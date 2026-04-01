The Library of Celaeno

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robert agajeenian's avatar
robert agajeenian
5d

Damn! I fall for these April First jokes EVERY YEAR! Just last night I was telling myself, "OK, tomorrow's April First, don't forget!" Of course, I forgot. Afterwards (after Janine's 'reminder' below) I noticed a few tells - like JD Vance';s and Peter Thiel's helping hand - but not after I was going to write a comment asking about what happened to the poor manatee! I hope you share this whole story with your students (they're real, I hope?) - and your poor rabbi (may God protect him!).

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Spoon's avatar
Spoon
5d

Oh the huge manatee

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