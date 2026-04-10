The Library of Celaeno

The Library of Celaeno

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Jrod's avatar
Jrod
8h

Thank goodness that whole manatee thing worked out! I was worried there for a minute...

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Madjack's avatar
Madjack
7h

I concur with Paul. I am the worst of sinners.

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