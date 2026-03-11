The Library of Celaeno

The Library of Celaeno

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JJ's avatar
JJ
5d

Well done and I believe you just found your first screenplay if you wanted to overlap the stories and do it right. Great job.

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Thomas's avatar
Thomas
5d

Another great post. Gave me some shivers at the end. May God have mercy on her soul.

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