far more socially liberal than is now often imagined. Thus, the social reality of Gen-X was limned by a progressivism that called for Women’s liberation and a conservatism that told them the free market would determine what morality was.

If they were bad for you, they wouldn’t let us sell them, would they?

This chaos in family life colors every aspect of 80’s entertainment, especially that directed at younger audiences. The Nightmare on Elm Street series, for example, is about a bunch of Boomers ignoring the reality of a murderous demon representing subconscious violent and predatory sexual deviancy, leaving their Gen-X children alone to figure things out and save themselves. Jason Vorhees is a monster born of indifferent Boomer fornication, and killed so many sexually transgressing teens that it became almost self-parody. The theme of children left to fend for themselves in a sexual wilderness shows up even in unexpected places.

One might at first imagine that a Jim Henson puppet movie would hardly be the place for staging such psychodramas, but that’s because most people have a somewhat stilted idea of who Henson was and the nature of his artistic vision. Henson believed that puppetry was an underdeveloped art form, cheated of its full potential by a culture that considered it suitable only for children. He didn’t object to that as such, but he felt puppet media was suitable for all ages, and although he’s most known for his groundbreaking work on Sesame Street, most of the Jim Henson Company’s output was commercials and other media geared toward adults. The Muppet Show was far more mature than most of us remember, and Henson was always careful to showcase talented adult actors alongside his Muppets and have them treat his creations like they would fellow cast members. The results are still enjoyable today.

Michael Caine famously said he played the role of Scrooge in A Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) as though he were performing for the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Beginning in the early 1980s, Henson began pursuing darker and more mature themes in his art, the most notable expressions of which were 1982’s The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth (1986). Both were major departures from his best-known work and neither went over enormously well with the public at the time, who expected Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy falling in love, not cute little gnomes having their souls drained from their bodies by geriatric vulture monsters highly reminiscent of the ruling class of the contemporary West. However, despite their mixed reception at the time, both films quickly developed cult followings with the advent of VHS, as well as more considered and positive critical appraisal. Today, they are each fondly-remembered Gen-X canon, at least for a certain subset of viewers.

Henson’s company also produced this documentary from 2016, depicting Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden contending for the Democrat Party nomination.

In many ways, The Dark Crystal was still a 70s movie, a fantasy bound up with apocalyptic New Age mysticism like one sees in movies like Excalibur or -sigh- Zardoz. It’s a sort of dark hippie vision, far removed from the upbeat and materialistic 80s, and lacks the moral sense of the dangers of transgressive sexuality that serves as so common a motif in that decade. Labyrinth, however, is pure Age of Reagan, where all those tensions from the Sexual Revolution- if not foregrounded- serve as a very noisy subtext. This is even more true because Labyrinth is very much a coming of age story, and like so much period media geared towards teens and older children, carries a surprisingly critical underlying message regarding the aftermath of the changes in family dynamics.

Yes, George Lucas, Frank Oz, and Terry Jones were all in on this project.

The movie begins with main character Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) in the park reading a fantasy novel, the nature of which forms a kind of context for the film. She’s deeply invested in the narrative, and it seems to color her worldview quite extensively, especially as she is driven from her reverie by the tolling of the hour and her need to return home to take care of her younger brother. We learn that Sarah has an unsettled home life; her father is remarried and her biological mother, an actress, appears only in promotional photos from newspapers taped to her vanity mirror. Alongside her unnamed mother in the photos is an unnamed actor, who bears a striking resemblance to someone we will shortly encounter. Sarah is to be left to watch her infant brother, Toby, all night while her father and stepmother go out. She is deeply resentful of this adult responsibility being thrust upon her; the implication being that the tasks suited to a mother are being foisted on her so the grownups can go out to play.

This is something we will see a lot in this film- inversion of roles and collapse of distinctions between adulthood and childhood. Sarah’s mother is living an irresponsible, adolescent life with a new boyfriend in Hollywood while her daughter takes care of her brother as if he were Sarah’s own son (the film does not make this explicit, to be fair, but in the novelization the boyfriend even gets a name- Jeremy). Sarah rebels at this theft of her childhood, symbolized by her prized teddy bear Lancelot being given to Toby, by wishing for the goblins from her fantasy novel to come and take her little brother away. However, to her horror, this wish is immediately granted, her brother is spirited away, and we are introduced to the antagonist of the film.

Yes, it’s David Bowie.

Jareth is one of the most interesting villains of 80’s cinema, with more depth and layers than a sandstone canyon and packed with enough symbolism- direct and meta- to drive a postmodern Jungian into sputtering insanity. Unpacking it all would really take a book, but suffice to say that the Goblin King represents an intersection of myth, psychology, social critique, and complex allusive imagery. To begin with, it might be a bit much to call him a villain. While he is very much the antagonist, he doesn’t ever overtly harm Sarah or lie to her. He is summoned at her command and takes her brother at her expressed wish. His very existence existence is nebulous; he is at once an objectively distinct being (we see him do things apart from interacting with her) but in another sense is perceived by her according to ideas seeded into her mind by fantasy. He’s equal parts wizard and Regency squire and rock star, the sort of construct the mind of a teenage girl might spontaneously generate.

You can gain a lot of wisdom from Jennifer Connolly movies. As a child, I always dreamed of one day becoming a mechanical horse, but until I saw Career Opportunities, I never knew why…

The fact that he’s played by David Bowie is an important element of the meta-narrative. Himself a consciously transgressive and self-constructing entity, an evolving character that subsumed the human being from which he emerged, Bowie would have represented a lot of things to an audience of teen girls, none of them especially wholesome. There's a real- and palpable- sexual tension in the film, but less so from the movie itself than from the fact that Bowie and Jareth are not really distinct beings; ‘David Bowie’ is himself a persona acting out another persona, a fictional character playing a role in a movie, Jareth merely being another layer to an ongoing artistic project centered on performative crossing of boundaries. The outside world of Ziggy Stardust’s 70’s sexual chaos has migrated into a young girl’s 80’s fantasy life, and is ultimately the scariest thing about the movie.

I’m here to take your daughter to the prom, also your son if he’s available.

Some interpretations have compared Jareth to Lucifer, making him a kind of tempter or adversary in the Biblical sense. Others have framed him as a kind of trickster god. There are elements to each of those takes that ring true, but I think ultimately the best allusion is to something else, something that ties in the character of Jareth with that of the character playing him. Jareth/Bowie is Dionysus.

Camille Paglia, in her Sexual Personae, following Nietzsche, links the Dionysian spirit of Classical Greek drama to the rock music of her youth in the 60’s, which she lived to see evolve through the 80’s

The Bacchae is our story, a panorama of intoxication, delusion, and self-destruction. Rock music is the naked power of Dionysus as Bromios, “the Thunderer.” In the Bacchae, Apollonian sky-cult and political authority are bankrupt. Society is in its late or decadent phase. The ruling hierarchy consists of the senile and the adolescent. Pentheus is like Homer’s callow suitors, a lost generation of pampered dandies unseasoned by war and adventure. Heir rather than founder, he is bully and braggart. Thebes is a moral vacuum into which Dionysus surges. He is a return of the repressed, the id of Aeschylus’ Furies bursting from bondage.

It doesn’t take much to see Bowie in that, right down to the context of the time. Senile leaders, moral vacuum, “intoxication, delusion, and self-destruction”- that could be the 80’s very epitaph.

The Apollonian and Dionysian, two great western principles, govern sexual personae in life and art. My theory is this: Dionysus is identification, Apollo objectification. Dionysus is the empathic, the sympathetic, emotion transporting us into other people, other palaces, other times. Apollo is the hard, cold separation of western personality and categorical thought. Dionysus is energy, ecstasy, hysteria, promiscuity, emotionalism -- heedless indiscriminateness of idea or practice.

Jareth is indeed a ‘transporter’ who takes people to “other palaces, other times.” He is also Dionysian through his connection to music and theater (he breaks out in musical numbers throughout the movie), and most subversively, in his sexuality. Jareth, Bowie, and Dionysus share a very particular kind of appeal, one paradoxically, transgressively, menacingly androgynous and aggressively masculine all at once. Euripides has a character from the Bacchae describe Dionysus thusly:

Marry, a fair shape for a woman's eye, Sir stranger! And thou seek'st no more, I ween! Long curls, withal! That shows thou ne'er hast been A wrestler!—down both cheeks so softly tossed And winsome! And a white skin! It hath cost Thee pains, to please thy damsels with this white And red of cheeks that never face the light!

Dionysus is at once soft and feminine and physically slight, yet, as Pentheus notes, possessed of a powerful sexual charisma. Similarly, the glammed-up Bowie and the preening, hairsprayed Jareth are somehow at once coded as queer and yet magnetic to women. As Paglia notes, there’s a wildness to it, a kind of compelling primitivism that recalls long-suppressed social mores where boundaries were not so fixed. Dionysus is both an effeminate dandy and the bull, archetypically masculine, a subconscious signal that he is not containable in human categories or constructs. Jareth is similarly unbound, not by time, nor by space, both of which he controls in his world. The Labyrinth is no barrier to him; he moves at will as he chooses.

Speaking of moves… It takes a special kind of man to retain this much animal magnetism while surrounded by puppets and wearing more makeup than the female lead. Also, codpiece.

Also like Dionysus, Jareth is, as noted, at once objectively real and contingent in how he is perceived. But it’s in this that we see his greatest divergence from the aloof and surreal Classical Dionysus of Euripides. Jareth is instead flamboyant, petulant, and at times childish. He constantly bullies and threatens his subjects (though he does also entertain them with frequent song and dance numbers). Interestingly, it is when he is with Sarah- and only with Sarah- that his more mature and seductive side emerges. One might think that this is an inconsistency in his character save for the fact that we know that Jareth is an amalgam of what he is and what Sarah imagines him to be. Jareth represents a very particular vision of adulthood and adult sexuality- a PG Dionysus, a wine cooler god, at once tame enough to dance with muppets and yet still alluring in his implications. It is very much the vision of a teenage girl on the cusp of entering that adult world.

I should note here that, Hollywood being what it is, it would be natural to assume all sorts of horrible things behind the scenes. Originally, the script did call for Jareth and Sarah to kiss at one point, which would have involved the 38 year old Bowie making out with 15 year old Jennifer Connelly. However, to be fair, the script was written (by Terry Jones of Monty Python fame) before an actual teenager was cast for the role, and Bowie flatly refused to kiss Connelly under any circumstances. As weird as he was (he spent a very drugged-out 1970’s claiming to be both gay and a fascist, neither of which seems to have been true) on set Bowie was, by all accounts, a perfect gentleman.

To return to the plot, Jareth tells Sarah that if she wants her brother back, she will have to enter his Labyrinth and find her way through within thirteen hours. If she fails, her brother will be a goblin forever. The Labyrinth is interesting narratively. In keeping with the film’s theme of collapsing distinctions between adult and children’s spheres, the maze is at once a child’s idea of a fantasy setting and a ruthless allegory for the perils of adulthood- a space of claustrophobic barriers constantly shifting from under the traveler, anonymous and systematized, full of irritating pitfalls, all governed by an omnipresent clock marking some more powerful figure’s time. Sarah learns to navigate the Labyrinth by forging relationships, helping others, and treating their needs as importantly as her own.

The central conflict is not really between Jareth and Sarah, but her own internal struggle over which path through the maze she will choose. Media directed at young men tends toward the rescue fantasy; a boy loves a girl above his station, sees her put in harms way, and undergoes a trial during which he proves himself and becomes a man, worthy of her affections. For young women in such fiction, there is almost always a central choice around which the action plays out- she must pick one of two young men, each symbolizing a particular future. You probably remember this:

The same is true for Hunger Games, Divergent, etc. Done poorly, as with sparkling vampires and Mormon werewolves, it’s crap as narrative. Done well, it speaks to a profound conflict in the normal experience of adolescent girls. Labyrinth at first seems to subvert expectations- Rian Johnson style- by having the girl rescue the prince, but in reality it’s really the standard girl conflict, just with far more profound implications.

Jareth drugs Sarah with a poisoned peach (symbol! metaphor!) and in a dream sequence, they dance in a trippy ballroom scene while Bowie sings in the background. It’s a sort of dark fantasy prom, and it’s here that Jareth reveals that it’s not really the baby he wants- it’s her. If she sacrifices her brother she can have a life with him where all her wishes will come true. It’s Jareth or Toby. The two suitors she must choose between represent, respectively, an adulthood shorn of responsibility, living only to gratify desires, or a life dedicated to life, to family. Jareth’s world represents a pseudo-maturity, one where the desires from childhood are simply given greater scope, a world of anomie, solipsism, and sterility. In case you missed it at the beginning- paging Freud- when Sarah looks at the picture of her mother and her boyfriend, the latter is none other than Bowie; in her imagination, Jareth represents following the same path as the mom who walked out on the family.

To serve Dionysus is to abandon family for his very particular idea of freedom; it’s to nurse fawns instead of children and tear one’s own son apart with a mother’s hands. But it’s the 80’s, and Hippy Bacchus has gone corporate. His values are institutionalized and his new Maenads serve him not by chugging wine and dancing in the forests but with fistfuls of SSRIs (and wine) and traipsing into the office five days a week. He’ll give you what you want, and you’re happy, so long as you don’t think about wanting better things. The boys in the Labyrinth turn into goblins and the girls become objects of desire for the king.

This is what women do all day. If you’re a woman and you’re reading this, I don’t mean you, of course. You’re awesome!

This is made explicit in their last encounter, when Jareth promises her everything she could ever want, so long as she forsakes the baby and serves him. She can’t have both. Here, in a callback to the beginning of the film she finally made remembers the line from her story that had hitherto escaped her, “you have no power over me.” Happiness doesn’t come from a man, and adulthood is in not anyone’s gift. It comes to those willing to sacrifice their selfishness and set aside childhood. She finally and decisively rejects him.

And just like that, she’s back home and her brother is in his crib. Her choice has made the world right. She gives her teddy bear to Toby, putting that childish thing in its proper place. At the same time, and representing the same thing, all her friends from the Labyrinth, and the goblins, join her in her room, singing and dancing. They are no longer part of a contested space, but safely integrated into her consciousness, a memory that can serve as a foundation rather than an escape. The implication is clear- Sarah is ready for the responsibilities of adulthood, to sacrifice herself and her desires for others, and grow as a person.

Sarah’s choices contrast neatly with those of Amleth, ultimately unwilling to leave behind those aspects of his childhood trauma that shaped him. He doesn’t rescue the princess; he abandons her to do what his child-self wants, to the destruction of everything that was left of his family, past, present, and future. Of course, both stories are reflections of the particular pagan visions that inspired the stories, and the Classical Greek material is simply deeper and reflective of a more profound understanding of human nature than the narratives derived from the Norse sagas and related tales. But each has a powerful lesson to teach. Watch them both, and heed those messages well.

Also, Crotch Magic:

