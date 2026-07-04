The Library of Celaeno

The Library of Celaeno

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JasonT's avatar
JasonT
15h

A history of conquest as is all of history. The big error was not bringing the natives, allied and defeated, into the national fabric. The Romans knew better.

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Flatulus Maximus's avatar
Flatulus Maximus
13h

Love him or hate him, Jackson knew what it took to win wars. (Hint for any Neocons reading: it did not involve "nation building.") It's a lesson we could stand to re-learn.

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