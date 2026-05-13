The Library of Celaeno

The Library of Celaeno

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
18h

Very generous and community-minded of you to do this.

Reply
Share
The Ivy Exile's avatar
The Ivy Exile
19h

Thanks for the shout-out!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Librarian of Celaeno · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture