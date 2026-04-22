The Library of Celaeno

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Walter Aske's avatar
Walter Aske
7d

Maybe "Nature" in some sense requires or reflects elements in us, so an ineffectually suicidal whale is drawn to Germany to die of something like apathy or stupidity, or maybe a twisted whale ideology. Maybe there is a Karl Marx whale out there in the depths, and impressionable young whales fall under his spell, they feel they shouldn't exist, that they owe reparations to all the plankton, that the best thing of all is to die and let the plankton conquer.

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Flatulus Maximus's avatar
Flatulus Maximus
7d

Timmy was obviously paid by an NGO to demonstrate how the climate crisis is confounding the poor creatures of the sea.

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