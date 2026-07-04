Introduction

With the specter of America’s 250th birthday just around the corner, Substack readers no doubt expect a deluge of thinkpieces about what it all means. Really, it will be mostly the same stuff as normal, just Founding Fathers-themed. You can almost call the plays like Babe Ruth pointing at left field: a cucked-out ode to immigration from The Bulwark, a desperate appeal for more wars from The Bulwark, withering criticism of Donald Trump for starting more wars from The Bulwark, an in-depth analysis of the role Israel played in the founding of the United States from The Bulwark- you get the idea. You’ll get leftist slop about stolen land and brainless right wing doomer screeds about how the JOOOOOZ tricked George Washington and probably some unfortunate Europeans blaming the US for all of their problems, despite our graciously inviting them to our convenience stores while we host their third-world sports festival so they can enjoy air conditioning like reasonably well-off Mexicans do.

175,000 people dying each year from heat problems is a small price to pay to save people from global warming.

I thought I might take a different tack and write about a too-often overlooked chapter of the post-Revolution period, a series of campaigns that essentially completed the project of independence from European rule and made the US the dominant power in the Western Hemisphere, and from there, the world. It’s the story of three interrelated conflicts, each shaped by the volcanically violent energy of one man and his bloodstained imprint on history. It’s also the story of a place, the South, a might-have-been America now fully wedded to the empire under which we now live by the same force that brought it into being. This is the story of Andrew Jackson, his wars, and how the South was won.

HCR very kindly offers a whitepill on the occasion of USA 250.

Chapter 1: The Creek War

Even more so than the British, the Indians of the frontier were the big losers of the Revolution. Most of the tribes had sided with the crown on the reasonable premise that if the Americans gained their own country, Britain’s old Proclamation Line of 1765, meant to confine their colonies to the littoral east, would be a dead letter. This was fully borne out as postwar American settlers poured over the Appalachians, where- especially in the South- they came into conflict with powerful native nations.

The Deep South was then the domain of the Five Civilized Tribes- the Cherokee, Creek (Muskogee), Choctaw, Chickasaw, and Seminoles. They were the descendants, in one form or another, of the great Moundbuilders of the Southeastern Ceremonial Complex, with even the comparative latecomer Cherokee (who spoke an Iroquoian language unrelated to their Muskogean neighbors) inhabiting the area for thousands of years. As their collective name indicates, they were no bands of roaming nomadic hunters, but a people long accustomed to life in towns even before the Europeans arrived and the tribes were subsequently fully integrated into the emerging system of global capitalism, with Old World corporate interests sending men to literally marry into the various clans to secure their trade networks. The result among the Creeks especially was a ruling class that occupied two worlds, multilingual, well-off, and often of mixed race.

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This naturally provoked something of a backlash among more conservative elements, a tension that might have resolved itself peacefully had not outside powers been at work. The British had not forgotten their Indian allies, and for reasons of both honor and mercenary calculation maintained their moral and military support of the natives of the frontier. In 1811, Tecumseh of the Shawnee, his people driven from their ancestral homes in Pennsylvania and Ohio, preached a RETVRN to the old ways, rejecting alcohol and the notion of alienating further Indian lands. But his dream was bigger than the Shawnee. Tecumseh wanted a pan-Indian alliance, such as had terrified the Americans in the days of Pontiac, but this time encompassing all of the frontier tribes, and, crucially, with the support of the British. His mother seems to have been Muskogee- he spoke the language- and he traveled to the Creek lands and speaking about the need for war.

Some Creeks balked at the notion of hostilities against the US. They were relatively happy with white civilization, and many had profited considerably by it. The Five Civilized Tribes were all deeply involved in the emerging cotton economy and their great men depended on chattel slavery like the nearby whites. Others saw conflict with America as inevitable, and fully aware of the tensions between the US and Britain, figured there would never be a better time than the present to stop the encroachment of their homeland. But most were probably torn, like Muskogee Chief Red Eagle. He was a traditionalist and a firm believer in preserving Creek territory, but he also had another life as William Weatherford, a wealthy planter who was only about 1/8 Indian. Many men in those days walked in both worlds as he did, Indians who were also white and whites who were also Indian, like his contemporary Sam Houston, Colonneh (The Raven) among the Cherokee.

I remain proud of this Man’s World essay from a while back.

In the end, Red Eagle joined the militant faction, known as Red Sticks for the color they painted their war clubs. By the fateful year of 1812, when the US declared war on Britain after a series of outrages (more on that to come) the Red Sticks were ready to go on the warpath. They networked with their Seminole kin in Spanish Florida, through whom the British gave supplies and intelligence. The peace faction Creeks sought refuge with the US, and American soldiers and militia were sent to occupy area forts, like the one built by mixed race merchant Samuel Mims. Thus began a Creek civil war, into which the US and Briton poured their own talent for intrigue and violence.

The Red Sticks, enraged by attacks on their supply parties by the US-backed Creeks, launched a surprise attack on Fort Mims on August 30th, 1813. Red Eagle later claimed he tried to stop what followed and may well have been telling the truth, but this was a warband, not a disciplined army, and their blood was up. Nearly 500 people- men, women, and children- were killed and mutilated (a later report by an army officer on scene noted that “what they did to the pregnant women does not bear description”). They then marauded through the surrounding area, burning plantations of whites and non-Red Stick Creeks alike, pillaging and murdering. The whites of the frontier, and many of the Indians, were both terrified and enraged.

The instrument of their vengeance was near at hand. Andrew Jackson was born in the Waxhaws area of the far western Carolina border zone, his parents part of the great Scots-Irish diaspora that settled Appalachia, driven from the Ulster region by rack rents and religious discrimination. The labor of hacking a life out of the wilderness killed Andrew Sr. a few weeks before his youngest son entered the world in 1767, leaving young Andrew and his two older brothers in the care of their widowed mother Elizabeth. She was a formidable woman who raised her sons in the tough code of the Scottish Borderers, honesty, hard work, and violent upholding of personal honor.

He was scarier than Christopher Walken in Sleepy Hollow.

The Jackson family were Patriots, and when the Revolution began Andrew joined brothers Hugh and Robert in the fighting, serving as a courier from the age of 13. The violence in the Carolina backcountry was extreme, neighbor against neighbor, with the British and Americans each heavily dependent on local militias. Hugh died of heat exhaustion after the Battle of Stono Ferry in 1779; Robert and Andrew were captured shortly after. When a British officer demanded Andrew clean his boots, Jackson refused, and the officer slashed him in the face with his saber. They were taken to a POW camp in Camden, where they contracted smallpox, which killed Robert. Jackson’s mother subsequently died while working as a nurse on a British prison hulk in Charleston. Not quite 16, he was alone in the world, an impoverished child soldier nursing wounds of many kinds.

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His energy and ambition saved him. Bright despite his poor education to date, Jackson wrangled a spot reading law with a family connection and became a lawyer, moving west to what would become Tennessee and rapidly making a name for himself. He prospered as a prosecutor and land speculator, eventually becoming a planter and entering politics. He married into the large Donelson family, and was fiercely devoted to his wife Rachel, a love that occasioned more than one duel. He was elected as Major General of the Tennessee Militia, and was serving in that capacity when word arrived about the atrocities at Ft. Mims.

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Jackson, his arm in a sling from a hotel lobby shootout he’d recently engaged in with some friends he’d fallen out with (don’t worry, they patched it up), called up the militia and asked for volunteers. There were, as yet, few US Army soldiers; Tennessee, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi Territorial militia were largely on their own in terms of Western style military forces fighting the Red Sticks. But it’s also important to understand that at this stage in American history there were few “Indian Wars” as such. Conflicts between whites and natives generally involved some European or American power and their respective Indian allies. While the British had the support of the Red Sticks and Seminoles, along with the Spanish in Florida, Jackson marched off not only with the peace faction Creeks, but also contingents from the Cherokee and Choctaw nations, with the Chickasaw aiding other American generals. The Creek War was a complex, multiracial affair that was equal parts distant international intrigue and brutal personal violence.

While a great admirer of his contemporary Napoleon, and never one to doubt himself, Jackson was well aware he lacked professional training and was no sort of military genius. What he did have was an iron will and a ruthless capacity for destruction. He knew that the Indians of the frontier were peerless warriors, trained from youth to ignore pain- given or inflicted- and to move quickly and strike ferociously. Their weakness was that their material infrastructure, westernized as it was in many ways, simply didn’t allow them to sustain long campaigns, and their method of warfare, organized around raids and counter-raids, meant that they generally had little in the way of defensive capacity. Their towns were vulnerable, especially during winter.

Jackson proceeded south from Tennessee into what is today Alabama. At Tallushatchee on November 3, Jackson’s cavalry under his friend John Coffee surrounded and destroyed the settlement, a battle notable for the presence of a young David Crockett, who later wrote movingly about the horrors he witnessed. Jackson went to the relief of friendly Creeks at Talladega and defeated the attacking Red Sticks there on the 9th, then moved on to Emuckfaw in January of 1814. Here he began to suffer some setbacks.

He was not only fighting the Creeks, but in many ways, his own men. Independent-minded and reasonably concerned about the small farmsteads they’d left behind, his militia and volunteers had enlisted for short terms which many believed had ended far earlier than Jackson did. It didn’t help that the corrupt and amateurish commissary department left them all starving in the wilderness for a good portion of the campaign. While sympathetic, Jackson had a war to win, and he wasn’t about to let his men walk off on him. At one point, he positioned himself between a rebelling regiment trying to march home and some primed artillery, promising that if they took another step, he’d blow them and himself up before they progressed. They knew better than to call his bluff. Another incident led to him hanging a young soldier for mutiny, which had a sobering effect on discontent. But in the end, Jackson was realistic, and knew that he would have to let this batch depart and accept relief from new recruits.

But though his enlisted men had thus far proven unreliable, Jackson had by now gained an experienced body of staff and subordinate commanders, and in February, the War Department sent him the 39th Infantry Regiment. The combination of an experienced leadership team with a disciplined professional fighting force able to serve as the core of Jackson’s army and as an implicit threat to those inclined to discontent worked wonders. He soon had nearly 5,000 men under his command, the majority of whom he marched south that March to a place the Creeks called Tohopeka, the Horseshoe Bend.

The Red Sticks had constructed an uncharacteristically sophisticated defensive position across a narrow spit of land that opened to a broader fortification surrounded almost totally by the Tallapoosa River. Jackson never made the mistake of men like Arthur St. Claire and the later George Custer and underestimated the Indians, and he carefully surrounded the site with his cavalry and Cherokee allies before launching a frontal assault. Jackson had more men but the fort was a serious force multiplier, and for a while the contest was close. Sam Houston was wounded multiple times at the barricade before Jackson ordered him to the rear. But eventually numbers told, and the Americans broke through.

Writing to his wife, even Jackson admitted “the carnage was dreadful.” The Red Sticks fought to the death in vicious hand-to-hand combat, with no more than two hundred of nearly 1,000 warriors escaping. Among them was Red Eagle. Jackson hounded the remaining hostile Creeks until Red Eagle entered his camp and surrendered. Defiant even in the face of Jackson himself, he said:

General Jackson, I am not afraid of you. I fear no man, for I am a Creek warrior. I have nothing to request in behalf of myself; you can kill me, if you desire. But I come to beg you to send for the women and children of the war party who are now starving in the woods. Their fields and cribs have been destroyed by your people, who have driven them to the woods without an ear of corn. I hope that you will send out parties who will safely conduct them here in order that they may be fed. I exerted myself in vain to prevent the massacre of the women and children at Fort Mims. I am now done fighting. The Red Sticks are nearly all killed. I have done the white people all the harm I could. I have fought them, and fought them bravely. If I had an army I would yet fight, and contend to the last. But I have none. My people are all gone. I can now do no more than weep over the misfortunes of my Nation. There was a time when I had a choice and could have answered you; I have none now. Even hope has ended. Once I could animate my warriors to battle, but I cannot animate the dead. My warriors can no longer hear my voice. Their bones are at Talladega, Tallashatchie, Emunckfow and Tohopeka. If I had been left to contend with the Georgia Army, I would have raised corn on one bank of the river and fought them on the other. But your people have destroyed my Nation. I rely on your generosity.

Jackson pardoned him, whereupon Red Eagle convinced those still in the field to lay down their arms. Some listened, others fled South to their kin in Florida, the Seminoles (more on that later). But either way, the Creek War was over, and Jackson meant to never have such trouble again. Jackson was given a commission as a major general in the regular army, an important step that made him the representative, not of Tennessee, but Washington.

That August, Jackson gathered all the Creek leaders- hostile and friendly- at his base at Fort Jackson near what is now Montgomery, Alabama. He then presented all of them with an offer they couldn’t refuse. The Red Sticks had taken up arms against the US with the assistance of the British and Spanish, and the peace faction had been unable to stop them. They could, therefore, no longer be tolerated in proximity to the US. They would thus forfeit as reparations 23 million acres of land to the federal government, about 2/3 of their territory. The Creeks were outraged but could do little to stop it. Jackson had gone far beyond his official mandate in the scope of his terms, but by now he was becoming aware that, like his hero Napoleon, there was no clout like victory. He also, not for the last time, reasoned that whatever the administration said, they would acquiesce to whatever he wanted so long as he kept winning. In the end, they wanted it too.

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Not everyone came out at a loss. Those Creeks who were mixed race and Americanized simply stayed behind and melded into the population of speculators who poured into the territory. Red Eagle became William Weatherford again, and he and fellow planter Jackson became good friends. A lot of Jackson’s friends got rich, a fact not lost on later populists like David Crockett. The territory seized from the Creeks was then the best cotton-growing land on Earth, and the region from West Georgia to East Texas would become a powerhouse of American wealth, until the Civil War destroyed the social system that sustained it. But the real significance of the Treaty of Fort Jackson is that it marked the beginning of the end for the prospect of combined European-Indian resistance to American westward expansion. And Jackson was nowhere near done.

Chapter 2: The War of 1812

The Creek War was but a part of the larger War of 1812. Though the British had accepted American Independence as a geopolitical reality in 1783, they had shown no intention of respecting US sovereignty, a stance that took on greater significance in the context of the French Revolution and the wars that followed. Thomas Jefferson had tried to steer a neutral course, but his purchase of Louisiana essentially handed Napoleon $15 million to wage war with, and the British were incensed that their experienced sailors were deserting to join the burgeoning American merchant fleet and Navy, where pay and conditions were better. They also suspected that America had designs on Canada, largely because politicians from the newer, western states loudly and publicly said as much. They began polishing their alliances with the Indians of the frontier and British naval forces began stopping American ships on the high seas and forcibly conscripting sailors; in once incident in 1807, a British ship-of-the-line, the HMS Leopard, fired on an American frigate, the USS Chesapeake, when it refused to submit to inspection for harboring deserters- there were 21 casualties and the Americans were made to strike their colors. Though the British ended up paying reparations, the practice of impressing American sailors was not stopped, and that, coupled with Britain’s attempts to prevent the US from trading with the French Empire, fed further American anger. James Madison asked for a declaration of war in June of 1812.

Before women could vote, you could be 5’4” and bald and still get elected president.

Militant American politicians like the brilliant, taciturn John C. Calhoun of South Carolina and the Machiavellian redneck Kentuckian Henry Clay believed that American forces would sweep through feeble resistance to liberate benighted Canadians from their British servitude and crush the Indians in short order. Then as now, Americans fought wars better than they thought about them. Also, they had learned all the wrong lessons from the Revolution, the most significant one being that relying on militia is the noble, republican thing to do, and who needs professionals? Militia, as leaders like Daniel Morgan and Andrew Jackson had shown, could be useful, but only in short campaigns or as an adjunct to regulars. Otherwise they were pretty worthless, tending to get drunk and wander off during inaction and flee under combat conditions. This point was made obvious when New England units who had never seen action were sent off under geriatric, incompetent commanders to repeatedly invade both Upper and Lower Canada, where they were chased off ignominiously when their leadership could even get them into the field in the first place. The end result was the British capture of Detroit as the prelude to an invasion of Ohio and perhaps Pennsylvania in the summer of 1813.

There were a lot of fossils at the top, but the war gave scope for the ambitions of talented younger officers, people like Commander Oliver Hazard Perry of Rhode Island, who built an ad-hoc fleet on Lake Erie and destroyed the British naval contingent there on September 10th, forcing land forces, along with Tecumseh and his Shawnee, to retreat to Canada, where General William Henry Harrison, commanding the same sort of mixed force of regulars and militia that Jackson had, defeated the British at the Battle of the Thames that October. Tecumseh was killed, and his dream of united Indian resistance backed by British support was shortly to be crushed by Jackson in the South. But things were about to get worse for America outside of those theaters, because with the defeat and abdication of Napoleon in 1814, the British now had a lot more resources freed up to fight the US.

“We have met the enemy, and they are ours.” -Based Moments in Naval History

The British launched a multi-pronged punitive campaign designed to humiliate the upstart Americans and force them into as many concessions as they could. Most embarrassingly for the US, in reprisal for drunken American militia burning York, Canada, Rear Admiral George Cockburn landed forces that entered Washington DC unopposed by anything other than the dust left by fleeing local defenders and torched the place, focusing especially on newspaper offices that had published slanderous material about the admiral, presumably referencing his hilarious name. They were stopped from sacking Baltimore by the spirited defense from Fort McKinley, an episode that inspired our national anthem. But even as negotiators were at work in Ghent, Belgium, everyone was angling for the maximum possible advantage, and that meant there was an even more obvious target than the capital.

Unfortunately, DC was later rebuilt.

New Orleans was a malarial death trap built as part of a real estate scam by the French government, but it had one singular advantage as the major deep water port at the mouth of the Mississippi. Whoever controlled it also controlled everything that entered and departed through the principal waterway through the center of North America. America had long coveted the place before Jefferson bought it from Napoleon, but Napoleon himself had acquired the Louisiana Territory through dubious means that neither the British nor the Spanish government they backed regarded as legal. If the British seized it, it was not certain it would ever be given back. Jackson marched his force south from Alabama to meet the looming threat.

By no means an American city, of dubious loyalty to a series of governments, with its Latinate character and Caribbean culture of slavery and a carefully racially-gradiated caste system, it would take extreme tact and diplomatic ability to negotiate its nuances. Jackson didn’t have time for that, so he simply placed the city under martial law and grabbed everything he could for the defense. He had his regulars, militia, and many of his Indian allies, to which he added local units, including the free black militia. He gained indispensable intelligence from the local smugglers the British routinely hung on the high seas, especially the wealthy Lafitte brothers, who knew the complex local waterways as the British didn’t. He realized that it would be difficult for the British to assault the city from any direction apart from overland from Mobile, and planned accordingly.

Jackson launched piecemeal attacks on the gathering British forces, but focused his energy on defensive works. He commandeered all the cotton bales in the city to construct a base for earthen walls along the dry Rodriguez Canal, anchored to a swamp on one end and the Mississippi on the other. Jackson set up a similarly strong firing position for his artillery on the other bank of the river, positioned to fire at the flanks of any attacking force. Then he waited as the British gathered for their assault.

A cotton bale is basically a 500 lb brick made out of Kevlar.

While the Americans had an ad hoc force of around 5,500 total men, the British commander, Major-General Sir Edward Packenham, commanded nearly 8,000 experienced regulars. Jackson had only ever fought Indians as a leader, while Packenham was the brother-in-law of the Duke of Wellington himself, and had battled Napoleon’s forces in Spain. However, apart from their strong defensive position, the Americans had another advantage. Packenham was tough and competent enough, but by no means brilliant, and his plan had just a few too many moving parts and contingencies. For his attack to work, he would have to launch two simultaneous assaults, one at Jackson’s main position, the other at the cannons across the river. He might have pulled out and found another way, but he seems not to have thought much of the Americans. Perhaps he assumed they would just run away.

It was January 8th, 1815. Jackson’s men manned the wall, Indians and Americans, whites and blacks, regulars and militia, pirates and planters facing the gathering might of the British Empire. This was all deeply personal for Jackson. The British had hounded his family from the Old World and driven them into the wilderness and war, from which only he’d come through alive. They’d insulted his country and set savage enemies against it, Americans massacred by Red Sticks armed with British steel and lead. They’d burned his capital and harried his government. And now it was time for them to pay.

The British moved at dawn. A detailed Advance Brigade, commanded by Col. Sir William Thornton, was sent to take the American guns on the far bank, but the transport boats got caught in mud and an unexpected current and were dragged too far downstream for them to get to the position in time to coordinate with the main attack. Aware of this, but unconcerned, Packenham sent two attack columns, General Samuel Gibbs on his right and John Keane on his left, to attack Jackson. Marching across open ground, they were subjected to withering artillery fire and musketry from the wall, with many of Jackson’s men equipped with rifles accurate to long range.

The first wave was blown to pieces and the survivors fled in confusion, running into the men behind them, which further condensed the force into a congealed, easy to hit mass. The guns on the other side of the river were huge by contemporary standards, 32 and 24 pounders among them, firing literal tons of grapeshot into the flailing British assault columns. The generals tried to bring order to the situation, but the riflemen found their marks; Gibbs was killed and Keane shot off his horse to die later. Thornton did eventually seize the artillery position, but it was too late to have an effect. Packenham himself rode out as his attack disintegrated around him, trying to rally his men. He was shot in the leg. No coward, he was helped back to his horse, only to be blown off once more by grapeshot, this time fatally. What men were left retreated under the command of the reserve general. Jackson suffered around 70 casualties, the British 2,000. It was the most lopsided victory in American history, and it was over in about an hour.

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The significance of this is seldom appreciated. It’s true that The Confederate South is a might-have-been America, but there were many others. In the dim mists of possibility, one can see a scenario where Thornton gets to the guns on time, New Orleans is taken, the increasingly unpopular war discredits the central government so thoroughly that the Hartford Convention, a cabal of New Englanders meeting to plot secession succeeds, and the United States disintegrates into a collection of successor states. The British get a North American Gibraltar complete with a new Proclamation Line along which form stable Indian political units. Manifest Destiny haunts America like an intoxicating hallucination.

One may well point out that the Treaty of Ghent, ending the war on the principle of status quo pro ante bellum had already been signed, meaning that the British would have been required to abandon New Orleans in any case, but all the evidence for their willingness to do so exists within the context of their loss there. Would they really have walked away from a foothold in North America if their principal rival there were falling to pieces, as likely would have happened? Jackson’s victory wasn’t a morale-boosting after-the-bell blow against Britain, rather, it re-contextualized the significance of the war. The United States was now the dominant military power in the New World, able to fight off incursions from Europe. It was a real country with its own future to live out, not an appendage of the Old World and its politics. America would never again suffer impressment or embargoes or any other attempts on the part of European powers to reign it in, at home or abroad.

To further drive home the point, Jackson would lead one final campaign, aimed at bringing his own personal brand of decisive closure to the fallout from the Creek War and the wider War of 1812. He looked not west, but east, to Spanish Florida, the Seminole, and the British agents who supported them. Here, Jackson would go beyond anything he’d done before and inspire a generation of politicians into militant, expansionist nationalism that reshaped the destiny of the entire New World. And like everything he did, it was not without controversy.

Chapter 3: The Seminole War

The Red Sticks and British had been defeated, but they were not yet quite gone. Many of the former had fled South after the defeat at Horseshoe Bend, where elements of the latter helped them maintain resistance, with the indifference or perhaps connivance of the Spanish colonial government. Spain’s New World empire had gone from world-bestriding to sick man of the Western Hemisphere over the centuries, and the Napoleonic Wars had led to a crisis where no one quite knew who was in charge, and liberal criollo warlords like Simon Bolivar in South America had taken advantage of the situation to declare independence. The British were eager to prop up the regime in Madrid that they’d gone to war to restore, but more eager to destabilize the US, and thus encouraged the expatriate Red Sticks to continue their fight alongside the Seminole people.

The Seminole make for a great example of enthogenesis in action. There is a core element related to the Creek (their languages are related to the point of mutual intelligibility, at least the northern dialects), but alongside that ethnic base came white traders and renegades, other natives, and especially escaped slaves, the latter of whom increased in number as the American plantation economy spread. The Seminole would regularly raid south Georgia and Alabama, armed by British agents while the Spanish looked the other way. The world coming into being as a result of Jackson’s conquests would never know peace with this thorn in its side.

There’s no official start to the First (of three) Seminole War; it was essentially a continuation of the fighting that had been going on since 1811. Militia had been skirmishing with the Seminole since 1814, and in 1816 an American ship bombarded an old British fort occupied by escaped slaves- the Negro Fort- and with a lucky shot to the powder magazine, blew the whole place up. In 1818, Jackson, still based in New Orleans as Military Commander of the Southern District, was ordered to deal with the problem directly. He was only supposed to suppress the Seminoles and end the raiding, but Jackson intended something much more thorough.

In March of 1818, Jackson marched off at the head of some 800 regulars, 2,000 militia, and 1,400 Creek allies from Fort Scott on the west bank of the Flint River into the Florida panhandle. He took the Seminole town of Tallahassee and burned it, then proceeded on to Miccosukee, which he also razed. He proceeded on to Fort San Marcos, near modern day St. Marks, which was technically a Spanish outpost. Jackson believed it was being used as a staging ground for raids and a supply depot, so he occupied it. The US wasn’t at war with Spain, but that detail didn’t slow down Jackson, not least because his men arrested a British merchant there, Alexander Arbuthnot, who was known to be selling guns to the Seminole. A US Navy ship assisting the operation decided to fly a British flag from their mast to see what would happen, and two Seminole leaders- Hillis Hadjo and Homathlemico- came out to meet them, and were also arrested. Jackson proceeded to the main Black Seminole encampment at Bowlegs Town and destroyed it in his customary fashion. While he was there, a British former Royal Marine turned soldier of fortune named Robert Ambrister arrived on scene not knowing what had happened and was taken into custody in turn.

As far as Jackson was concerned, all of these people were enemies of the United States and had waged war on it in an especially underhanded fashion, and none of them merited the courtesies of war. Despite having no legal mandate to do so, he had the two Seminoles hung without trial and then court martialed the two British nationals. The military court determined that Ambrister merited execution while Arbuthnot deserved to be flogged and released. Jackson had Ambrister shot by firing squad and, overruling his own court’s sentence, hung Arbuthnot anyway. He curtly informed the government he had done so in a letter also letting them know that he was invading the Spanish capital of West Florida, Pensacola, without orders.

The media of the day was not always friendly to Jackson.

Jackson was simply rolling the dice here, assuming that if he took Florida no one above him would be inclined to give it back, with the understanding that if something went wrong he would probably be disavowed. The Spanish governor in Pensacola certainly objected when Jackson invited him to GTFO, but from his own superiors came not a word of protest. The whole series of audacious, arguably criminal acts caused international outrage, which Secretary of State John Quincy Adams was left to address. Jackson, his task complete, left one of his subordinates to rule in his stead and went home for a much needed vacation.

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Adams took two important diplomatic steps. First, he signed a treaty with Spain that regularized the naked conquest with a face-saving buyout. The Adams-Onis Treaty of 1819 spelled out that for about $5 million, the US would get the whole of Florida. Second, and more consequentially, Jackson’s aggression created a vital context for the 1823 declaration of the Monroe Doctrine (named for President James Monroe) which stated that it was a principle of American international policy that European powers had no further right to colonize the New World, and that the US would tolerate no further intervention on the part of European powers. Spain was in free fall in the Americas anyway; Mexico became an independent country in 1821 and immediately collapsed into dysfunction and dictatorship, chaos that invited American predation. Britain’s days of harassing America or interfering with its expansion were over.

Conclusion

Jackson rode his adventures to the White House in 1828, and his proteges carried on his work of militant nationalism. Sam Houston took Texas; James Polk launched a war with Mexico that resulted in the conquest of half of that country. By the time Jackson died in 1845, the America he’d been born into when it was a colony of three million people was a mighty industrial power that had spread from sea to sea. It was the work of many people, but would have been impossible without him.

The Creek War broke the back of organized Indian resistance to American expansion. There would be many more wars, but none offering the prospect of rolling back or even containing the US. Tecumseh’s alliance, backed by the British and the powerful Red Sticks, was the best chance the native peoples would have, and it was not to be. The Battle of New Orleans removed any prospect of Britain having a foothold in the US, containing America at the Mississippi, or instigating the breakup of the union. The conquest of Florida signified that America was now the dominant power in the Western Hemisphere, the equal of any European power, and that we would brook no rivals, spelled out succinctly in the Monroe Doctrine.

There’s a lot of tragedy in all this triumph. One can love America and still look with horror at some of the ways it became what it is today. David Crockett did. He lost election opposing Jackson’s Indian Removal Act of 1830, then went to Texas to die at the Alamo, at once decrying his nation’s bloody land grab while helping another come into being. The native people who remain today fought hard for their lands while disproportionately serving the nation that dispossessed them, which speaks to their honor and the warrior spirit that lent itself to the American character. Perhaps avoid trying to pass a $20 on an Indian reservation. The exploding economy of plantation agriculture that Jackson’s conquests brought into being came with enormous moral costs that lent themselves to the fracturing of the Union and death on a scale never seen before or since. Sam Houston lived to see the America he’d fought his whole life to build come apart at the seams in the most violent way possible. In America, nothing grows that isn’t watered by blood.

England went on to create a global empire, gathering the nations of the earth under its banner, and then invited every single one of them to move to the British Isles, where they all live happily, enjoying their delightful customs. Spain hopes to get its first air conditioning unit sometime around 2030; Elon Musk is reportedly helping develop the technology. Mexico stopped human sacrifice and has the best food on the continent, two W’s people often overlook. The Yankees of the Hartford Convention gave up on secession, pretended they’d never advocated it, then waged war on the South for doing the same thing. But at least they had fun trolling Canada by telling escaping slaves that the Maple Tundra was totally the last stop on the underground railroad. Speaking of Canada, according to Google it’s still around, so good for them.

“Lyin’ Pepperidge Farm azz muhfuggah!!! -Unfortunate, bamboozled freedmen

If you’ve stuck around this long, I thank you for reading. This essay is the longest I’ve ever written for Substack, and it was a real labor of love. God bless America, and all of you. Happy Independence Day.

Boom, boom, boom

Even brighter than the moon, moon, moon

It's always been inside of you, you, you

And now it's time to let it throu-ou-ough

Buy me a Firework

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