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Rose Sybil's avatar
Rose Sybil
2d

The level of faith people have in the ability for planned control is astonishing… my life plans rarely go how I want them to. Imagine how hard it would be for everything all the time to be a hoax. Like no one does anything volatile and crazy.

The conspiracy is creating the conditions that we have to live among nutcase liberals that want us dead and invading hoards of primitives. It’s in the setting of societal norms, not in tedious controlled hoaxes all the time.

I can only assume that people who think everything is planned and controlled have never actually made plans for anything even remotely complicated. Even a child’s birthday party will go wrong in some manner lol. It’s much easier to destroy a civilization in its framing than to pull off extravagant planned hoaxes. Much much easier.

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Alan Schmidt's avatar
Alan Schmidt
2d

That manifesto is the most reddit brained thing I have ever read, a brain totally garbled by the internet. A nasty warning of what will happen when these dopamine fried people act out.

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