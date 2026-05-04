The Library of Celaeno

The Library of Celaeno

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Spiff's avatar
Spiff
2d

I fear future America will require more than a few Nicholsons to keep it together.

Very interesting character. The Indians certainly found the Scots rather more unyielding than the English. They scoff at the notion of the Scots being some abused minority in their homeland given their mentality. Nicholson sounds fairly typical of the type.

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HeavyD
2d

Interesting and entertaining piece. I will just say that the few gems to be lifted from ancient Indian culture should not be conflated with the grasping hordes residing there now. India wants nothing more than to swamp the West with its excess people and loot the place. In that context, the few terrific Indians you know (the cream of the cream of their crop) do not accurately represent the character of well over a billion people, soaked through by an acceptance of arbitrary discrimination, where the only morality is gaining advantage by any means necessary. For the overwhelming majority, the concept of fairness does not exist. No meaningful compatibility with Western culture. Hardly limited to India — China, Africa and the Middle-East are much the same way. Central and South America a bit better, but directionally similar.

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