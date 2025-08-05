The Library of Celaeno

4d

I'm trying to decide whether this is parody or not. If one is a Christian, it's impossible NOT to know that Christianity is anything other than an offshoot of Judaism: in fact I take the view that we Christians are the "real" Jews and that the other guys are the splitters.

I've forgotten who said it--it might have been C.S. Lewis--but there's a bit of doggerel that seems on point: "How odd of God / To choose the Jews; / But odder still / Are those who choose / A Jewish God / But spurn the Jews."

And of course there's the old joke:

Q: "How do we know Jesus was Jewish?"

A. "He lived at home till He was thirty; He went into His father's profession; His mother though He was God; and He thought His mother was a virgin!"

Here endeth the lesson... ;-)

4dEdited

Of course Christianity had Semitic origins. It was formed in a Semitic speaking area, by ethnic Jews. What's so revelatory about this? It's worth noting that Jesus was extremely critical of the Jews, especially those in positions of authority. Trump would send Him to CECOT. He really did have some of the most incisive comments about them in all of history.

The history of Christianity is also very critical of Jews. Go and read Martin Luther's thoughts on the subject, or the history of Spain.

Within (mainline) Christianity the Jews are considered a failed people. They disobeyed God repeatedly over many centuries, sinned against Him, and when He sent His son they had a big part in having him killed in brutal fashion. To this day they do not accept the Son of God.

Christianity only became so subservient to Judaism in the 19th century, due to the heresies of John Nelson Darby and Cyrus Schofield. Even today the heresy of premillenial dispensationalism only afflicts a small minority of Christians, none of them mainline, and almost all of them in the Southern USA.

Being from Texas it sounds like your beef isn't with our Lord and Savior, it's with the heretic non-Christians which surround you and have hijacked His message for Israel.

