I should note that there are a number of excellent takes on this already, by such authors as Phisto Sobanii, Constantin von Hoffmeister, Astral, William M. Briggs, Theophilus Chilton, Spaceman Spiff, and especially John Carter. Read them before you read this. Also, I concur with Carter’s view that we should all watch the video of Charlie Kirk’s assassination. This isn’t prurience; it’s facing reality squarely and essential to coming to terms with reality.

Writing about the French Revolution, the great Savoyard noted that it was impossible to understand without considering the role played by Providence:

By now, you’ve all heard about the tragic murder of Charlie Kirk, shot on stage at one of his “Prove Me Wrong” shows at Utah Valley University. His death occasioned a huge outpouring of emotion, most thankfully positive- some, from the usual suspects, characteristically horrible. De Maistre came to mind because, as I scrolled through X and Substack and YouTube and various news sites, I couldn’t help but reflect on his wisdom, and find both comfort and foreboding in the knowledge that, ultimately, what will happen is out of our hands. The outlines are only dimly visible on a horizon that seems very distant, but which we approach at high speed.

As of this writing, no confirmed suspect has been identified (several people have been arrested, but so far as I can gather as of today, they’ve all been cleared and released). Others can speculate about motives as they choose; while I prefer as always to wait until information is more certain, I certainly have a pretty rough guess as to what the mugshot will look like. So does everyone else. And even if by some strange chance it turns out that the culprit was not one of the many leftists who wished him dead, those threats are still out there, and those who called for his death, and who are now celebrating it, are its co-authors.

The media isn’t spending much time theorizing about why Kirk was killed, since as far as they’re concerned, Kirk’s death was the obvious, merited outcome of his wrongthink:

I’ve heard he’s been fired, but that remains unconfirmed.

Here we see another point touched on by De Maistre, the fact that a regime filled with mediocrities can just sort of meander along, committing all sorts of evils, so long as God tolerates it for some greater purpose of his. There is no logical reason this man should have a significant job of any kind, much less be put on television to dispense wisdom. Matthew Dowd was the chief strategist for the Bush campaign in 2004. Now he’s spouting nonsense to the deranged wine aunts and dog moms who watch MSNBC, in theory to offer insight into current events, but in actuality revealing how clueless he and those around him actually are. In his imagination, untouched by updates since the mid-2000s, he represents a class of people who have the moral authority and cultural power to police thoughts and speech. He still believes he lives under the total hegemonic liberalism of his youth, and that violations of the norms of the regime to which he debases himself are deserving of censure, ruin, and even death.

Charlie Kirk was living proof that that world is coming to a rapid end. He was only 31 when he was killed, but in his abbreviated career one can see a rapid evolution, in real time, of the course of conservative politics in the West. When he first came on the scene, Kirk was very much in the NormieCon mold, emerging as he did out of the Tea Party and the Republican establishment. He was for low taxes and Israel and could come up with lots of great reasons for more immigration. In many ways, he was more of a libertarian than a social conservative, famously getting attacked by Groypers for his pairing up in media appearances with a gay black man.

But as with so many others in that publicly acceptable conservative sphere, something started happening in the later years of the first Trump administration. You can see it with Matt Walsh; you can see it with Glenn Beck. There’s a sharp turn to the right, not in the sense of becoming more conservative, but embracing views that would mark one as beyond liberalism. Walsh, noting the controversy over his evolving stance on burning the flag, has outright said that he doesn’t believe a lot of what he did in 2019, and that he’s embraced some quite illiberal views. There’s a hardening with many of these guys, personalities who people like me used to deride as cucks and sellouts. I would never say that now, and looking back I’m sorry I ever did.

I should be clear about two things here. First, there’s a kind of snobbery on the right where those of us who read De Bonald and Gomez-Davila and Guenon look down on conservative populists and popularizers like Kirk. Some of this comes from authentic (and reasonable) criticism of the self-aggrandizing, the commercialization, and the opportunism one could attribute to NormieCondom. Some of it is genuine disagreement with civic nationalist ideology. But of course, some of it is simply jealousy. At the same time, it would be a mistake to call Charlie Kirk a man of the right as such, a mistake made by many in the media- more on that in a moment. He and the others certainly were and are moving in that direction, but in the end, Kirk was very much a right-liberal.

But it doesn’t matter especially much in the big scheme of things. We all have our role to play in events, the scope of which-as De Maistre also notes- is determined by that same Providence that ultimately orders all human life. Some, like Kirk, are given tremendous energy and charisma, and are able to make themselves known to millions. Others of us are destined for a (hopefully) quiet anonymity, communicating our ideas to a few thousand readers and a few dozen students. Some will know no audience larger than a loving family; some of us will pass from the world with our thoughts unknown and unremembered. It’s the nature of our existence.

But whatever you think of people like Kirk (and I’m sure I’ll get lots of idiot comments denouncing his support for Israel and his lack of white nationalist sensibilities etc.) know that his enemies are yours. The people celebrating his death online don’t draw any of the nuanced distinctions I’ve been writing about here. For the liberal establishment and their leftist attack dogs, there are no NormieCons, no right liberals, no well-meaning traditionalists. There are only Nazis, and there’s only one thing they deserve.

Kirk truly believed in that old liberal trope, the marketplace of ideas. He believed that most people were rational political actors, that when confronted with hard facts and reasonable arguments, people could be persuaded to see the light. It’s easy to be cynical about this, to ascribe wholly mercenary motives to his quest for notoriety or to accuse him of bullying eighteen-year olds with canned talking points, but I think that would be unfair. There was always an earnestness to Kirk. Paradoxically, for a man who dropped out of tertiary education, his whole persona was bound up with the notion that the universities were the proving ground of truth- more than anything, he was a College Republican without the college or, arguably, the Republican. He probably spent more time on campuses than any other person who refused to be educated at one. Despite never graduating, university life made him what he was. Ultimately, for all his criticism of the institution, he clung to that liberal concept of the life of the mind that only a college could foster. He followed that reverence to his own demise.

What lessons can we draw from this? First, I urge everyone on the right to understand, if you don’t already, that the battle we face is, fundamentally a spiritual one. Sometimes this is hard to grasp, as political or racial or sexual elements can seem so much more obvious, but behind it all, at the deepest level, is a contest between the affirmation and rejection of the Divine in human life. Sometimes, however, we are blessed to see it foregrounded in a particularly clear way:

They think it’s funny, of course. “We’ll call ourselves ‘Jezebel’ after the demon worshiping foreign queen from the Bible we didn’t read, because dad made me go to VBS once and I still hate him for that.” From that and the other elements one can see less a political than a religious worldview emerge. A hag is a monstrous perversion of femininity that devours children. A witch is a malign spiritual force that plagues a community. To them and those like them, on one level, it’s all just a kind of joke, but in their earnest rejection of the worldview that shuns these things, they end up instantiating them. After all, their most important priority is the slaughter of children and their highest political goal is liberation from the laws of God and man, from nature itself.

They didn’t curse Charlie Kirk because they didn’t like what he said. The people who wished him dead weren’t hoping that he would otherwise come around to their worldview. He was a totem, a hate symbol onto which they projected their own vices- their hatred, malice, envy, rage, misery, and ultimately their despair. Kirk was a self-made man married to a literal beauty queen, the father of two children, happy, famous, and beloved- by all accounts a man of faith. The decadent liberal ruling class and the twisted, degenerate leftist mutants who serve as their agents of violence can’t imagine a world where someone like that is happy and they are not. To them, Kirk’s very existence represented a repudiation of their entire worldview. In their perverse judgement, his being free and alive was an injustice. He wasn’t threatened with murder for owning too many libs with his based arguments. He was merely a more conspicuous version of the normal and healthy humanity they wish to destroy.

The same people who hated him hate you, fellow rightists. If they haven't come after you yet, it’s because they don’t yet know about you personally. When they do, when they can put a face to a name to a class enemy, they will pursue your destruction with relentless fury. It’s not a conspiracy; it’s just the inevitable outcome of a worldview driven by an insatiable resentment, the sort De Maistre recognized as the animating force behind the guillotine.

They have a lot of advantages, not least of which is a reckless hatred immune to reason or mercy. You have families and work and things to lose; many of these people have wholly surrendered themselves to the full-time pursuit of your destruction. But still, we have the upper hand. Because, in their arrogance and ignorance, they don’t really know who we are. Returning to that Jezebel headline for a moment, there’s something else that stands out. They refer to Charlie Kirk as “far-right.” That’s not hyperbole. In their view, Kirk is the leading edge of American fascism. That, and perhaps a comment-section run-ins with some dim but flamboyant wingnats, constitutes the entirety of their awareness of what the right actually is.

They think Charlie Kirk is extreme. You read that right, so to speak. For them, people like Kirk and Walsh and Knowles and Steven Crowder and Donald Trump represent the furthest and most committed extent of rightism. They have no idea what’s out there. They still don’t understand that the people I just listed, for all of their differences, represent not the actual right, but a rearguard conservative reflex, still with one foot planted in the liberal norms of yore. The people who support them, the normal people who listen to their broadcasts and attend their college shows and vote for them and those like them do so because those people give them hope that coexistence is still possible. Owning the libs isn’t fascism- owning the libs is liberalism. Killing the man who does this only demonstrates to people who would prefer not to know it that the hope that Charlie Kirk and his ilk held out is no longer viable, if it ever was.

It won’t be everyone, of course. And I myself truly hope that the reaction to this is one of love. I prefer to believe that enough of Kirk’s enemies will see reason and purge the great evil from their midst. I am friends with people who disagree with me politically. I come from a generation where that was not only possible, but common. But I understand that this belief is not founded on anything rational, at least in human terms. Miracles are possible, but they are, at this point, the only thing that will turn this around.

It’s the youngest people who are going to be most affected by this. I teach kids, and Kirk’s murder was a topic of conversation in every class today, of their initiative. The truly heartbreaking video for me, even more so than the shooting, was the clip people posted of Kirk’s little daughter running up to him from backstage at an appearance. As the father of two daughters myself, I can only imagine the pain his wife must feel, and the terrible duty of explaining to them why their father will never come home.

That family is suffering tonight. The people who inflicted that suffering on them are no doubt taking some perversion of joy in the fact that they’ve inflicted this pain on others. Many more share that sentiment. They think, because suffering is awful, that it is necessarily crippling, as the suffering they imagine they experience from the world not validating them renders them incapable of productive, healthy human life. But once more, they fail to understand.

They don’t know Aeschylus. They never read Edith Hamilton’s beautiful rendering of his masterful Agamemnon. I’ve quoted it before, but it bears repeating:

Suffering is awful. No one wants it, and no one likes to hear that it is necessary, least of all someone enduring it, and only slightly less the person offering that counsel. But it is in any case inevitable, our feelings about it notwithstanding. We suffer because we are alienated from God, and live in a fallen world, and because our pride would otherwise conceal from us the remembrance of our weakness and mortality. God teaches us through suffering. Through suffering we learn. Through suffering we master ourselves. There is strength in suffering, and wisdom- knowledge of self and of others. Nothing worthwhile occurs without it. It’s natural to hate it; it’s supernatural to transcend it.

De Maistre believed that the French Revolution was God’s salutary chastisement inflicted on the French people, who in his view had abandoned transcendent values long before the Revolution. The modern right, though it draws from older sources, first takes shape from the lessons learned from that period of suffering. In our own day, the managerial regime under which we live in the West- the system that, through its media mouthpieces declared a greenlight on Charlie Kirk- is increasingly nakedly tyrannical. We will learn again the lessons that De Maistre did, or we will perish. As a Christian, I’m hopeful for the former.

The crew at Jezebel, and those like them, have forgotten how the story of their namesake ended. King Ahab was the anointed of God, but in his weakness forgot the Lord and favored the gods of his foreign wife. Jezebel could not abide the truth spoken to her by the prophets of Israel, so she murdered them. But not Elijah. God spared him to suffer. He fled to the wilderness, where he prayed and fasted, attended by ravens, his leisure consisting solely of his lamentations for his people’s lack of faith. But the desert hardened him. He became something the civilized people no longer recognized. He summoned her priests to Mount Carmel, where the God of his Fathers demonstrated his power over Baal and Asheroth, Elijah’s very altar devoured by Divine flames, before Elijah led the people in destroying the men who’d led their nation astray. A prophet is a ‘nabi (נָבִיא), a προφήτης in the Septuagint- one who overflows. It was the suffering that emptied him in preparation for God filling him beyond even his human capacity. Jezebel’s husband was killed in battle, her sons slain by rebels led by Jehu, and as Elijah had prophesied, on the new king’s orders, her own eunuch servants pitched her from her palace window, still dressed in her regalia, to smash into the street below. There the stray dogs tore her to pieces, and her end was to be consumed as she had consumed others, God’s justice was done.

No one knows who lurks in the modern wilderness. Perhaps in the end, it’s no one. Perhaps our sins as a nation are too great, and we have not yet endured what we must. Perhaps this will blow over and we can have our semblance of peace for a while longer. But I am not the only one who hears the whispers from the desert. I’m not the only one who can imagine what it might be- something great and terrible, something that will pain us to witness, and pain us more to join or contest it. It will be something we, in our comfort and indolence, cannot yet fathom. Some kind of sublime and awful reckoning approaches. And whatever it is, no one can stop what’s coming.

