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John Bunyan's avatar
John Bunyan
3d

If a horror movie plays to an empty theater, does it make a scream?

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Jonathan Epps's avatar
Jonathan Epps
3dEdited

Hmmm. I appreciate the attempt at seeing it differently, but it's just a bad script. Damon is poorly cast, more so than the Nigerian actress. At least, she is objectively beautiful. Odysseus is a boss, a hoss. Damon is just too feeble, "Let's go!" doesn't have the necessary guttural doom that Mel Gibson has in Braveheart. It needs that berserker quality that Damon just cannot conjure. The film looks good and all that, fine; but the awkwardness, I think, is not unknown to Nolan but not exactly intentional. The whole industry, top filmmakers included, have been so completely hobbled by the DEI mandates (to include COVID restrictions) that they must pretend what's not quite or not at all right actually works. But it doesn't, and they know it. I imagine sensitivities to moments of poor craft are extremely high on any set right now; but people dare not say it out loud.

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