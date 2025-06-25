The Library of Celaeno

The Library of Celaeno

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TheAbjectLesson's avatar
TheAbjectLesson
1d

I laughed. I cried. It was better than CATS.

Thank you for closing with the Sheik from the top rope on Caillou - needed that today.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Doctrix Periwinkle's avatar
Doctrix Periwinkle
1d

Brilliant, hilarious, and pointed. The experience of reading this is a series of switches between laughing out loud and muttering “damn” under my breath.

Rest in peace, Iron Sheik. We hardly knew you, which was always the point.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
42 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Librarian of Celaeno
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture