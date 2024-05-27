The Library of Celaeno

The Library of Celaeno

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim in Alaska's avatar
Jim in Alaska
May 27, 2024

Doomer? Nope, not me. I do believe this is an age of mass psychosis. I do suspect and expect the state of the Nation, the state of the world is doing to get worse before it gets better. I am slightly careful what I say and where I say it, as I know I could be jailed, or worse for wrong-think.

Yep, all of the above and then some.

Can I change it, a chicken in every pot, a brain in every politician, create a season with rhyme and reason? Not only no but sheol no. None the less I can do my best with what I've got, take care of me and mine, hold the door for ladies and though I'll never ever run for office, even occasionally kiss babies!

So! In spite of my first two paragraphs I'm delighted to be right here, right now. Things ain't the best in our world today but t'ain't all bad either. I may not be able to save the world but if I can bring a smile to the face of a grocery clerk having a bad day, I'm not complaining.

And anyway, in another's words:

------

God, grant me the serenity

to accept the things

I cannot change,

Courage to change the

things I can, and the

wisdom to know the difference.

(Many folks think it stops there, they don't know that he went on to say:)

Living one day at a time;

Enjoying one moment at a time;

Accepting hardship as the

pathway to peace.

Taking, as He did, this

sinful world as it is,

not as I would have it.

Trusting that He will make

all things right if I

surrender to His Will;

That I may be reasonably happy

in this life, and supremely

happy with Him forever in

the next.

Amen

- Reinhold Niebuhr (1926)

----

Doomer?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Librarian of Celaeno and others
Librarian of Celaeno's avatar
Librarian of Celaeno
May 27, 2024

Thank you very much.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
83 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Librarian of Celaeno
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture