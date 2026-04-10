This morning, on the way to work, I listened to Rose Sybil’s audio rendition of her most recent article, “On Truth Speaking and Free Speech Codification.” She explored the concept of parrhesia (παρρησία), the Ancient Greek concept of free speech, framing it in contrast to modern, post-Enlightenment notions. I thought, as a whole, it was interesting, and I encourage everyone to read or listen, but there were a few lacunae I thought worth addressing. In particular, Ms. Sybil seems to overlook the profound Christian contribution to the way the notion of free speech has developed in the Western world, and, this being Orthodox Good Friday, I thought it might be apt to do a deeper dive into that aspect.

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The general conceptual framing in her article is that the Ancient Athenians prized open, frank, public discourse, which was quite different from our own, modern notions of freedom of speech as a right. The Classical conception was that bold, public speech, especially that criticizing powerful public figures or institutions, was a kind of moral obligation, one bounded by powerful cultural norms that would necessarily assert themselves over the speaker, such that he could be in real danger from saying certain things. In other words, it wasn’t freedom of speech in the sense of being a presumption of restraint on the part of the state and one’s fellow citizens, but quite the opposite, the duty of a brave and honest man to speak the truth to an indifferent or hostile community. She then describes how this idea died out during the Middle Ages, due to the suffocating control of the Catholic Church over discourse, but was revived during the Reformation, and then given new form in the Enlightenment that arose in the wake of the Thirty Years War, which removed the corrective, culturally coercive element in free speech, such that we now conceive of it as being the general right to say whatever one wishes, with no presumption of truth. The implication here is that we should return to the Classical form of parrhesia.

Among the Greek city-states, Athens stood out for its culture of open discourse. By contrast, the Middle Ages were largely shaped by the domination of the Catholic church in both worldly and spiritual affairs; parrhesia as a cultural norm did not exist because the horizontal axis of religion ruthlessly prevented challenges to its worldview, suppressing the vertical dimension. It is only with the Reformation that parrhesia reasserted itself. The protestant churches inaugurated by Martin Luther, King Henry, and others broke the Catholic church’s chokehold on public discourse. The newly won religious freedom, however, coincided with Protestantism splintering into its various branches. This might be thought of as a desire for the localization of religious function that had prevailed in ancient Greece.

But as the above quote shows, the piece gives a quite distorted impression concerning the Late Antique and Medieval conceptions of parrhesia. Parrhesia very much existed as a cultural norm throughout that period and beyond, because it was an essential feature of Christian witness, a feature preserved in the Bible and the sacred tradition of the Church as represented by the Church Fathers. This is because parrhesia is bound up with the fundamental Christian concepts of evangelism and martyrdom, both of which were quite real to the pre-Reformation Church and remain relevant today. Understanding this is key to restoring a fuller notion of what it means to speak freely.

The Koine documents of the New Testament reference parrhesia quite often and generally with the same connotations from the Classical world. It mostly appears with the force of an adjective or adverb- when you see Jesus described as doing something “boldly” or “openly” or “plainly” in English the word in the original was usually parrhesia. Consider Mark 8:31-33:

31 He then began to teach them that the Son of Man must suffer many things and be rejected by the elders, the chief priests and the teachers of the law, and that he must be killed and after three days rise again. 32 He spoke plainly about this, and Peter took him aside and began to rebuke him. 33 But when Jesus turned and looked at his disciples, he rebuked Peter. “Get behind me, Satan!” he said. “You do not have in mind the concerns of God, but merely human concerns.”

8:32 in Koine reads:

καὶ παρρησίᾳ τὸν λόγον ἐλάλει. καὶ προσλαβόμενος ὁ Πέτρος αὐτὸν ἤρξατο ἐπιτιμᾶν αὐτῷ.

Quite literally, this is:

And in forthrightness/ openness/ candor He spoke the word. And having taken him [aside], Peter began to rebuke him.

Jesus speaks very directly to His closest associates, men who at this point have seen Him perform miracles and have committed to His mission. He tells them the truth, something He anticipates will be hard for them to accept. Peter’s response to this is not his own forthright speech, but προσλαβόμενος, to take Him aside, and argue with Jesus privately. He lacks his master’s boldness. To this, Jesus responds with still harsher frankness, comparing Peter to Satan and stating that Peter knows nothing of the things of God, and cares only about the opinions of men. Contrast Peter here with the man depicted in Acts 2:29-33-

29 “Fellow Israelites, I can tell you confidently [μετὰ παρρησίας, with boldness] that the patriarch David died and was buried, and his tomb is here to this day. 30 But he was a prophet and knew that God had promised him on oath that he would place one of his descendants on his throne. 31 Seeing what was to come, he spoke of the resurrection of the Messiah, that he was not abandoned to the realm of the dead, nor did his body see decay. 32 God has raised this Jesus to life, and we are all witnesses of it. 33 Exalted to the right hand of God, he has received from the Father the promised Holy Spirit and has poured out what you now see and hear.

His experience of the Resurrection has solidified his faith in Christ and has given him the spiritual power of parrhesia, with which he now addresses the masses.

The term parrhesia is found most often in The Gospel of John, which is natural given the profoundly Greek character of that book, but can be seen throughout the New Testament, always in the same context. Interestingly, while Jesus spoke with parrhesia- with directness- He also communicated in παραβολαί, parables, elliptical, allegorical narratives. He tended to use the latter with friendly or neutral audiences, the former with those deemed hostile, as a parable is an invitation to reflection, while parrhesia is necessarily a judgement of sorts. Socrates did this as well, communicating in both direct, forceful questioning and myths and thought exercises like Er and the Chariot as the situation demanded.

This speaking of the truth to powerful people is at the heart of the Christian experience. The Gospel of Christ, the εὐαγγέλιον- literally, the "‘good message”- is itself the fundamental parrhesia of the faith, proclaimed in confident boldness on street corners, palaces, distant jungles, and online with equal force. The Christian tradition of martyrs, from the Greek μάρτυς, “witness,” carries with it the connotation of someone offering honest testimony even with the prospect of personal danger. The ultimate test of faith is really only a small form of words, but with cosmic implications- are you a Christian, when the word ‘yes’ means more to you than your life?

This differs from the Classical conception of parrhesia in one key way, however. In the Christian framework, through the sacrificial death of Christ, the speaking of truth to the powers of the world is a statement of profound, transcendent alignment rather than a mere social duty. Parrhesia is not standing against men, but the assertion of a deeper truth over and against a cosmos mired in sin and delusion. The cross, the stauros, is the instrument through which parrhesia acquires its real significance. It represents the profoundest sort of sacrifice possible in the cause of speaking the truth. And through Christ’s Resurrection, and through proclaiming it to the world, we are able to say the truest thing possible, that death has been defeated, and all men can love God and one another as they were always intended.

The term parrhesia with this full inventory of connotations was readily deployed by early Church Fathers in letters and sermons. The last line of the Book of Acts contains it, as does the first century letter of 1 Clement. One can find it in the words of Athanasius, Ambrose, St. John Chrysostom, the Cappadocians, and many others. Parrhesia is an important part of our Classical heritage sanctified and brought into its full conceptual possibilities by Christianity.

The notion that this was abandoned by the Church of the Middle Ages, or that some form of total control by the Church meant that parrhesia lost its place as a cultural value, is not really supported by the evidence. In the first place, historically speaking, the Catholic Church of Medieval times had universal authority, but its actual power was contingent on the character of individual Popes, the material circumstance of the institutional Church, and such political alliances as could be arranged, for and against. Popes would denounce kings boldly, but kings would do the same to them, and either could be deposed with the judicious application of force. The Church’s ability to mandate ideological conformity was nearly wholly dependent on cooperative secular authorities willing to deploy force. The literature of the period was just as skeptical of the institutional clergy as anything that might be written today- look up what Chaucer and Boccaccio had to say about the Church. There’s no sense anywhere that frank expressions of truth to those in power, religious or secular, is anything other than praiseworthy, being both brave and an expression of Christian duty.

The religious establishment of the Ancient Athenians, and their democratic political structures, were at least as censorious as the Papacy aspired to be. No Pope ever ordered the death of a military leader for sacrilege on the eve of a campaign, and they deployed the punishments of death and exile for religious crimes no less than the leadership in the Middle Ages. Likewise, the Protestant Reformation did not inaugurate some new era of free speech, but created new structures against which criticism would not be permitted. The Henry VIII who lambasted the Pope killed tens of thousands of his own subjects for similar criticism of him and his ideas. Catholic Thomas More would have marveled at the notion that his newly Protestant monarch was teaching him to value bold defiance of power once more. Parrhesia is universally and continually recognized as a virtue precisely because there has never been an age where the worldly advantage was to engage in it. It is always and everywhere the province of a relatively small number of brave men.

All of this is to say that Ms. Sybil is quite correct in diagnosing the post-Enlightenment era concept of ‘free speech’ as an inadequate perversion of the Classical ideal, but it’s worse than she allows, because it also represents the abandonment of the fact that parrhesia in its fullness can only be experienced through the stauros. Fortunately for us, the same possibilities for the boldness of our forbears are still there. The secular governments of the West routinely jail and otherwise proscribe those who do nothing more that quote the Bible or pray for the murderers of children and their victims. Like the tyrants of old, they seek to co-opt sacred institutions for worldly ends. God, in his kindness, allows us all, no matter how weak or lowly, the means to fight back against them, which requires nothing more than speaking the truth in boldness. When we do so, we tell the world we are truly free.

I should close with my own parrhesia. I am not a good Christian. I fail the teacher I call my Lord with pathetic consistency. I, me- not Pilate, not the Jews, not the crowd- me, I’m the reason Christ is on that cross today. I flogged Him and spat on Him and drove the nails into His body, because my sins put Him there. All He did was love me, and that’s what I did. Please pray for me, and for all those who need it, and remember Christ on His Cross.

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