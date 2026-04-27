So just last night someone tried-yet again- to assassinate President Donald Trump, and just like everyone else, he was unable to pierce the plot armor that destiny has constructed around our Orange Aragorn. We should all, once more, rejoice that this attempt was foiled, as the fallout from Trump being killed in such a way would be, to put it mildly, catastrophic. Of course, not everyone is rejoicing, as a short trip into the online asylum for the criminally insane known as BlueSky would show. The wonder is that the left really just can’t fathom what such an occurrence would unleash on them; as a teacher, it always makes me sad to encounter people whom you just know will end up having to learn the hard way.

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Plenty of people far better informed than me are posting as we speak, and of course, many who know much less. I was hesitant to believe the supposed identity of the shooter when it was first revealed, as it seemed just too pat: a California schoolteacher? But this has been confirmed by law enforcement and the president himself tweeted out a picture of his trussed-up would-be murderer on the floor of the hotel where the attack took place. He didn’t actually beat him up like Andrew Jackson would have, but we live in decadent times.

They literally had to save the assassin from Jackson, who was in his 60’s.

It turns out the identification was mostly right, but missed one detail. Internet sleuths found a mention of the alleged attempted murderer’s name, Cole Allen, on an award given to a “Teacher of the Year” at C2 Education in Torrence, California. People evidently assumed this was some kind of charter school or something and the narrative took off that Allen had been a schoolteacher in California’s notoriously Maoist system. But this proved not to be the case; C2 is a tutoring service that employed Allen part time, providing math instruction presumably otherwise crowded out by daily readings of Paolo Friere and Ibram X. Kendi in the public schools, where Allen didn’t work and never has.

This in turn led to a general lambasting of teachers as a whole, decrying the overall leftism of the profession, deriding its value, and otherwise connecting a straight line from ed school to gunning down the president. This is understandable given the emotions at play, but mistaken. And that isn’t the only thing a bit off about the analysis. There are a lot of things I feel people aren’t paying enough attention to here, and I thought I might take a few minutes to elaborate.

Not quite

It’s true that public school teachers vote heavily (though not overwhelmingly) Democrat, and that teachers’ unions funnel almost all their political donations to Democrats, but this is hardly the same thing as them being the mujahadeen of woke. Teacher voting patterns track fairly closely with the political alignment of government workers more generally. Teachers don’t vote for AOC because they’re lunatics. They vote for the party of big government because they benefit from having one. It’s just as transactional as any other voting preference, like boomers electing politicians who drain young people of their essence like Skexis to prolong their unnatural lives.

I think they actually built one of these in Canada.

Now of course, they might be lunatics incidentally, but in my experience, that’s not especially common. I’ve taught at the high school level for twelve years, in charters and private schools, and I’ve seen drunks, drug addicts, wife abusers, child predators, scammers, grifters, and overall degenerates, but I have yet to meet a true commie-kazi. They do exist, especially in places out west like California and Oregon where the concentrations are notable, but even there I doubt they represent the general tenor of the people teaching. Most of the teachers I’ve known were like most of the other people I’ve known- not especially engaged, possessed of one or two deeply held but uninterrogated political dogmas, and otherwise simply at the mercy of impressions made upon them by some formative experiences they could probably not recall if asked. That latter point is why school (or some equivalent process) is important. My students don’t remember every word, or even the vast majority, of what I say, but the impressions I make upon them, for good or ill, will linger long after I’m gone.

At any rate, public school teachers have about as much agency as DMV workers in executing their duties; such leftism as exists doesn’t even really come from them, and if they step too far over the neoliberal line, especially in red states, they will be turned out like yesterday’s comrade. The real fanatics occupy our institutions of higher learning, where MAGA is a distant menace only encountered when the university is inundated with tailgaters in the fall. Ed schools are an absolute cesspool of this, worse than probably anywhere else, as the leftist dogmatism is unhindered by any brakes being applied by intelligence or humility. I met some good people there during my time, but overall, there was a level of groupthink that would have been extreme for a politburo session. They seemed genuinely shocked when I questioned (politely) the utility of lessons like “The People vs. Columbus,” pure Zinn communist agitslop that anyone not in that room would probably assume was a hoax made for Fox News viewers.

I have had no less than five boomers I know tell me matter of factly that this happened at their grandkids’ schools.

The general process is that education professors teach bug-eyed leftist cant to not especially intellectual student-teachers, who then go into the classroom and learn that their Diversity Circles are not going to happen unless they can restoratively justify some better test scores for the district, which is fine in any case since the kids you’ll get are far too checked out to care about your To Kill A Mockingbird LARP anyway, and most of your time is spent yelling at (and endlessly documenting the behavior of) the 5-10 percent of your students that make it a challenge for the others to learn anything. Leftist activism in your personal life is basically the equivalent of coaching- an outlet that gives you enough freedom in your professional life to make it feel worthwhile, or at least tolerable. 99.999999999% of them have no genuine desire to kill Donald Trump. They just want to consume product like everyone else.

Teachers are probably the only people in America who watch the Amazon’s The Rings of Power other than to make YouTube videos roasting it.

But with that said, who was Cole Allen? It only takes a day for a man’s whole life to come spilling out over the internet like a samurai’s disemboweled guts after such an attempted crime, and the problem is to sort what can be known from inevitable rumor. Allen seems to be of mixed race, sexuality unknown, from a middle class family in California. Probably the most interesting thing about his background is where he went to college- The California Institute of Technology. I’ve seen a bunch of people on X take one look at his diversity-enriching beige countenance, put that together with the word ‘California,’ and assume he affirmative-actioned his way into school. But Cal Tech is famously averse to that; one gets in purely on grades and test scores. Mr. Allen, it seems, got a world class education as an engineer there because he was genuinely smart, a pure meritocrat. He’s the sort of person that Richard Hanania or Nathan Cofnas would have been eager to put in charge of society. Perhaps they still would.

He doesn’t seem to be any kind of foreigner, not a Jew, and not a tr00n. Concerning his motives, educated man that he is, Allen has helpfully provided a manifesto:

On to why I did any of this: I am a citizen of the United States of America. What my representatives do reflects on me. And I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes. (Well, to be completely honest, I was no longer willing a long time ago, but this is the first real opportunity I’ve had to do something about it.) While I’m discussing this, I’ll also go over my expected rules of engagement (probably in a terrible format, but I’m not military so too bad.) Administration officials (not including Mr. Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest Secret Service: they are targets only if necessary, and to be incapacitated non-lethally if possible (aka, I hope they’re wearing body armor because center mass with shotguns messes up people who *aren’t* Hotel Security: not targets if at all possible (aka unless they shoot at me) Capitol Police: same as Hotel Security National Guard: same as Hotel Security Hotel Employees: not targets at all Guests: not targets at all In order to minimize casualties I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs (less penetration through walls) I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary (on the basis that most people *chose* to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor, and are thus complicit) but I really hope it doesn’t come to that. Rebuttals to objections: Objection 1: As a Christian, you should turn the other cheek. Rebuttal: Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I’m not the person raped in a detention camp. [Edit: update on that status no doubt incoming] I’m not the fisherman executed without trial. I’m not a schoolkid blown up or a child starved or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration. Turning the other cheek when *someone else* is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor’s crimes. Rebuttal: I need whoever thinks this way to take a couple minutes and realize that the world isn’t about them. Do you think that when I see someone raped or murdered or abused, I should walk on by because it would be “inconvenient” for people who aren’t the victim? This was the best timing and chance of success I could come up with. Police officers directing attendees outside of the hotel.REUTERS Objection 3: You didn’t get them all. Rebuttal: Gotta start somewhere. Objection 4: As a half-black, half-white person, you shouldn’t be the one doing this. Rebuttal: I don’t see anyone else picking up the slack Objection 5: Yield unto Caesar what is Caesar’s. Rebuttal: The United States of America are ruled by the law, not by any one or several people. In so far as representatives and judges do not follow the law, no one is required to yield them anything so unlawfully ordered. I would also like to extend my appreciation to a great many people since I will not be likely to be able to talk with them again (unless the Secret Service is *astoundingly* incompetent.)

Allen (coldforce) was definitely a full-blown leftist maniac with the Bluesky resume to prove it:

Will Stancil is like the Anwar al-Awlaki of socialist lunacy, apparently.

But all the same, his rationale is far more complex that Trump simply being an istaphobe. Notice that the specific reasons he gives for killing Trump are that the president is a “pedophile, rapist, and traitor.” It’s the kind of thing you hear on MSNBC, sure, but its also the stuff increasingly coming out of the right. Not to the same degree in all places, certainly, but as I’ve said before, Covid, Epstein, and now the War in Iran have just fried a lot of brains, on top of the general deluge of grifting that’s only increased exponentially of late. Granted, there are some differences in the political nature of the unhinged posting that seems to have inspired. Leftists and liberals profusely label Trump a pedophile, for example, though in other contexts they generally have little problem with that lifestyle choice. The non-Groyper right is still characterized by a manifest, visceral disgust for chomos and anything like that, and thus those who’ve fallen out with Trump, those grifting off his name, or those who fit both categories usually frame Trump’s relationship with Epstein as one of submission to blackmail or some sort of acquiescence to Jewish power rather than outright sex crimes. This has led to a the creation of a vast scaffolding of fever-dream conceptualization of power and its ends, with talk of an “Epstein class” that supposedly governs the West, or even the whole world.

Maybe it makes more sense when Sneako explains it?

There’s no vibe like this with Allen’s posting. There are, however, other interesting points. Pace everything he said on BlueSky, he describes himself here as a Christian, and his theory of a Christian’s duty to oppose evil with violence is not far from that of Ivan Ilyin. He seems to know his firearms, and unlike the tr00n (and tr00n adjacent) shooters that have become the hot new trend on the left, Allen seems not to have been wholly indifferent to human life. Note the odd specification that he wasn’t after Kash Patel. His overall ‘resistance to tyranny’ rationale would not be out of place in a 90’s militia group or some Boogaloo Boys cell.

“Me and Kash Patel’n, Boo I’m buying what you’re selling, Rollin’ hard I’m your Bently, Speed it up but take me gently Work that stick, driver’s seat I’m your deepest stan, Pajeet.” -From Allen’s unreleased rap single, “Ka$h Only.” Awaiting verification.

I don’t think Allen was some secret rightist. I think that his somewhat comprehensible (though wholly evil) justification for his actions stems from the fact that he represents something really quite new in the world of leftist violence. The other recent shooters of note were to a man/woman/undecided mentally deranged, emotionally damaged, and sexually confused- the default for the left in general, simply refined to a purer, more destructive form. But Allen was normal. Unlike the losers who usually commit these sorts of crimes, he had a ticket to the good life in America. He was a Cal Tech engineer able to live in California tutoring part time while he developed video games for Steam. He doesn’t seem to have ever been in trouble with the law or illness, mental or otherwise; he made a lifetime’s worth of good choices that got him into a position most of his peers would envy. If you followed the same path, he might have been your neighbor. This sickness has metastasized to healthy tissue.

Before this, Allen was best known to the public for helping build wheelchairs for seniors. Evil comes at you fast.

And this is the main dysfunction of conspiracy theories. Blaming the Jews, or a saying Trump orchestrated the whole thing to get his new ballroom, or whatever else is being spun onto the web as I type this, are, on one level, rationalizations designed to help those who hold them avoid facing a reality they’d prefer wasn’t real. Denial is a stage of grief. This isn’t some plot by the Epstein class. Cole Allen tried to kill Donald Trump, just like so many others like him would happily kill you, because they have all made a considered decision that the world would be a better place with him and you dead. It’s nothing personal. They probably smile at you when they make your latte at Starbucks. They don’t do personal. To the leftist, the individual is superstructure; class determines consciousness, and you’re in all the wrong categories. The rhetoric is (mostly) not openly exterminationist, but in its feminine, circumlocutory way, it points inexorably in that direction. Unearned privilege, toxic manhood, end whiteness- its all just a bunch of seeds planted in receptive minds that germinate into an ethic of murder and expropriation. I mentioned earlier that 99% of the teachers who mouth leftist slogans have no real desire to kill Donald Trump; this is not to say they wouldn’t rejoice to wake up in a world where someone did. They’d celebrate it and rationalize it, as though someone had hung Columbus- he deserved it really, enemy of the people and all that. They all do. Just ask Hasan Piker:

There’s an urban legend, “The Babysitter and the Man Upstairs.” A teenage girl, alone with the child she’s left to watch over, begins receiving harassing phone calls. She wonders who it must be, some pervert far away trying to scare her for his sick pleasure. But she slowly and horrifically discovers that the man isn’t calling from elsewhere. He’s already there with her.

The threat isn’t coming from Mossad, or Mormons, or Epstein acolytes answering to beings from Alpha Draconis. It isn’t coming from someone far away, someone alien, someone from outside intruding on your normal life. No, he’s already right there beside you. The call is coming from inside the house. They made a movie about it.

A horror scenario is so much scarier when the killer could be anyone…

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