If you’ve been on Substack for any length of time, you’ve certainly noticed some changes, most of which occasioned no small amount of controversy. The introduction of Notes made some people feel like they were now in Twitter-lite; the advent of video gave others the impression of occupying space in a bootleg TikTok. For my part I don’t really think either was bad. However, one recent trend that has been fairly universally denounced, and with good reason, is the arrival of Sludgestack- scores of big name hacks from existing media platforms or political office migrating to Substack and immediately scoring a purple checkmark despite churning out nothing but low energy, formulaic TDS pap en masse. That there is a market for this minimal effort slop is a testament both to the lazy credulity of many readers and advances in bot technology, as the case may be.

Above: Not slop that actually took forever to make, a Florida library dreamscape rendered in 80’s airbrush style. Welcome in for this presentation.

Unfortunately, these human (and occasional AI) weeds have a tendency to choke out life in this garden, and anecdotally, it seems like its harder for new (and not so new) writers to get their voices heard amidst the clamor of Lemonite-Bulwarkian-Kinzingerism. I’m sure many of us have had the experience of reading someone and thinking, “why isn’t this person a bestseller?” I know I have. So I thought I’d take the occasion to list some favorites of mine who aren’t favorites of the algorithm.

Note: I list these names in no particular order. I purposely avoided anyone who is already a bestseller, people with whom I have (or have had) cooperative or business relationships, and people whom I appeared with on podcasts or the like. I wanted to shy away from people who mostly do political commentary, since you’ll probably encounter them anyway if you follow my publication. I also avoided listing people who are not especially big here, but have a large audience elsewhere. I want to strictly promote people here with whom my only concern is that they’re not as big as they should be. That said, I have many paid subscribers you should check out, particularly Alan Schmidt, Jonathan Epps, David Roberts, Working Man, Adrian Vermeule, Charles Haywood, The Ivy Exile, and so many others (please forgive me if I forgot you).

1. Bruce Ivar Gudmundsson

Bruce Ivar Gudmundsson

Bruce Iver Gudmundsson writes not one, not two, but three distinct stacks, each dealing with a different topic. The Tactical Notebook is a deep dive into the extreme minutia of militaries from days gone by- structure, equipment, command and control, wargaming, etc. It’s like an Osprey Book in narrative form, and Gudmundsson is very much that friend you would wish you had next to you at the wargaming table. Extra Muros explores liberal education beyond the confines of the modern university, something I’ve explored at length as well. A Wealth of Nations is a bit more universal and the least active of the three, but definitely worth checking out.

It’s a unique talent to take a very specialized subject with a great amount of dry detail and turn it into something compelling. The discerning reader will always appreciate the talent born of love that it takes to write at length about such particular topics. I don’t even smoke or drink, but I find reviews of cigars and wine fascinating for that reason. If you’re of a similar temperament, you’ll enjoy reading Bruce Ivar Gudmundsson.

Check this out by way of example:

2. R. H. Snow

R. H. Snow

R. H. Snow publishes “R. H. Snow’s Deep Thoughts From The Dubble Wide of D00M,” which showcases her fiction and poetry, as well as some slice of life accounts from her life in Texas, with the occasional photograph. It’s not the sort of account that grabs wide attention- FictionStack is famously broken anyway and she doesn’t pick fights or engage in the kind of self-promotion that gets a lot of notice. A generation or so ago, she’d be the beloved local columnist for a community newspaper with a circulation of a few thousand. On Substack, such earnest voices can get drowned out.

I especially love the chance to promote fellow Southerners, and Ms. Snow reflects the charm and humanity of rural life in our part of the world with real talent and love. I don’t always see her latest in my feed; presumably she’s a casualty of the algorithm, but when I do, her prose always grabs me. There’s nothing especially involved about her work, pieces that tend to be short and punchy, often with something of a melancholy feel, but her offerings stay with you. She reminds me a bit of Sean Dietrich from Sean of the South, who I was also going to include here before discovering he has a much bigger presence on X (sub to him anyway).

Here’s an example I feel is representative:

3. Yakubian Ape

Yakubian Ape

I really have no idea why this author isn’t much bigger. Yakubian Ape publishes both “The Lake of Lerna,” which covers pop culture and internet lore, and “Simian Fiction” where he publishes short stories very informed by the same influences. I suppose part of the reason might be that, compared to some others, he’s not especially prolific, but this is due to the sheer industry he pours into each essay. Like John Carter, Yakubian Ape is pure effortpost. Unlike Carter, who is very, very Canadian and an avowed rightist, Yakubian Ape is, like the material he covers and produces, clouded in a kind of ambiguous liminality. There is nothing to quite place him definitively in any sort of place or alignment; he simply appears in one’s inbox, delivers a thoroughly researched, incredibly readable deep dive into some obscure children’s’ show or Japanese horse racing, and then he’s just gone. He has no significant presence on Notes or any other platform I can find. Yakubian Ape would be a great subject for a five-part series by Yakubian Ape.

Representative of his work is this older piece, one which engagingly blends what appears to be (and may in fact be) a real memory from childhood into a strange and slightly disturbing premise:

4. Billionaire Psycho

Billionaire Psycho

I almost didn’t include Billionaire Psycho and his eponymous publication because I assumed at first that he had long since hit bestseller status already. He’s a great writer of wide talent; his latest on Avatar is definitely worth reading. For that matter, check out his “Crocodile Tears and the Conservative Movement” as being especially emblematic of charged and defiant energy he brings to his work. It breaks my rule a bit to mention him, because he does get political, but talking about Billionaire Psycho also provides the opening to mention a whole raft of other people sharing the same general status, and a great opportunity to showcase them as well.

There’s almost an entire genre of talented male writers of a rightist persuasion, mostly (it seems) below middle age but no longer especially young, mostly northerners or Canadians, who generate excellent work, but somehow haven’t yet made that leap into white check territory. Their work tends to be highly critical of society and its institutions without overt dooming and very much centered on a kind of longing for normative masculine success in the managerial system they find themselves in. This very much includes family life, the specter of which often haunts their prose like something from Mark Fisher. There’s Dimes, and Fortissax, Daniel D, Mark Bisone, The Oceanic State (seems a bit younger), maybe Theophilus Chilton would fit as well; all of these and more that I’m sure I’ll remember as soon as I publish this, deserve far more notice than they have, and I encourage all of you to subscribe today.

5. Lisa Kuznak

Lisa Kuznak

Lisa Kuznak at “Mechanical Pulp” is, I believe, another casualty of Substack’s challenging environment for fiction writers. Her novel, Pallas, is the kind of science fiction that one would expect a website devoted to promoting writers to embrace, which it has. The problem is that it embraces literally everything else as well, leading to decent work drowning in a sea of DE(A)I and softcore pornography. From the outside (I don’t publish much fiction) I’d say the problem is a lack of curation. There are a lot of people writing, and a large audience that wants to read, but no editors and tastemakers and promoters in the middle- no decent, honest ones, anyway.

This is a shame, because Kuznak also puts out thoughtful pieces about the writing process as well, and she and people like her deserve a wider audience where they could perhaps evolve into those very same nodes of excellence that Substack so needs. There’s a sci-fi story there, perhaps, castaways floating on a great post-apocalyptic slop ocean, trying to find some kind of shore to land on and rebuild something enduring. It would be like Waterworld, but with crappy writing instead of water and no Dennis Hopper. Anyway, here’s the latest from Lisa Kuznak:

6. Kent Peterson

Kent Peterson

Substack can be a cruel place. You put yourself out there, and in return, you get a gaggle of autistic malcontents calling you a Zionist shill over and over in your comments like the chorus of a Greek tragedy set in Gaza. But as Aristotle knew, the point of tragedy was catharsis, the cleansing of the soul. And fortunately, for every (100) sperging Nietzschean based pagan wingnats, there’s a Kent Peterson.

Peterson’s essays at his eponymous stack all relate to his daily life in small town Wisconsin, a state to which I’ve never been, but that he makes feel like home. Earnestness doesn’t quote cover it; the man posts pictures of typewritten prose adorned with pictures from rubber stamps he hand carved. You’ll learn about the local squirrels and other fauna. You’ll follow him on his bicycle. It’s like his byline is the Shire.

Protect this man at all costs:

7. The Brothers Krynn

The Brothers Krynn

“Bros Krynn’s Newsletter” is the project of, as the name implies, a pair of brothers. I confess I lose track of which one writes what, but the fact that there’s two of them would certainly account for the sheer volume of work these guys are able to churn out. They have to be some of the hardest working people on Substack, which is all the more amazing since they both (as far as I know) have day jobs. They cover a very wide array of literary analysis, writing engagingly about everything from Homer to Star Wars, and are (at least) bilingual, which is also reflected in the range of their output.

In addition to the main stack they also produce publications relating to their fiction, which I think is- as I’ve noted with some other stacks- where they get a bit lost in the mix. This is, again, a shame, because these guys should be much bigger than they are here. As I understand it, they’ve branched out into YouTube, where commentary on pop culture has a bit easier time finding an audience, and I have no doubt they’ll do well there. But, readers, help them do well(er) here as . . . well, and subscribe today.

8. Ishmael Wallace

Ishmael Wallace

Ishmael Wallace of “Castalia” (not to be confused with the Castalia of Vox Day) is one of the most interesting cases of overlooked excellence, because his focus is not really writing or podcasting, but music. Wallace records himself playing very beautiful classical pieces, often with his own vocal accompaniment, along with short explanations of the works- generally quite poetic. Perhaps I’m just not that informed about the music side of Substack, but I never get anyone else in my feed whose focus is playing rather than commentary. Wallace is not only an extremely talented musician, but such a gentleman that he personally thanks people who restack his work. Unfortunately, the algorithm doesn’t always send his latest my way, but I’m grateful whenever I come across it. I think you will be as well.

9. Charlotte Pendragon

Charlotte Pendragon

Charlotte Pendragon of “The Charlotte Pendragon Diaries” is one of those people with a truly unique niche that not enough readers have discovered. A long time fitness model and stage performer in the world of magic, her posts are full of stories from the days of entertainment gone by, where one encounters Jack LaLanne, the Rat Pack, Smokey Robinson, various presidents, comedians like Jack Belushi and George Carlin, and others. It’s a fascinating window into a bygone era, the sort of thing Martin Scorsese would do a three hour movie about if he could write female protagonists.

She can tell her story better than I can, so check out her stack today:

10. Peregrinus

Peregrinus

Given the presence of so many Traditionalist Catholics on Substack, its almost a crime that Peregrinus isn’t more popular. On his eponymous stack, he posts near-daily readings from Church Fathers, theologians, and poets, as well as art and his own works. I’m not a Catholic myself, but I respect the work he puts into his publication, and in a religious landscape where everyone is trying to dunk theology on one another, his posts are endlessly positive and focused on a singular moral vision. He seems especially fond of Ignatius of Loyola and old-school Jesuitry, so if that’s your interest as well, you’ll find a lot here.

But even if it isn’t, it’s also good to expand your horizons for their own sake. Substack, with its curated feed and slop-dispensing algorithm, can have the effect of siloeing us. There are worlds out there we have yet to even imagine, much less discover, and there is more out there just here than any of us know. Give him and these others a shot. I think you’ll find them all very worthwhile.

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