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MLHVM's avatar
MLHVM
3d

I think most frustrated non-woke people who use the r word would NEVER use it towards a person who had any real developmental difficulties. We are talking about people who have an impaired, delayed, developmentally insignificant moral framework. Their thinking, philosophy of life, moral center, and sense of their appropriate place in the world (which is to say, NOT the center of it) has been slowed down to such an extent that they seem incapable of progressing to becoming a fully actuated, morally mature, spiritually thoughtful person who is trying to do more good in the world than evil. The lack of self-reflection indicates a retarded sense of who they should be and as a result, they can never really become an adult.

Children, raising children, committing oneself to family life, is a way of the cross. It is my life for yours every day for the rest of your life. And finding joy in the sacrifice is a tiny way of understanding the sacrifice of Jesus on our behalf.

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PE Bird's avatar
PE Bird
3d

"Augustus tried to pay Romans to have children, and the scheme worked as poorly then as it does now. They were, all of them, replaced by Christians, in part due to the simple expedient of Christians not leaving their infant daughters to die in the gutter. People willing to suffer material privation to bring children into the world will inevitably replace those who aren’t, and that ethic of sacrifice is one that must be cultivated through action."

You got me, changed my mind. Thx.

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