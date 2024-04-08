The Library of Celaeno

The Library of Celaeno

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Bunyan's avatar
John Bunyan
Apr 8, 2024

If you're still teaching in a decade, I might have to track you down to be my son's history teacher. I didn't learn anything about the Japanese Navy in school (other than the fact that they lost). These kind of story-based lessons are invaluable.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Librarian of Celaeno and others
Mark's avatar
Mark
Apr 9, 2024

Holy shit Star Blazers! I loved that show as a kid. Wow me and my friends were into it.

Anyway, great article.

I knew about the Yamato, but not the Shinano.

WW2 is an endless well of incredible stories.

Both ships's stories are blockbuster movies if presented well. Which, as we know, Hollywood is mostly incapable of doing these days.

Watching the Shinano video above, when Captain Abe makes the fatal decision to turn south right into the stalker submarine's path, one can only smile at the familiarity of what we are witnessing. But there is of course melancholy added due to the price paid by these men. Once again, we see the timeline of human history and the results of significant events being driven by decisions that seem harmless, wise, or very unremarkable at the time. An action or decision that needed only a few seconds to complete turns out to be wrong and it reverberates for decades, and then centuries and millennia.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Librarian of Celaeno and others
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Librarian of Celaeno · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture