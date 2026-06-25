Christopher Nolan’s upcoming The Odyssey has been the subject of no small amount vituperative criticism on the right. Or at least, it was for a while. The anti-hype seems to have subsided into the kind of malaise generally seen among Marvel or Star Wars fans, where only the real die-hard consoooomers still possess the necessary mass media conditioning needed for pseudo-enthusiasm, while the rest just sit back and wait for Nerdrotic and HeelvsBabyface to dunk on it. While entertaining, of course, we all know what they’re going to say and why they’re going to say it. We’ve heard it before. We know what woke is, why it happens, and that no one has learned anything. Or have they..?

The man watched two full seasons of Batwoman; he should be getting an SSD check every month.

I believe the critics are missing something here that has important implications for how the film should actually be interpreted. We’ve all seen the trailers, and yes, ostensibly, superficially, they are surface-level cringe progslop. You can see it; I can see it, which means Nolan can certainly see it. It makes sense to assume it’s intentional, which then begs the question, to what end? Has Nolan, 55, entered early-onset Scott-Cameron DEImentia? Does he miss the juice from his Oppenheimer Oscars? Or is it, perhaps, something else?

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I posit here that Nolan- like Edward Zwick a Hollywood liberal in good standing nonetheless known for reactionary themes in his work- is not actually releasing a ham-handed Kevin Smith Masters of the Universe-esque interpretation of one of the fundamental works of Western civilization. This is deeper, something truly creative. He’s instead making the first post-woke horror movie specifically designed to appeal to a rightist audience. And I think it might actually work.

Nolan revolutionized fight choreography by skipping all the Matrix CGI wirework and just having the combatants block haymakers with their faces.

Horror- straight horror- ultimately, begins with the spectacle of the familiar. A horror might end in Hell but it never really starts there. It situates you in the expected and then subverts your sense of normalcy. Elm Street was just a regular suburb until a boomer lynch mob created an undead sexual predator that fed on the dreams of their children- an obvious allegory for college. Crystal Lake differed from normal summer camps in that you can’t escape the devouring mother there (yes, the mom was the monster in the original film). Even in sci-fi horror like Alien, the ostensibly distant world of deep space represents nothing more than the equivalent of a day of long-haul trucking for the actual characters.

The Odyssey and the broader Homeric corpus are the foundational works of pre-Christian Western literature. They are as familiar to us as our own DNA. We know them, or we think we do, or at least, we think we should. And even for those not so inclined to read them in the original Greek or translation, the material has been handled in cinema before, most notably in recent times with the Armand Assante miniseries (a forgotten classic) and the Wolfgang Peterson Troy film which, in retrospect, was a much better movie than people gave it credit for being. There is also the strangely overlooked 2024 movie The Return featuring an appropriately jacked Ralph Fiennes in a story stripped of its mythic elements to convey a psychologically dense narrative about survivors’ guilt, perhaps saying more about modern attitudes toward war than those of Bronze Age warriors. It’s been covered, in other words, and generally far more respectfully than other stories, ancient and new, retold for what the Critical Drinker would call, “Modern Audiences”- see Amazon’s The Rings of Power.

Every part in this TV miniseries was infinitely better cast than the Nolan film, which is yet more evidence that he’s trying to unsettle us. If this was a straight historical epic, you’d get Hugh Jackman.

That latter series is emblematic of a woke rampage through classic literature and pop culture IPs alike, a kind of combination of metastasizing cancer and mind-controlling fungus that inspired studios to take money-printing machines like Indiana Jones and Snow White and light them on fire for reasons only a coke-bingeing Sigmund Freud could explain. It’s to the point now where new releases are greeted with so much cynical abuse that major companies have to shut down public commenting. This is the immediate social context for Nolan’s movie, and here is where I think the brilliance lies. Nolan is crafting, not so much a movie about Odysseus, but a work designed to unsettle you about the prospect of him doing so. And so far, it’s pretty effective.

If you doubt my horror theory, note that this has the same color scheme as The Ring.

One might ask, at this point, how what I’m speculating about is any different from, say, Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi, in which he took a franchise beloved by millions and cinematically sodomized it so hard he probably got sued by the writers of Deliverance. It’s the context. TLJ was a rug pull on the part of Kathleen Kennedy, where masses of Disney adults were simply tricked into believing they were going to be watching a Star Wars movie about Star Wars, rather than a team of people burning hundreds of millions of dollars just to get the correct lighting for illuminating their extended middle fingers on film. It wasn’t a horror movie; it was the most expensive and evil prank ever recorded. It was a better Joker movie than the actual Joker movie, though the second one tried hard.

There are no illusions this time, no way to fool people. Woke has become cinematically normalized to the point that it has achieved the needed bland ubiquity to function narratively as a horror setting. Everyone knows exactly what they are going to see onscreen, which is also important to keep in mind. Horror plays with the familiar in a meta sense as well. You know, before you ever go to see Friday the 13th Part 184: The Final, Final Death of Jason We’re Serious This Time that not only will Jason assuredly be back in Part 185, but everything else you can expect in turn. The tropes will all be there. You know there will be blood and jump scares, which will be no less momentarily frightening for all your anticipation. You’re really just sitting there waiting for everything to play out exactly as you expect. The fun lies in seeing the exact plot form in which it all transpires. There’s a comfort in it, a kind of pessimistic escapism where it’s everything you thought you’d see, and less. Real drama, with complex plot lines and actual emotional stakes arising from unpredictable narratives are an entirely different form of entertainment.

The least plausible part of the plot was that Jason made it through New York without getting attacked by schizophrenics.

Granted, you can actually still get creative with the genre by- to credit Nolan- going all Inception on that concept of meta. Wes Craven got so tired of making Nightmare on Elm Street movies that he made a movie about making Nightmare on Elm Street movies, where the actors played themselves and the concept of Freddy Kreuger was reworked as a kind of spiritual pollution corrupting the people who engage with it- mature, thoughtful stuff. The 90s were a good time for this sort of thematic interrogation; the Scream series was a fully self-aware critique of horror and its tropes, the predictability of it all in no way protecting the protagonists from gory deaths. Perhaps the ultimate meta-within-meta commentary in that sense was the Final Destination franchise, in which the characters served the sole narrative purpose of being pure objects for the writers’ desire that they perish in cinematically engaging ways, the real horror being their awareness of inhabiting the deterministic world of some unknown other’s story.

Ironically, by making a movie about the movies he didn’t want to make, he was able to make a movie about the movie he wanted to make. NINETIES!

We’re not there yet with woke, and Nolan is not attempting it. The tropes have been identified, but they are yet too dangerous to arrest and question. Woke is long past being relevant, but no one with the ability to make movies is allowed to think about it yet. We’re at the sort-of Marvel Multiverse stage, where the project has clearly gone off the rails, but the train is still moving, and people are still shoving stacks of money into the flaming engine. In music terms, the hair is only getting higher, and the spandex is only getting tighter, and no one yet knows about the flannel-sporting PNW bagheads who will reject and supplant it (yes I know I’m wrong and your theory of music history is better).

“Welcome to Seattle- We Feel Stupid and Contagious”

So with that in mind, what has Nolan done here? He’s doing exactly what one would expect a man who intends to horrify us with woke to do. In the first place, as with the glow-in-the-dark skeleton gimmicks of yore, Nolan is building anticipation through clever marketing. Notice the constant dripping of information about the cast and plot, the trailers that show bits and pieces of the narrative and cinematography, the dialogue showcased to give an impression of what to expect. It all builds to something: this is going to be utter woke crap, which you can be as certain of as Michael Myers is going to murder some teens in his next outing. The fun comes from wondering when all the tropes will show up.

And this is cosmic, existential horror. The Last Jedi, like all Star Wars movies, while meant to touch on deeper themes, is ultimately culturally ephemeral whether executed well or not. George Lucas combined samurai movies, westerns, Flash Gordon serials, and his own New Age California milieu into something marketable, but hardly transcendent entertainment. It defined a generation or two, but not a civilization. It’s a product of its time. The Odyssey is different, a far more profound work still read nearly 3,000 years after it was first recited. Nolan’s not chipping paint with this project; he’s taking a sledgehammer to the studs, and playing around with making the roof cave in. It’s why I speculate Nolan made such a point to note that he was basing his film on the polarizing Emily Wilson translation, with her “complicated man” phrasing and woman-centering cringe. The man knows how to set a mood of dread like Aeschylus.

Grok tells me that she is not in fact the daughter of David Koresh and Lena Dunham, but AI is known to hallucinate. Picture from the New York Times.

Will Helen of Troy really be that woman with click consonants in her name? That’s what IMDB says, but really? Even knowing what will happen, you’ll still show up with some lingering hope that it will be respectful of the source material and cultural legacy and then BOO! F*** you! Will Achilles be a tr00n? It’s unclear at this point, because Nolan knows you’ll be affected either way, and will in any case be wondering why a woman willing to cut off her breasts isn’t playing Penthesilea. How many actors will call Matt Damon “daddy?” Will there only be the one rapper playing a Macedonian anax, or an entire race-swapped ‘Greek’ chorus spitting bars at the hero? Why does a movie set in the Greek islands look like it was shot during an overcast week in Iceland? Will Hephaestos be shown alongside a team of Cyclopses 3D printing the cast’s plastic armor? How many ways can a director as talented as Christopher Nolan cinematically torture a story we all love so much? Each revelation will be greeted with pulse-accelerating, seat-gripping, cortisol-spiking anticipation. You’ll jump in your seat when female Pedro Pascal appears expecting you to believe she’s Athena, and the nervous energy will resume as you begin to wonder whether actual Pedro Pascal will show up as Zeus (or perhaps even Aphrodite at this point). You’ll laugh, you’ll cry- you’ll make commentary videos on YouTube roasting it.

I should note in closing that Nolan is nothing if not innovative and a true craftsman, and the big reveal here, I predict, will be a novel sort of antagonist, a preview of what tomorrow’s nemeses of the post-woke age will be. I remember years ago watching a late-night series on the USA Network that featured really low budget slasher movies, hosted by Gilbert Gottfried. At one point, in one of his bits coming back from a commercial, he said “by now you’ve probably all figured out who the maniac is- the director!” This joke, like most of Gottfried’s material, was prophetic. The Odyssey really is a new type of horror movie. And {{{SPOILER ALERT}}} Nolan is the villain. Homer is the wounded cheerleader crawling away from his menacing, machete-wielding, pointlessly slow approach. Except, instead of the garden tool, Nolan beats the poet to death with a joyless translation of his own work deconstructed into being by a tattooed feminist academic. It was him all along, all of them, all taking a rusty machete to the culture. And if you don’t like it, it’s still better than Sinners.

Still Matt Damon’s greatest work, and my source for everything I know about Europe.

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