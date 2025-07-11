The Library of Celaeno

Jim Davidson
3d

One of the powerful choices Americans avail themselves of in every election is the choice not to vote. It is correct to believe that there are basically two sorts of people in the *electorate* but there are three sorts of adult Americans. About 74 million Democrats, about 76 million Republicans, about 116 million did not vote. So it is often confusing to people like Ross Perot and his many flip charts or the mElon and his many indignations that Americans who are not represented by either of the major parties do not embrace any new third party that wanders in. Americans do not embrace the Libertarian party, the Green party, the Constitution party, did not embrace the Reform party, and won't embrace the America party. Of course, that's fine by the mElon because Americans need not apply.

It is an interesting fact that about 90,000 free men of colour fought in Confederate uniforms. So it was not only the northern side that put blacks in their army. Before the war of northern aggression, there were black slave owners. If you look into the history of Liberia, you find a great many slave owners there, as well. Monroe wanted to share the culture of Virginia with the peoples of Africa.

There aren't any political solutions to the problems caused by the excesses of politics. Put another way, it isn't possible to end cannibalism by eating cannibals.

Boulis
2d

Not sure how this fits into the above narrative, but I live in a decaying rust belt city in the Midwest. My parents were legal immigrants, and I personally know many first-generation Americans and also (by virtue of the close connections my family maintained with the old country) many naturalized Americans. The following is purely anecdotal but I stand by it nevertheless: I have not met a naturalized American (with an accent) who did not vote for Trump in the last three presidential elections. Of course these were all at some point legal immigrants, not imported lumpen, tech or otherwise, but it is still jarring enough to be noticeable. Almost all of them understand the pathologies of the areas they left and the promise that America still holds for people willing to work hard. In contrast, the most fanatical “progressive” drones (I am a university professor so I see these on a daily basis) are multi-generational native Americans whose hatred of America exceeds even that of a few actual communists I knew in Europe.

