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Flatulus Maximus's avatar
Flatulus Maximus
2d

I'm 71, and on Social Security and Medicare. I wasn't given much choice. I would have much preferred that the money I paid in to SS went into a private retirement account instead. I would also prefer a health care based on Health Savings Accounts and high deductible, catastrophic insurance. Very few politicians would touch these issues, so we're forced to vote for the candidates we're offered (or stay home on election day). Throughout my working life I had jobs I hoped to make a career of outsourced to foreigners, or disappeared in the next financial crisis. I got to retirement age, despite that, with a modest amount of property and net worth. I don't trash the younger generations; many of their complaints are valid, but I don't apologize for whatever security I was able to scrape together either. I think you are probably right that eventually people will opt out and form a more decentralized economy. I'd certainly appreciate more local involvement and opportunity. We need to talk up those who are advocating learning useful trades vs. obtaining expensive, useless degrees. But before all that, we have to wrest control of education back from the bad actors who currently control it. I'd be surprised if I see it in the remainder of my lifetime.

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Arthur in California's avatar
Arthur in California
2d

There’s definitely room in the conversation to agree with points from both sides of the dilemma Gen Z currently faces. Yes, the younger generations should continue to work hard and strive for the best opportunities they find and not become nihilistic doomers.

However, the older generations need to update their perspectives on the current state of America and face the reality of the different challenges for Gen Z. Boomers as a whole do not think in one synchronized Borg mentality, but there is a sizable cohort that continue to pretend this is still 20th century America without the endless shackles added that block upward mobility for younger generations. Bootstraps and Panda Express comments come off as trite and pithy in the face of H1B, astronomical housing costs, and the general malaise right now.

The title is inflammatory, but the points stand in the essay below.

https://www.arthurincali.com/p/boomers-destroyed-america

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