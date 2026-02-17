The Library of Celaeno

The Library of Celaeno

Discussion about this post

Christopher Brunet
5d

Canada is a nation defined by opposition to another nation. It's sad. The inferiority complex is baked in. I remember growing up, whenever The Simpsons or Family Guy mentioned Canada, the entire country would get excited just to be briefly noticed.

Aaron
5d

To say that MAGAS is "actively hostile" to nationalists in other lands reclaiming their homes is completely wrong, of course. American nationalists would love to see nationalists of other countries rise up and take care of their own business. Let a million flowers bloom or whatever. We just don't think we have any obligation to moderate our own efforts to avoid upsetting theirs. Especially if that means we have to act like the milquetoast conservatives of the previous several decades who loved to lose respectably.

If Canadians who would otherwise lean right are so triggered by American bravado and occasional rudeness that they'll vote against their own interests in order to scold us, that's very sad for them, but...not our problem.

