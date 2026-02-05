So the other day I wrote an essay taking the contrary view of what I was able to tease out regarding the faint shadow of an argument being advanced by one Neema Parvini. In his “Escaping the Slop Right Matrix,” Prof. Parvini dismisses the whole of the existing online right- which he seems to assume is the entire right as such- as nothing but propagandized and propagandizing slop. He provides little in the way of explanation or examples of this, mentioning only Matt Walsh as the sort of person he rejects as hopelessly compromised by the Matrix, by which he apparently means Jews. I saw a lot of people I respect taking this very seriously, and I have tremendous respect for Walsh and the work he does at considerable personal risk, so in the interest of furthering the cause of not-slop, I felt I should respond with what I felt was a necessary critique of a train of thought I placed somewhere between incoherent and unhinged.

Share

Share The Library of Celaeno

I had little previous experience of him, but having reviewed his recent X posts, I anticipated that Parvini would either rage-block me or respond with anger to what I’d written. He seems to handle criticism poorly and has busied himself denouncing people who otherwise like him and his work as agents of the Zionist entity for their entirely polite and thoughtful responses to the essay I mentioned. If vitriolic Jewbaiting is the best his fans could hope for, I was sure that he’d either drop the banhammer or come at me for my take. Instead, something else happened.

POV: You’re Elon Musk looking at a Grok-generated representation of brain scans from his online activity.

Just this morning, Parvini published Activating Agent Smith: How the Slop Right Matrix Exposed Itself, in which he (I think) argues that the latest release of the Epstein Files has exposed the Slop Right Matrix, which is odd since one would think it had already been exposed at the time of “Escaping the Slop Right Matrix” four days earlier, but maybe people had forgotten about it in the meantime, making his latest still more . . . exposeyer? The real purpose of the piece is to respond to his critics, which he does by flamboyantly declaring that they are alternately too compromised to speak to or too dumb to speak of, and are thus unworthy of his notice. However, despite this declaration, he eagerly proceeds to do just that, coming after this author as only he can.

In all seriousness, I’m not trying to be mean here. But this is the strangest, most bizarrely effeminate, gammatastic, poorly thought out piece of passive aggression I’ve yet encountered online, and I’ve dealt with Groypers after having written about Nick Fuentes. It’s lazy, off-putting, dooming, logically indecipherable, and dumb. Between this and his last effort, I have to confess I’m honestly confused why this guy has any kind of following on the right.

They still hate me.

Something of flavor of what I mean can be gleaned from the introductory paragraph. In explaining the negative reaction that his essay received, Parvini makes a point of a type that will be common throughout:

whenever someone looks to be at risk of exposing the Matrix, all the other people magically transform into Agent Smith in a bid to take that person down.

Ok, so, Donald Trump publicly advocated the release of the Epstein Files, which took place under the authority of his administration. As we’ll see in a moment, it’s the Epstein Files that exposed the Matrix (sort of), so by that logic, Donald Trump is a threat to the system, and anyone going after him is Agent Smith. As a side note, this man is a professor at a major university whose academic specialty is the study of William Shakespeare, and his full well of allusive imagery over the course of two essays consists of a popular movie long ago fully mined of any emotional resonance by the right. “We live in the Matrix!” is something that would have last struck a chord in maybe 2018, other than for humor or irony.

On the most public and visible level, Agent Smith was activated by the release of the Epstein Files. Like many, I’ve watched with a mixture of disgust and resignation to see mutuals, MAGA advocates, GOP-adjacent operatives, former friends — now compromised and beyond redemption — try to downplay their contents and minimise awareness of the incredibly obvious ethno-supremacist network they expose. It has been incredible to watch significant portions of the “online right”, once supposedly fearless in speaking truth to power, walk in lock-step with the legacy Matrix represented by the mainstream media, in working overtime to limit damage to Trump, the US swamp, and, of course, to Israel. Earlier this week, in somewhat fired up mode, I named some names.

Feel free to click on that link to listen to him rant about this for two hours on YouTube if you choose, but I’m sure you’ll get the same thing you get here. The release of the Epstein Files somehow exposed something that was already “incredibly obvious” and this is bad for Israel, so that ethno-supremacist network sprung into action with its all-encompassing political and propaganda power to suppress discussion of the thing they somehow lacked the power to prevent in the first place, and the mission now is to save Trump, the guy whose administration released the documents, because the Elders of Zion apparently decided that it would somehow be easier to put the documents out there and lie about them than just . . . you know . . . not ever reveal them or acknowledge their existence to begin with. Also, he seems to think that the worst thing about Epstein wasn’t the exploitation and sexual abuse of underage girls, but the fact that Jews were involved. He continues:

If you didn’t get the memo yet, MAGA – where MAGA is an alive authentic dissident force for any sort of genuine change – is dead. It’s an ex-parrot. It has ceased to be. “I think people are realising”, said Marjorie Taylor Greene, that MAGA “was all a lie”. Greene might have an IQ of around 90, but she can still see the obvious, so what’s the excuse of your favourite influencer still carrying the can for all of this? What’s your excuse? Don’t think you can move on next week and slide back into the polite old fictions, you can’t. People like me won’t let you.

MAGA has achieved a net negative rate of immigration for the first time in decades, is actively deporting or driving out millions of illegal immigrants, and standing up to the full force of the left as Republicans have not done for generations. There is no constituency whatsoever for anything other than MAGA among normie conservatives- the deportations are popular among them and Americans generally. Public attitudes toward social conservatism are trending in a positive direction. Crime is down. It’s interesting that the only authority Parvini thinks to cite in support of his contention that MAGA is some spent force is someone he himself believes is stupid.

After making these non-points, Parvini then- strangely- asks AI to explain his argument from his previous essay, evidently being unable to do so himself (to be fair, I had the same issue). This results in five bullet points:

»The “red pill” promise of escaping ideological illusion (as in The Matrix) has failed for many on the right; instead of reaching truth, they have entered a new trap called the “Slop Right Matrix”—a fantasy world of performative online outrage, cruelty for clicks, and tweets substituting for actual politics, effectively a “new blue pill” more delusional than the original mainstream one. »As per Louis Althusser and Plato’s Cave, true escape from ideology is impossible—humans only swap one “goldfish bowl” (e.g., liberal capitalism) for another; the Slop Right fills the innate human “religion-shaped hole” (per David Sloan Wilson) with a deranged, imagination-driven simulation rather than reality.

So, point one is that “many” people on the right have not escaped ideological illusion- but then, presumably, others have? But then point two is that “true escape from ideology is impossible.” So, which is it? Ignoring the fact that one can, in fact escape Plato’s cave, is the implication here that we all, inevitably live in a total vale of illusion? Well, ok Buddha, but if no human can be free of ideology, and all humans are inevitably deluded, that would include you, and therefore, you have no greater claim to any knowledge of reality than any MAGAt. But then, we also have a “religion-shaped hole” that is meant to be filled with reality, which one might take to mean that revelation holds out some hope, but he also seems to be some kind of atheist. In short, he’s arguing that people can be more or less delusional, and that all people are equally deluded, and that everyone is an inevitable prisoner of ideology, and that one can only escape one ideology for another, and yet MAGA is uniquely evil for being immersed in ideology, despite the implication that any notions of good or evil are themselves the necessary product of a totalizing system of propaganda.

It’s that Althusserian Derpconstructionism that was all the rage in the 90s.

And who is behind it all? I suspect the answer from Parvini would be “Jews,” but Jews are people, and he’s informed us that escape from ideology is categorically impossible for anyone. So if the Jews are propagandizing us, who propagandized them into propagandizing us? The Bible? The not-so-good-book itself, though, was produced by men and those men must also suffer from some imposed ideology. It’s just turtles all the way down, all reading the Protocols of the Elders of the Galapagos.

» The contemporary right is degenerating into “demonic” emotionalism and performative sadism (e.g., cheering kidnapping of leaders, celebrating ICE shootings, erratic threats against allies like Canada/Denmark/Greenland), squandering a decade of built-up moral capital and confirming liberal stereotypes of the right as driven by unthinking hate.

There are innumerable examples of liberals and leftists who do all of those things and display all of those traits. In the US, thousands cheered the attempted assassination of Donald Trump and the successful assassination of Charlie Kirk. Liberals and leftist issue erratic threats against law enforcement and white Christians on a daily basis. The neoliberal regime under which Parvini cowers in Britain has adopted “performative sadism” as its basic heuristic of rule. Why are these things taken to uniquely characterize MAGA and discredit it, and not any other ideology? And if you think that demonic emotionalism and sadism are bad, why are you citing Louis Althusser, who, again, was an unrepentant Stalinist who strangled his own wife to death with his bare hands.

»This behaviour—amplified by platforms like Elon Musk’s X turning into a “sewer” of extremist one-upmanship (“based Olympics”) and fantasy (“Nationalist Narnia”)—achieves no real organizing or policy wins, while creating digital evidence trails that empower crackdowns (e.g., potential X bans) and alienate European allies, threatening NATO and strengthening neoliberals. »The right is failing a historic test: continuing down this path risks discrediting rightist ideas for a generation, making it appear unfit to govern and putting itself “to bed for a decade”; the only path forward is resisting the easy “slop” addiction to hold onto reality instead of letting the brain “turn into cheese.”

What would Parvini consider a right wing policy win? Nuking Tel Aviv? Nowhere does he mention which right wing ideas he actually supports and with which audience they are being discredited. Trump won an election convincingly by advocating specific policies based on right wing ideas and is now working to implement them. There is no evidence these policies or ideas are now suddenly unpopular among the coalition that brought him to the White House.

And it’s here we come to the part where he mentions the critics.

Responses to my article took three forms. First, were people straightforwardly agreeing with it. Well done: you passed. Second, there was low-level name-calling. Those people have simply been blocked. Do likewise. There must be a pitiless weeding out of people who aren’t going to make it. Third, there were longer pieces whose authors decided to take the extraordinary step of actually trying to defend the slop. These pieces are a waste of time. None of them were able in the remotest sense to engage with the core argument as laid out above. I am simply not going to respond to a 10,000-word hand-wringing exercise attempting to lay out the case for why Matt Walsh is doing “good work”. You must be joking.

Sir, respectfully, you are 100% every part of a whole bitch. You are gayer than Lindsey Graham’s toilet seat. What kind of a man cattily and obviously references someone else’s work without naming him and then lying about what he wrote. I didn’t address your argument? My piece was 10,000 words? Hand wringing? And the stupidest part is, immediately after wrist-flappingly proclaiming that he will not waste his time by responding, he does exactly that in the very next f****** paragraph!!!

Picture a man with a sock on his left hand and a sock on his right hand. In an elaborate performance, he starts pretending that the right-sock hand is attacking the left-sock hand. If someone told you seriously to support the right-sock hand’s struggle against the left-sock hand, you would rightly think them insane and probably deserving mockery. When you’re asking me to take Matt Walsh seriously, you are on the level of asking me to believe in the right-sock hand. If you think Matt Walsh is anything other than a right-sock hand what are you even doing here?

See everyone, the Librarian is wrong because Matt Walsh is a sock. QED! That’s it. That’s right, its all just a show. Matt Walsh isn’t actively getting insane laws allowing child mutilation repealed. He’s not working to reduce mass immigration. He’s not risking his life. He’s not reporting on the Epstein Files and directly stating the role that powerful Jewish men and women played in promoting and protecting Epstein. No, don’t trust the documented history of his public stances and successful activism; Parvini knows what’s really going on.

Above: Matt Walsh cleverly deflecting from the Epstein Files by talking about them at length to an audience of millions. Well played, ZOG.

But let’s suppose Matt Walsh is a fraud. He’s secretly bought off; he’s a wall-kissing, Netanyahu-loving, complete phony. All the things he’s done are just in the interest of serving his Jewish paymasters. If everything you said about him were true he’d still be more good to the world than you. The purported fake successes he’s had have benefited more lives than any real ones from any of his whinging detractors, people who run away from even the prospect of success like fat, cowardly animals hoisting their white tails to signal to the other timid herbivores that it’s time to flee.

And that’s really what this is about. Donald Trump and Matt Walsh and others like them aren’t hated by their detractors on the right for selling out or being fake or Epstein or anything else like that. They don’t hate them for their failures and faults. They hate them for their successes. To be very blunt, the big problem on the right isn’t slop. It’s losers. There are too many people who are the earth’s beaten dogs who come to the right because it represents truth and hierarchy and power and strength. But though they desire those things they have no appreciation for them, and the sight of them in others can only fuel in the loser an insensate rage that prompts him to abandon all hope and run for his life like a Denethor gif not when the right is losing, but when it’s winning. They hate winning. It scares them. It disabuses them of their favorite notion, that the world is controlled by powerful others, and that they are thus relieved of their need for agency and action.

If you want to escape Plato’s Cave, do what Plato says to do, get up and walk the f*** out. If you’re sick of slop, stop writing articles about all the slop and write something that isn’t f****** slop yourself. If you believe in right wing ideas, stop f****** worrying about whether the effete academic princesses (of all genders) around you will get the vapors. Stop caring about what the world thinks and give it a reason to think what you think. Stop letting it impose mediocrity and timorousness on you. And stop following any intellectual who flatters your sensibilities for a moment only to find out later that he’s essentially an unhinged e-girl trolling for attention from people not used to being taken seriously.

Evola wouldn’t feel bad for this guy, but I do. I pray that he snaps out of whatever mental breakdown is fueling this online meltdown. I hope that he’s happier as a centrist or a center-leftist or whatever he’s calling himself now, though it remains to be seen how that bodes for his expressed plans to purge the right of people like me. If you’re his friend, be his friend, and I hope you have some positive influence on him. For my part, I leave all of this now happily behind me.

Donate to BPD Awareness

Buy Me A MAGA Hat

Thanks for reading The Library of Celaeno! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share The Library of Celaeno