Sez77
1d

As a woman, I suspect the “I hate men” crowd are - not angry at unwarranted attention from men - but angry there isn't any.

Blue hair, excess weight, a preference for “bed-rotting”, and a chosen handle of “Write Sober” indicating past or current alcohol issues, may not be the best foundation to build a relationship on.

Better to blame everyone else but yourself, studiously avoid the admission it might just be you and your off-putting vibe (generally repelling all but your like-minded bed-bound choir) and instead curate a story that you hate men because they are a threat, not because they find you unattractive in every way.

I suspect women like this also despise women like me.

Shoutout to the SSRI'd feminists: Long Live the Patriarchy!

James M.
1d

It's fascinating: there are the true generators of these beliefs (who are full of resentment and bitterness and transgressive antisociality - many call themselves 'activists' although they never build anything and wouldn't know how).... and then there is the mass of herdlike creatures (mostly women or old CNN-viewers) who aren't necessarily comfortable with the more vituperative and communist messages, but who convince themselves that they are on the side of 'nice' people. This latter group includes many female college students and professionals, older home-owning Episcopalians, and middle-aged Minnesota soccer moms. They don't WANT to upend society (despite the fact that this is the entire raison d'etre of the movement they are associated with); they just don't like those meanies. Kindness equals niceness (in their minds), and niceness equals delusion. And kindness is their highest stated virtue, even if they demonstrate few genuine examples in their own lives. In truth, they're just terrified of what other people might think of them. What a way to live.

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/cryptic-evil-and-word-spells

