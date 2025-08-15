The Library of Celaeno

The Library of Celaeno

Gilgamech
4d

I want you to know, Librarian, that this kind of long deep work (and this one in particular) is very greatly appreciated.

Chris Coffman
4dEdited

When C.S. Lewis meant the Classics he meant, as you write, “Aristotle, Virgil, and others- nothing of pagan myth outside the Greco-Roman world informs it. Those holdovers from Greek, Latin, and Jewish authors had been removed from their original cultural and religious contexts”.

I’ve never read anywhere an acknowledgment of the fateful significance of the fact that European culture encountered the Classics in reverse order, mostly (with some exceptions) from Latin to late Greek and then finally, in the late 15th century after the Fall of Constantinople, the actual Greek texts of the earliest classical works—most of Plato, Thucydides, Plutarch, and most potent of all, Homeric epic and the glamorous homicidal maniac, the Homeric hero.

It was the Homeric hero and the realism of Thucydides and Plutarch that flooded European consciousness and finished the work of discrediting the Model begun by precocious geniuses like Machiavelli, who was nurtured on Livy and Senecan tragedy and other Roman imitations of the Greek originals. Hobbes translated Thucydides and wrote The Leviathan. Machiavelli reached an England struggling to come to terms with Plato (including Greek homosexuality) and his depiction of the ruthless Realpolitik of Alcibiades, and also Homer and the dark allure of his heroes. The playwright Christopher Marlowe is an exemplary case of the power of learning Greek and the extraordinary creativity such training could unleash—a subversive, rebellious, immoral, anti-Christian creativity.

Within a little more than two centuries—say six or so generations—we have Nietzsche.

In all honesty I just don’t think C. S. Lewis ever grappled with the challenge presented by the daimon to Christendom. The threat came not from Northern European paganism but from the paganism of Homeric and Aeschylean Greek antiquity—as Nietzsche understood perfectly well. Its pitiless ethos and profoundly pessimistic theodicy was a perfect match for the new scientific understanding of Darwinism which appeared in 1859.

After that, the two main choices available to British and European culture were Logical Positivism which is the foundation of liberalism (and which Maxwell, Gödel and Einstein proved empirically inadequate) and the irrationalism of Nietzsche. We see the first development arising from the Viennese-Cambridge axis of Wittgenstein, the Vienna Circle, David Hilbert and Bertrand Russell, and the second appearing in the Deutschtum of Burckhardt and Nietzsche in a Germanic culture besotted with authentic Greek antiquity ever since Winckelmann invented art history (and who was to die a predictable death for somebody who adopted the sexual mores depicted in Plato’s “Symposium”).

The third, non-choice, was the romantic conservatism of Lewis and Tolkien.

