Indians are in the news once more. In Ohio, Vivek Ramaswamy- last seen Screechstanning against chadbro American workers who spent all their time dating attractive blonde women rather than mastering the blade- is currently neck-and-neck in general election polling against against a Democrat girlboss whose claim to fame is masterminding Covid lockdowns, this in a state Trump won by 11 points. However, there are still the primaries to surmount, and Republican challenger Casey Putsch has come out swinging against the H1-Beast from the East (coast), assembling a coalition of grifters, Democrats, homosexual Groypers (which is to say, Groypers), and Muslims to defeat Israel, which isn’t really an issue in Ohio but matters a lot as the single theme uniting Palestinian campus nutjobs, crashout livestreamers, and loli-aficionado Discord mods, so the whole internet has to hear about it.

Imagine how many people had to turn you down for you to accept this endorsement. Was Cyraxx not available; he’s right there in Akron? He hates ICE as much as half the speakers you have and threatened to be MusicBizMarty’s personal Hitler, so he’d fit right in.

Is this Gaza-La Raza-Groyper lucri causa going to succeed? Not likely, but that it’s even a possibility, along with a possible general election Republican loss to Nurse Ratched, is a testament to the general negative energy surrounding tech industry Indians and Indian-Americans. A large segment of internet rightists work in that industry, and their opinions about their subcontinental colleagues are fairly nuanced, running the gamut from contempt to hatred. For my part, I’ve generally had positive interactions with Indians and can’t recall any of them ever wronging me, and I’ve always found them- notable instances of corruption and nepotism notwithstanding- pleasant and law abiding. Then again, I don’t really compete with them in a rapidly changing industry, so I’m not judging the grudging. I will venture that it can go to some unhealthy extremes. What follows is the one such story, complete with some harsh lessons that both Indophiles and -phobes will find at once comforting and unsettling.

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John Nicholson really, really hated India. This was unfortunate for him in one sense, since he spent nearly his entire life after the age of sixteen there, until he died- violently- while still a young man. But in another sense, it really worked out for him, since it afforded him the opportunity to live out his dream, which was to abuse Indian people. Clearly, he was a complicated man.

The Netflix version for a modern audience

At one time, Nicholson was a celebrity martyr of British imperialism, a man held up as an example to other aspiring administrators of Indians that they too could brave the tigers and malaria and flyblown street food of the subcontinent in order to lord over the people there. His brutal career and glorious flameout were exactly what comfortable officials in London hoped would inspire the bright young men of the middle class to take up their white man’s burden abroad. Of course, after WWII all that reverence for Nicholson and empire were replaced by contempt, while the British government decided that it would be cheaper to administer India if the population were imported wholesale to England and Canada. Thus, John Nicholson is far less well known than he once was.

Lovely downtown Winnipeg

This is a shame, because he and his career have much to teach us about the nature of men and how to rule them. In many ways, Nicholson represents, in his person, a repudiation of both the presumptions and consequences of the then-ascendant liberalism. The latter ideology sought to flatten hierarchies, rationalize authority, and use the power of science to remove constraints on the will of the individual. Nicholson, a despot in the truest sense, did quite the opposite. Liberalism led to world wars, decadence, and spiritual decay such as the world had never seen, manifesting most conspicuously in the idea of multiculturalism. Nicholson carved a brutal order out of one of the most dysfunctional corners of the planet. And as that dysfunction spreads to the core of the West, we may yet find ourselves returning to his grim, forgotten methods.

Nicholson was quite literally a born colonizer, as his family were Ulster Scots planted in Ireland to suppress recalcitrant natives. They presence there served to secure Britain’s greater imperial project, and it was perhaps Nicholson’s destiny that he would grow up to play a role in that. Had he entered the world a generation or two before he actually did, in 1822, he might have fought against rebellious Americans. But in his day, the dust from the Napoleonic Wars long settled, the new focus was India.

The British government didn’t directly control the territories they claimed in India. Rather, in a strikingly modern arrangement, the functions of state were put in the hands of a corporation, the British East India Company, a public-private partnership authorized to make laws, collect taxes, and raise armies from the native peoples. While securing a place as an officer in the regular British Army meant purchasing your commission, and with promotion there heavily dependent on connections, Indian service was far more accessible and meritocratic. For a young man from a middle class background, service with the BEIC offered the chance to move up in the world and gain the notice of powerful people. Nicholson had relatives with connections to the company, and at the age of 16, he was packed off to the subcontinent to serve in the Bengal Army as a cadet. Other than a single visit home, he would largely remain there for the rest of his life.

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Attitudes towards India and Indians varied greatly among the British who lived there, and given the circumstances the same people might believe different things at different times. The land represented something truly ancient and bewilderingly complicated, populated with hundreds of different ethnic groups who varied enormously in language, custom, and religion. Regarding the latter, India and the Middle East represent the point of origin for pretty much every major world religion, with the syncretistic Sikh faith coming into full form only a few centuries earlier. Many Europeans were intrigued by what such a storied place offered. William Jones, working as a judge there, was the first to posit a systematic theory that the ancient liturgical language of Hinduism- Sanskrit- was related not only to Greek and Latin, but also the Celtic, Germanic and Persian languages, a revolutionary discovery. Henry Rawlinson got his start in the subcontinent, and his research there paved the way for the rediscovery of Sumerian. India, along with Greece and China, was one of the few civilizations to develop a true body of indigenous philosophy proper, and this made its way, through translation, to the West, where it was enormously influential; there is hardly a modern rightist (or other) thinker not impacted by it to some degree. It was not uncommon, in the early days, for BEIC personnel to convert to Islam or Hinduism, marry native women, and go largely native, reciting Urdu poetry in the Mughal court during their leisure hours while handling trade negotiations. There were always Westerners enchanted with India, with the people, the art, the music, the food, the architecture, the history, the spirituality, the literature, and the ways in which such varied peoples interacted, despite the overall violent, squalid scamminess of the place.

I mean, who doesn’t love Indian Silence of the Lambs?

It wouldn’t be fair to say that Nicholson didn’t care about any of that stuff; he did, he just hated pretty much all of it. It would likewise be unfair to call him merely prejudiced against Indians. He was, but he was also quite postjudiced- having learned their languages and become thoroughly acquainted with the varied nations of India, he never evinced anything but the most withering contempt for them. He was firmly of the camp of British colonialists who could see nothing but the teeming squalor of India, the enormous material and moral poverty of that very multicultural place. In almost two decades of service there, he never found a single thing to like about it.

Exactly why he felt the way he did is hard to pin down. His father died when he was young, and his devout mother raised him. Some have tried to frame him as an over-compensating religious bigot, and given that his own sister described him as a “great bully as a child,” it seems the bigotry was the main attraction he had to Christianity. But unlike many of his peers, he was indifferent to efforts to spread the faith in India and generally thought poorly of missionaries. The most obvious candidate for a turning point in his life is his disastrous service in the First Anglo-Afghan War (1838-1842), but as can be shown, its effects on him were a bit more nuanced.

From the article, “How a sadistic British officer was worshipped as a living god in 19th century India.” More on that in a moment.

The war itself began with the British efforts to replace Afghan Emir Dost Muhammad with a more pliant leader, which in a pattern seen from the days of Alexander onward, involved an invasion, an attempt at a pacification, followed by a grim and growing awareness that the place is full of some of the most brutal and fractious people on Earth and is simply ungovernable, which terminates in a costly retreat, the country itself returning to its customary barbarism, efforts to change it having had all the effect of flinging an encyclopedia into a chimp enclosure. For the British, this meant early success, then an overwinter occupation in which their position deteriorated, then a mass uprising, whereupon they negotiated with the locals for a peaceful exit upon surrendering their arms. The retreating British were of course betrayed and massacred. One man made it out.

Nicholson, serving as an adjutant officer with a native regiment, had earlier been taken prisoner, and endured horrific conditions as such. He watched as his Hindu soldiers refused- to a man- to convert to Islam, and were executed one after the other. After having been released, he discovered that his younger brother Alexander had been murdered and mutilated by the Afghans while retreating with the rest of the army. The entire effort had been a great traumatic waste.

To date, Rambo 3 represents the most successful foreign campaign in Afghanistan.

One might expect that Nicholson would hate the Afghans and perhaps revise upward his estimation of the brave Indian soldiers who had served under him. But while he did indeed revile the Pashtun tribesmen (“the most vicious and bloodthirsty race in existence”) he actually seems to have disliked them slightly less than the Hindus, perhaps on the grounds that no one that eager to kill Indians can be all bad. Indeed, he seems to have learned there some harsh lessons concerning what it would take to actually accomplish anything in the subcontinent, doctrines he would apply fastidiously and thoroughly. In many ways, he went a bit more native than he would have cared to admit.

After the war, Nicholson was promoted and given a series of administrative jobs, where he became well-acquainted with the chaotic political situation in the Punjab region. Mostly under the control of the Sikh Empire, the area had long been contested ground between that new faith and Islamic invasions from the Mughals to the southeast and the Afghans through the Khyber Pass to the west, not to mention restive Hindu Rajputs and Marathas to the south. The unstable (then and now) region of Kashmir lay to the north, and the whole of the region was plagued by innumerable bandits and warlords. The BEIC ruled through direct administration, client kings, and various alliances, the latter two of which its political officers (“politicals”) had to interact with on a regular basis. It was very much a situation out of George R. R. Martin’s fever dreams, constant betrayals, perversions of every kind, and even a Ramsey Bolton-esque Sikh despot who flayed men alive for amusement.

Gulab Singh scoffed at the idea that he’d flayed alive 12,000 people, remarking that it couldn’t have been more than 300.

Nicholson was in charge of the Bannu area, where he rapidly made a name for himself as a local administrator. The whole of the Bannu was infested with bandits of all kinds, from jihadis to Hindu cultists to normal brigands, and the people lived in constant fear of their depredations. Nicholson had no real interest in bettering lives, but he had even less interest in allowing any Indian, anywhere, to challenge his authority. So he set about fixing the problem as only he could.

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Nicholson arrested and executed scores of bandits, rapidly processing them through his very efficient court system. The idea of impartially dispensing justice without respect to person or affiliation was quite new to the area, but Nicholson made sure the locals adjusted quickly, tolerating not even the slightest hint of disrespect from anyone, no matter who he was. When a local Muslim leader casually spit on the ground in front of him, Nicholson made him kneel and lick it up. Anyone who failed to display prompt obedience to his commands he had flogged immediately, and was the bane of servants, who were often the causal recipients of hurled cups and dishes. He was a very hands-on leader, not the least hesitant to get them dirty in a quite literal sense. At one point, when his local police were unwilling to pursue a dangerous gang leader, Nicholson rode alone to the man’s village, approached him on the street, and killed him with his sword after the suspect failed to submit to arrest. Nicholson kept his severed head on his desk pour encourager les autres.

Interestingly, such draconian brutality seems to have actually made Nicholson popular. He was harsh, unyielding, and wholly indifferent to their culture, but that very indifference made him unassailable to anything but his sense of duty. He was unbribable, as the people of India had absolutely nothing he wanted, and his complete contempt for their social norms meant that Hindu, Muslim, or Sikh, Brahmin or outcast, Aryan or Dravidian, all got the exact same treatment, prompt and thorough. His mad fearlessness meant that he was similarly immune to threats. Criminals, whoever they were, received savage punishment, but the law-abiding were left in peace; Nicholson had no desire to ‘improve’ them or their society like his contemporary Macaulay. In a real sense, for the first time, the diverse people of the area were free, under Nicholson’s rule, to live as they wished without the violent misery that had previously characterized the region. It was a multicultural success story, festooned with the occasional decapitated head.

The above, but with cranial paperweights.

This being India, the people expressed their feelings towards him in particular ways. A body of wild Pashtun raiders, admiring Nicholson’s capacity for ruthless violence and his grim charisma, attached themselves to him as a personal guard, fedaykin to his Muad’Dib, serving without pay and loyal only to him. In a theologically fecund area with a strong tradition of syncretism and cults of personality, Nicholson naturally became the object of worship for a group of fanatical devotees. He in turn naturally despised this, having his worshipers flogged as public nuisances, but this only served to increase their devotion to their inscrutable, violent deity. In some parts of India, the Cult of Nikal Seyn survived as a Shia devotional movement, with Nicholson cast as a Muslim saint bringing justice to a war torn land. The last member died in 2004.

I should note that Nicholson was a complex and in many ways strange man, and there were some small flourishes of humanity as well as baffling behavior otherwise out of keeping with his straitlaced persona. He seems to have had a slight soft spot for children; one local he rescued from abuse became a lifelong personal servant. But apart from a small group of friends he had little in the way of relationships. His made little attempt to spend time with his brothers who also came out to India and never married, preferring the company of other men in the India service. This naturally led to speculation regarding his sexuality, and there was a certain unstable bitchiness in his dealings with peers and superiors consistent with that, but he himself claimed that he was putting off marriage, as it would mean bringing a woman to live in India, which he figured was a nightmare of a prospect for any proper lady.

Women say they want a man who can be vulnerable. Here’s a sensitive young guy just putting himself out there, as if to say, “this is me, all of me” and she just totally rejects his heartfelt appeal. There’s just no pleasing the modern woman.

There was also the fact that Nicholson seems to have grown increasingly unstable over time. The justice he administered was supposed to be that of the Bengal Presidency, but increasingly, he substituted his own protocols for what he came to regard as a soft and impractical commitment to mercy on the part of his higher-ups. He was very much alone in a very alien world that had more than once tortured and almost killed him, and the constant pressure of ruling in such a place under such conditions no doubt wore at him. He chafed at orders, regulations, and anything he regarded as interference, which was pretty much anyone telling him to do anything. Nicholson conceived a bizarre and entirely one-sided hatred for his immediate superior John Lawrence, whom he more than once mused about murdering in letters to his friends. There were but a few of his peers whom he could tolerate, and they in turn regarded him as queer (in the old sense) and brutal in a way they thought over-the-top. There was something of a Mr. Kurtz about Nicholson, save that he never went in with high hopes of improving the natives; exterminating the brutes was pretty much the general policy from the beginning. It’s likely that had not a great emergency intervened, his career would have ended quite differently and with a very different sort of notoriety.

Not all Yelp reviews of Calcutta are this insensitive.

The Indian Mutiny began for a number of reasons, built on layers of resentment towards British contempt for Indian social norms- the use of beef and pork fat to seal the paper cartridges the sepoys would have to bite to use as well as the recruitment of lower-caste men into ranks previously held by Brahmins and Kshatriyas made for an extremely tense situation, which finally exploded in the spring of 1857. Most British officers were caught by surprise as their men turned on them and united across religious and ethnic lines to murder and drive out Europeans. The nucleus of the rebellion was Delhi, the old Mughal capital where the elderly Shah still held court. From there, a number of regional uprisings were coordinated into a serious threat to British power throughout the subcontinent.

Nicholson, however, was fully expecting something like this would happen, and proceeded in his customary way to crush any resistance to his authority. His Afghan bodyguards disarmed disloyal units in his area, and he quickly and with great discernment gathered faithful forces and speedily marched them out. Joining with the larger British force being assembled to suppress the rebellion and take Delhi, he was characteristically furious at the soft and slow approach favored by the overaged commanders (famously, he had a number of their cooks hung for attempted poisoning, curtly informing his superiors of his actions after the fact). Taking the initiative on his own authority, he fought several engagements against rebellious forces before the rest of the army caught up with him at the Siege of Delhi.

It was here that Nicholson passed into legend. In the initial stages of the storming of the city, Nicholson was front and center, leading his men through the breach. Shooting and hacking his way through the narrow streets amidst apocalyptic destruction, Nicholson was struck by a bullet and severely wounded. Lying in the field hospital, refusing to die, Nicholson was enraged to learn that the attack was faltering, and expressed gratitude that he still had enough strength to shoot the British commander if necessary. Only when he learned that Delhi had finally fallen did he pass away, nine days after he was shot. He died as he lived, hating f****** Indians.

This statue of Nicholson was brought back from India to the Royal School Dungannon in Northern Ireland, which he’d attended. It once featured a sword held in Nicholson’s hand, but that was removed to prevent the kids from hurting themselves, which says a good bit about how things have changed.

So what can we learn from all of this? Well, we have here a great example of a number of perennial rightist theories about humanity being demonstrated true in real time. Most people have no desire for liberalism or the mores necessary to sustain it, and especially in a multicultural society, it is simply impossible to sustain those mores and preside over a society that is safe and functional. At the same time, following very basic protocols regarding the harsh and indifferent punishment of criminals and maintaining order, and any number of different peoples can live in peace. What Machiavelli says of Hannibal would be immediately apparent to Metternich or Nayib Bukele- an iron fist can pound out an E pluribus unum, but only that, and the blows can never stop falling.

It’s also true that Nicholson’s life was in many ways tragic, a great man who could not see anything good around him, among the people he ruled and despised. Scores of other men who never approached his energy and enterprise found much to admire in India and its culture. It says a lot that the Vedas and Upanishads and such could inspire and influence such diverse minds as Schopenhauer and Emerson, Evola and Guenon and Eliade, Oppenheimer and Savitri Devi and Foucault. The individualism that so characterizes the Yankee American character owes a good deal to the influence of Transcendentalism and Unitarianism, both of which owe a great debt in turn to Hindu philosophy. Indians are very much a cultural ‘other’ for those of us in the West, but in some very important ways, they are quite among us even without a significant physical presence. And while mass immigration is an unmitigated disaster, so too is a dismissive unwillingness to learn from that ‘other.’ He is, after all, a mirror, and if you don’t like what you see, that’s not the reflection’s fault.

Buy Me A Coffee, Saar!

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