The Library of Celaeno

The Library of Celaeno

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Jason McGinty's avatar
Jason McGinty
11hEdited

Couple of things:

The Ithaca part is the entire second half of Homer's Odyssey (12 out of the 24 books), not just the final chapter.

I don't remember Odysseus ever explicitly revealing himself to Penelope in Homer's version until after he kills the suitors. There is a book where they talk for almost the whole book (book 19 I think), and I always thought it was ambiguous whether she knows it's him or not. I'm pretty sure there is even ongoing debate in academic circles over whether she knows. He only reveals himself explicitly to her in book 23, after slaughtering the suitors, when she tricks the trickster by telling him she moved their bed that had a tree as one of its posts. I thought it was much more clear in this movie that she knows it's him before the slaughter, especially since he doesn't have any disguise given by Athena.

I guess you liked this movie a lot more than I did. I just hate the modernist (or postmodernist, or whatever it's called) rejection of the gods in stories, but it's probably just a byproduct of the current culture. I have the same problem with the Troy movie. I also hate the characterization of Odysseus in this movie. To me, he's not even Odysseus because he's missing the single most defining trait of Odysseus, his cunning.

Maybe it's just personal taste that I wish adaptations would be more faithful to the source material. This one really bothered me. Good review though, it was enough to get me thinking. But I still hate the movie.

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1 reply by Librarian of Celaeno
Regeneration X's avatar
Regeneration X
3h

Interesting. I'm tempted to do something I have not done in years, which is actually to watch a modern movie.

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