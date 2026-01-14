The Library of Celaeno

The Library of Celaeno

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JasonT's avatar
JasonT
21h

Proving once again that the etymology for hysteria is spot on.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Demeisen's avatar
Demeisen
21h

You're on fire with this one.

On the topic of their nagging tone, I recall some really psychopathic words and tone during the Portland idiocy a few years ago. Young female egging on her masked soyboys to violently beat someone. Gavin McInnes called these people "shit chests". There is something reminiscent here, a taunting and morally discordant manipulation of masculine chivalry and empathy. It really sets off my Krazy detector.

Reply
Share
4 replies
69 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Librarian of Celaeno · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture