I was working on a different essay when I came across a recent piece by eugyppius about Timmy, the Retarded Whale. I don’t like to use that word as a pejorative, as I really do believe that actual retarded people are some of the best human beings around, but here, I and pretty much everyone involved intend it in the most clinical sense possible. Timmy is genuinely mentally debilitated. Eugyppius does a great job situating this fail-whale in the general context of a wider dysfunctional contemporary society, but I thought I might add a bit of historical framing to the story.

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Now, no one has, to my knowledge, actually administered any sort of proper diagnostic test to Timmy, a large, humpback whale. I assume this is because no psychometrician has yet developed a battery of assessments able to be given in clicks and whistles, nor has anyone yet conceived of a way for a 40 ton animal to sit at a desk for hours. Or maybe SPED teachers in Germany are just lazy; I don’t know- I’m not a nerd. Timmy’s dysgenic intellectual capacity instead has to be inferred from his behavior. Eugyppius notes the following:

Authorities cut Timmy free [from a net] in the hopes that he would swim back to the Atlantic like a good whale, but instead he continued to poop around off the German Baltic coast where he does not belong, finally stranding himself on a sandbar near Niendorf like a complete fucking retard [scientifically speaking]. An intensive rescue ensued – breathlessly livestreamed by the German press and regrettably also live-tweeted by myself. Ultimately the effort succeeded and Timmy swam free, only to strand himself again, and again, and again, and still again.

Consistent with my surmise that German SPED teachers might just be phoning it in, it seems that the Timmy saga has shined a not especially flattering light on the entire educated class of Germans, revealing them to be emotionally incontinent adult children with severe and wholly uninterrogated displaced emotions. Timmy is the child they never had and the Palestinian they just aren’t able to rescue. He’s a symbol of the sad state of any planet Earth where white humans exist. It may actually be that Timmy is smarter than any of us realize, and that he is actually repeatedly beaching himself on German soil in hopes that these the miserable SSRI-blitzed women of both sexes that constitute his fandom will ensure that he’s given political asylum and welfare checks. But, given that humpback whales are generally peaceable creatures who live in harmony with their environment, it’s difficult to see how Timmy would fit in as an immigrant in Germany. Perhaps the Green Party can get him to convert to Islam.

The human Timmy is far more aggressive than his marine counterpart.

The inescapades of Timmy reminded me of another story about a very different whale from a very different time. Not only are the humans of Europe in a sad decline into stagnant irrelevancy, historically speaking, but so are the whales. Both used to be much tougher, more confident, and altogether more interested not merely in surviving, but thriving. Let us look to the days of the Byzantines, when things were rougher out there. Let us recall the story of Porphyrion.

Above: An allegory entitled “European Election Results”

Porphyrion lived in the Sea of Marmara near the Bosphorus Straits, flourishing closely in time with the reign of the Emperor Justinian the Great. This is fitting because each in his own way was a monarch, and arguably Porphyrion was the more powerful of the two, as his human peer tried and failed for decades to dislodge him from his ocean demesne. The urgency was due to the fact that Porphyrion was a random and formidable terror to the ships of the era, with sailors and fishermen spending season after season dreading an encounter with him. There’s not any exact record of how much havoc he wreaked, but the main source on Porphyrion, Procopius, mentions him not once but in two different works, so he evidently looked large in the imagination of his contemporaries. The following is from The Gothic Wars:

It was at this time also that the whale, which the Byzantines called Porphyrius, was caught. This whale had been annoying Byzantium and the towns about it for fifty years, not continuously, however, but disappearing sometimes for a rather long interval. And it sank many boats and terrified the passengers of many others, driving them from their course and carrying them off to great distances. It had consequently become a matter of concern to the Emperor Justinian to capture this creature, but he was unable by any device to accomplish his purpose.

We modern people are so used to a tame and distant nature that it is easy for us to forget how even a single large, dangerous animal can paralyze a whole community, even one of significant size. The Great White Hunters of the Age of Imperialism were often summoned to deal with tigers in the Indian jungle that made a habit of devouring villagers. Specialists existed to deal with bears in the remoter parts of Meiji Japan. More recently, Gustav, a fiendishly large Nile crocodile, is reported to have killed some 300 people in Burundi; I say killed, because crocodiles only need to eat relatively rarely, but Gustav often just slaughters and abandons human corpses. One could be forgiven for thinking he just likes doing it.

Jim Corbett, endangerer of species

That notion that there is just something… different about certain animals pervades tales of creatures like the ones I’m describing. There’s an aura of the supernatural or paranormal about them, a cryptid-like quality that distinguishes them from normal animals, which brings forth into the conscious mind the atavistic fear that early man must once have felt toward the primordial horrors of the Pleistocene. The man eating Lions of Tsavo that brought the construction of an entire railroad to a halt until hunters could finally dispatch them were two exceptionally large, maneless male lions with very particular behavior- they dragged prey back to caves to eat it. Normal African lions don’t do this, living in the open as they do, and some have suggested that the pair represented a local relict population of a subspecies of lion ecologically and phenotypically similar to the Eurasian cave lion. The rail workers they dined upon thought of them as evil spirits rather than the big cats they were familiar with. Likewise the Beast of Gevaudan that terrorized south-central France in the mid-1760s, killing over 100 people, was wolf… like, but even after it was finally shot and killed, it’s identity remained inconclusive. That body count is extraordinarily prolific for a man-eating wolf, leading contemporaries to assume some sort of demonic influence. The villagers of rural Burundi believe the same about Gustav.

If Burundi had more money, they could hire this teenager with a shovel to solve their murdersaurus problem.

In much the same way, there was an overall strangeness about Porphyrion. Most modern readers of Procopius have concluded that the animal he’s writing about is a sperm whale, which accords fairly closely with the description Procopius gives. The name Porphyrion means something like “the purple one,” and this would fit the shimmering dark grey appearance a surfacing sperm whale would have. The size Procopius gives, approximately 45’, is consistent with that animal, by far the largest predator on Earth. In terms of aggression, this too makes sense, since sperm whales are fully willing and able to attack ships and have famously done so in documented episodes. They also live a long time, and Porphyrion’s five-decade long episodic career of violence also suggests the same.

But there are some issues with that classification. Procopius notes that the whale had been terrorizing “Byzantium and the towns about it” which places it as operating in the Bosporus and the Sea of Marmara, possibly also the Aegean. This is not the normal habitat for sperm whales, then or now. Sperm whales are prolific divers, descending up to 10,000 feet into the black depths of the ocean in search of their favorite prey, the mysterious giant squid, only recently filmed live in the wild. They travel tens of thousands of miles a year, and generally operate far from human habitation. The area Procopius describes is relatively shallow and congested, and given the currents, it would be difficult for a large whale to enter and exit regularly, which seems to be implied as happening with his being inactive there for “long intervals.” The water in the Sea of Marmara is also not suitable for sperm whales, as it is almost brackish, and the Black Sea on the other side of the Bosporus would be wholly uninhabitable to a sperm whale, making the Sea of Marmara a dead end, the sort of restriction such a creature would naturally avoid.

The description Procopius gives of Porphyrion’s behavior mostly, but does not entirely, fit a sperm whale. Here, describing his end, Procopius notes the following:

It happened that while a deep calm prevailed over the sea, a very large number of dolphins gathered close to the mouth of the Euxine [Black] Sea. And suddenly they saw the whale and fled wherever each one could, but most of them came in near the mouth of the Sangarius. Meanwhile the whale succeeded in capturing some of them, which he swallowed forthwith. And then, either still impelled by hunger or by a contentious spirit, it continued the pursuit no less than before, until, without noticing it, it had itself come very close to the land. There it ran upon some very deep mud, and, though it struggled and exerted itself to the utmost to get out of it as quickly as possible, it still was utterly unable to escape from this shoal, but sank still deeper in the mud.

Dolphins definitely live in the area, but sperm whales do not eat them, or at least there are no documented cases of such. It would be extremely difficult for that to happen, as dolphins are fast and agile, adapted to live near the surface, while sperm whales are slow stalkers of the deep. The behavior described by Procopius, with Porphyrion outswimming and swallowing multiple dolphins, is not really physiologically possible for a normal sperm whale. There has never been a recorded instance of a sperm whale beaching itself while hunting as described by Procopius, which makes sense given the way they pursue prey. Perhaps something else was really going on and it was misinterpreted as the story made its way to him, but as it stands, it’s not plausible.

The word Procopius used to label Porphyrion is ketos, (“τὸ κῆτος, ὃ δὴ Βυζάντιοι Πορφύριον ἐκάλουν”/ “the ketos whom the Byzantines called Porphyrion”) but that’s not as helpful as it might appear. While it is indeed the basis of our modern term ‘cetacean,” the taxonomic label used for the modern whales, dolphins, and porpoises, and while it was commonly used to indicate whales in Procopius’ day, the word encompassed a much broader conceptual category in Ancient Greek, which an Atticizer like Procopius would be fully aware of. The astute reader of myth will recognize ketos in the Latinized Cetus, the sea monster sent to kill Andromeda, which was slain by Perseus. Cetus shows up as a generic term for any giant, dangerous, and unnatural marine creature in other stories; Heracles killed one. There was also the Bible Procopius would have known. In the Septuagint, ketos is the preferred term for translating the Hebrew tanninim, a word which describes the great beasts of the deep that God creates on the fourth day (Gen 1:21) as well as the creature that swallows Jonah; rendering the latter animal as either ‘whale’ or ‘great fish’ in English is a persistent matter of debate.

Some have theorized that what Procopius is describing is an exceptionally large orca rather than a sperm whale. This has its solid points as a theory, as orcas do live in the area normally and do eat dolphins (and occasionally beach themselves doing so), but otherwise it does not fit. Orcas never get to 45’ long as Procopius documents, and he notes this is not an estimate, but the actual measurement taken after locals set up on the stranded Porphyrion and butchered him. And while orcas do attack boats, the larger merchant ships of the period would be at little risk from a single orca, not least because they are exclusively pack hunters who are never alone for any extended period of time, much less fifty years.

Orcas are both black and white, symbolizing racial harmony. Dolphins, sadly, are quite racist.

Could Procopius actually be describing a relict megalodon? I’m not saying that’s necessarily true, but it should be, and if so, the only thing Justinian could have done is call Jason Statham to fight it, as presumably Chuck Rampart and Captain Jack Harkness have retired since filming this documentary concerning the threat such prehistoric sharks pose. Yes, this would involve time travel, but I think that’s the least of the logistical problems:

I couldn't find the clip where Captain Jack beats a megalodon to death with a baseball bat while screaming “DIE” as epileptic-level strobe lights flash around him.

I think the most likely theory is that Porphyrion was just one of those creatures destined to haunt the nightmares of peaceful civilized peoples, living reminders that were are never so far from the wild places as we assume. He was the deep-dwelling analogue to the barbarians menacing the Roman Empire at the same time. He, like they, represented the forces of anti-civilization, a creature of appetite and rage, set loose upon placid communities. Monsters are meant to call forth heroes, men of another cast than their peers, like Jim Corbett roaming the wilderness of India, stalking and being stalked in turn by deadly game. The decadent age of Justinian didn’t produce such saviors and the Western Empire was lost to those barbarians, until a greater force than martial valor could tame them in turn.

You’ll notice that whales and foreigners never try that crap in Japan. The Glorious World-Bestriding Race of American Conquerchads doesn’t count.

Thinking in those terms, it’s interesting to speculate what Timmy represents. He is a true anti-monster, a creature so non-threatening that he’s actually a danger to himself. But perhaps there’s something more subtle at work. Perhaps every age gets the monsters it deserves. Perhaps nature has loosed Timmy on the nice boomers of Germany, not to awaken them to valor, but to lull them further to sleep. Perhaps the threat he represents is the idea that nature really is in need of rescue, and that humans are in the way of it thriving. For, in the end, his goal and the goal of the Greens are one in the same- voluntary extinction.

If you’ve been paying attention, you can fill in the blanks quite easily as to what represents what in the above montage.

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