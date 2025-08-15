In my last essay, I opened up in a very candid and sensitive way about the intense trauma occasioned by my discovery that the authors of the canonical texts of the Bible were more Jewish than the accounting department at the ADL. After no small amount of spiritual struggle, I came to the conclusion that the truth of those texts transcended the cultural boundaries some would ascribed to them, and that they, and the religion they inspired, are an indelible part of Western culture and the particular cultures of the various European (and European-descended peoples) who comprise the West. Christianity is at once a world religion and an individual commitment, a faith of nations and empires all at once, particular in its expressions and universal in its truth.

The response to this was overwhelmingly positive, as most readers understood what I was doing in my emotionally vulnerable state, and supported me on my nearly quarter-hour long spiritual journey. But unfortunately, many people in our society are afflicted with internetgenic thought-processing disorders, and thus can only express themselves in what can best be called a ‘daily storm’ of spergtastic invective. With my own mind consumed by an almost Byronic state of brooding I may have unfortunately been too harsh with these detractors, for which I am sorry. For the record, I support- and encourage all of you to support- the passage of the Digital Recovery Utilizing Internet Detox Law And Responsibility Program legislation proposed by the Trump administration to find and help these people. I imagine the first part will be a lot easier than the second.

So this installment is going to be a lot more positive, and in fact features someone well known for his hesitation to argue and avoidance of controversy. Clive Staples “Jack” Lewis is of course figures most strongly in the public mind for his Christian apologetics and works of fiction, all of which are still as popular today as when he wrote them in the last century. But like his similarly renowned countryman and close friend J. R R. Tolkien, Lewis was first and foremost an academic. It’s a shame that the scholarly work of both men has been overshadowed by their artistic achievements, because considered solely in that light they would be just as formidable if not quite as famous.

If this post featuring C. S. Lewis absolutely ripping a heater gets more likes than your response, you got rekt. Ask the young Captain of Gondor if you disagree.

One of Lewis’ academic books, in fact, figured greatly in my own intellectual development. Many years ago as a college student, before I decided to focus on Late Antiquity, I had hopes of being a Medievalist, and following that interest, I was intrigued to discover that Lewis- one of my favorite authors- had published a fascinating book on the development of Medieval and Renaissance literature. This book, The Discarded Image, has much to say about the great synthesis of Classical, Christian and pagan Northern European influences and thought into a coherent cultural whole during the Middle Ages, the period that represents the inception of the conceptual West as we understand it today.

The Discarded Image is not quite a primer on Medieval and Renaissance literature; Lewis assumes his readers will not need explained to them who authors like Layamon and Ariosto are, and that they’ve read them. It’s still quite approachable even if you haven’t though, because it’s less a book about texts than an exploration of the minds behind them, or rather ‘mind,’ since the central thesis of the book is that the grand project of the Middle Ages was the creation of a mental model that brought together and reconciled Classical works, native pagan lore, and especially Christian doctrine. This model was not the specific creation of any one author and developed over time, but Lewis believed that all medieval authors participated in it, consciously or unconsciously, as they worked. Lewis calls this model… the Model (much more creativity went into the substance of the argument).

Lewis was singularly qualified to write such a book. While he lacked the linguistic virtuosity of Tolkien (who could handily draw on Finnish and Gothic), Lewis was arguably the best-read man of his generation, having consumed everything of note in his native English from Beowulf to the Modernists, not to mention the full range of Classical sources in the original. In addition to Greek and Latin, Lewis had a deep familiarity with French, German, Italian, and Old Norse literature, which he read in both modern and Medieval dialects. The Discarded Image is the culmination of a lifetime spent immersed in the prose and poetry of lost ages, published a year after his death in 1963.

Being an expert in Germanic languages and spending a lifetime reading pagan myth left Tolkien a devout Catholic. It’s a shame he never hung out with Ernst Junger; the latter would have probably converted much earlier.

Apart from its value as an introduction to the thought-world of Medieval writers, the book is important for its insights into the cultural project behind the Model, a type of guide detailing the process I mentioned in my last essay, the reconciliation of the Christian faith and the non-Christian cultures among which it spread. Christianity is a revealed rather than natural religion, one to which people convert rather than the result of development from within or diffusion from without. Of course, there were some of each of those processes involved- Christianity, once established, became the natural national religion of those peoples who adopted it, and it did diffuse out in bits and pieces before the full spectrum of doctrines arrived by way of missionaries. As to that latter point, consider the dim but recognizable Christian influence on even such distant pagan classics as the Volupsa. But wherever it arrived, Christianity encountered established cultures with unique histories and fixed notions of propriety, each of which the missionaries had to navigate distinctly.

The great challenge of our own day, in seeking to turn a Post-Christian society into a re-Christianized one, is developing a new Christian integration of secular learning and foreign cultural inputs. What is a Christian to make of the vast outputs of mass media, mass immigration, of the concept of ‘mass’ itself? In what sense does the legacy of the Classical, Biblical, and Northern European pagan live on in our society, and how should these influences be integrated with newer ones? We can’t return to the Middle Ages any more than the people of the Renaissance could return to the days of Augustus, but by cultivating a historically-formed sense of discernment, we can perhaps get an idea of how to progress by looking at the ways our ancestors handled the complex legacy they inherited.

The project of reconciling Christian and various kinds of pagan lore predated the Middle Ages, arguably going back to Paul at the Areopagus. The Greco-Roman cultural zone was the first foreign mission field the Church encountered. This foreignness, however, was mitigated by centuries of contact and overlap between the Jews and the wider Semitic East and Indo-European peoples to their west. Greek cities in the East boasted prosperous Jewish communities whose principle men were as versed in the doctrines of Plato as their own laws, and many Greeks and Romans were attracted to the sober monotheism of the Jewish faith long before Christ, a phenomenon which culminated in the sebomenoi of the first centuries AD, ultimately swallowed by Christianity. Paul’s audience was neither strange to him nor he to they.

While some Christian intellectuals, like Tertullian, saw pagan learning as at best redundant and at worst actively spiritually harmful, and others like Clement of Alexandria seem to have considered an education in the Classics to be a vital adjunct to the faith, it can be fairly said that most Christian apologists advocated a middle course. Pagan learning was neither necessary nor sufficient for a pious life, but fine so long as it was kept subordinate to and understood in light of revelation. This understanding allowed for the creation of a class of Christians educated as both Greeks and believers, who would be the authors or transmitters of most of the works from the Classical period that made it into the Middle Ages. Indeed, the synthesis that took place in the Medieval Period perhaps would have happened earlier, in Late Antiquity, were it not for two things. One, the various pagan traditions of the Classical world were still alive and active, meaning that such learning was always the potential instrument of hostile competitors, as happened under the rule of Julian the Apostate. And two, the chaos of the period, and the disintegration of the Roman Empire in the West meant that the social infrastructure for such a program of cultural adaptation was severely damaged- unlike in the Eastern Empire, where the development was much more straightforward.

The German barbarians who conquered and divided the Western Roman Empire were already Christian (albeit generally holding heretical beliefs) when they crossed the Rhine, and many were highly or at least partially Romanized due to centuries of trade and military service. Of them and their influence, Lewis says:

The Middle Ages had roots in the ‘barbarian’ North and West as well as in that Graeco-Roman tradition which reached them principally through books. I have put the word ‘barbarian’ in inverted commas because it might otherwise mislead. It might suggest afar greater difference in race and arts and natural capacity than really existed even in ancient times between Roman citizens and those who pressed upon the frontiers of the empire. Long before that empire fell, citizenship had ceased to have any connection with race. Throughout its history its Germanic and (still more) its Celtic neighbours,if once conquered or allied, apparently had no reluctance to assimilate, and no difficulty in assimilating, its civilisation. You could put them into togas and set them to learning rhetoric almost at once. They were not in the least like Hottentots dressed up in bowler hats and pretending to be Europeans. The assimilation was real and often permanent. In a few generations they might be producing Roman poets, jurists, generals. They differed from the older members of the Graeco-Roman world no more than these differed from one another in shape of skull, features, complexion, or intelligence.

What remained of the religious systems of pagan Rome lost their cultural force under foreign, Christian rule and withered. At the same time, the barbarian kings coveted the prestige of Rome and sought to associate themselves with it, and with the last functioning institution from the previous regime, the Church. While mindful of their own traditions, legitimacy would come from the new God and His earthly representatives, and the parvenu kingdoms would seek to cultivate connections with the enduring legacy of Rome. This need had the effect of bringing the various kings around to Christian orthodoxy and increasing the prestige of the Papacy as the one truly international institution in the West. Religious, political, demographic, and social changes had resulted in novel societies severed from direct, unadulterated cultural connections to their forebears, while retaining, mostly through the work of churchmen, their intellectual and artistic legacy.

The Medieval world that developed out of all of this thus had a peculiar relationship with both the Classical world and German (and sometimes Celtic) traditions. The great work of Late Antiquity was constructing a Christian context for interpreting the great works of the Classical world; the Medievals had their inherited material almost solely through that channel, and often in attenuated form. Greek was lost to the West until the 14th century, and such Hellenic works as they had existed in pieces in often abridged Latin translations. Plato, for example, came to the Middle Ages by way of Augustine, Dionysius the Areopagite, and a bowdlerized Latin edition of the Timeaus. The re-interpretation of Germanic and Celtic lore was a different process. Figuring out the place of Aristotle in a Christian’s education was the work of scholars; who Thor was, or what to make of brownies and bugbears and leprechauns,was a much more ad hoc undertaking mostly occurring at the popular level.

Lewis begins his book by inviting us into the minds of the people of the Middle Ages. To him, they are both a profoundly bookish people and great systematizers, the second characteristic following from the first. One might wonder at this, given that books were rare and literacy rates quite low by modern standards, but it was the very fact that books and the skills needed to interpret them were both hard to come by that created an attitude of reverence. The text I cite throughout is from archive.org, but I recommend the physical copy.

At his most characteristic, medieval man was not a dreamer nor a wanderer. He was an organiser, a codifier, a builder of systems. He wanted ‘a place for everything and everything in the right place’. Distinction, definition, tabulation were his delight. Though full of turbulent activities, he was equally full of the impulse to formalise them. War was (in intention) formalised by the art of heraldry and the rules of chivalry; sexual passion (in intention), by an elaborate code of love. Highly original and soaring philosophical speculation squeezes itself into a rigid dialectical pattern copied from Aristotle. Studies like Law and Moral Theology, which demand the ordering of very diverse particulars, especially flourish. Every way in which a poet can write (including some in which he had much better not) is classified in the Arts of Rhetoric. There was nothing which medieval people liked better, or did better, than sorting out and tidying up. Of all our modern inventions I suspect that they would most have admired the card index. They are bookish. They are indeed very credulous of books. They find it hard to believe that anything an old auctour has said is simply untrue. And they inherit a very heterogeneous collection of books; Judaic, Pagan, Platonic, Aristotelian, Stoical, Primitive Christian, Patristic. Or (by a different classification) chronicles, epic poems, sermons, visions, philosophical treatises, satires. Obviously their auctours will contradict one another. They will seem to do so even more often if you ignore the distinction of kinds and take your science impartially from the poets and philosophers; and this the medievals very often did in fact though they would have been well able to point out, in theory, that poets feigned. If, under these conditions, one has also a great reluctance flatly to disbelieve anything in a book, then here there is obviously both an urgent need and a glorious opportunity for sorting out and tidying up. All the apparent contradictions must be harmonised. A Model must be built which will get everything in without a clash; and it can do this only by becoming intricate, by mediating its unity through a great, and finely ordered, multiplicity. This task, I believe, the Medievals would in any case have undertaken.

In a word, the Medievals had a diversity problem, one they solved by systematizing things according to a conception of transcendent good. Nothing could be further from the truth that the people of the Middle Ages looked at their world with fear and ignorance. The Model worked to explain everything, from the personality traits of individuals to the workings of the universe itself. It’s as comprehensive as Newtonian physics or neo-Darwinian evolutionary biology or Marxism or Freudianism in the way it seeks to account for all observable phenomena, but informed by a distinct spiritual sensibility that those more modern systems lack.

It would be too much and too little to give an in-depth exploration of each chapter; too much because to do each justice would make this essay prohibitively long and too little because some parts weigh more heavily on the development of the West than others. Of course, I encourage you to read the whole book. In particular, I wish to draw attention to two parts- Lewis’ exploration of how Medievals conceptualized the universe and how they dealt with outlier phenomena. These I feel have particular exemplary bearing on the question of how we might in turn construct a new Christian synthesis.

After preliminary chapters discussing the particular influence of various authors, Lewis moves on to their and others’ influence on the development of the Model. The Medieval mind conceived of the universe as vast but finite, not cold and dark but warm and bright and full of life. It was simply assumed that there were no empty spaces; everything had its place, its “kindly stede” the location and mode of existence to which it was naturally inclined. This is not to say they were animists. Lewis tells us that the Medievals believed rocks “liked” being close to earth in the same sense we speak of them ‘obeying’ the laws of gravity. The people of the Middle Ages were not vitalists, but their inventory of metaphor was along those lines.

Well . . . that’s certainly . . . ?

This universe was divided into two basic zones. There was the Earth and everything on it, transitory and mortal, everything being some mixture of four primary elements- Earth, Water, Air, and Fire- each one naturally inclined to separate and move into its proper level above or below the others. Beyond the highest layer of pure, invisible fire was a boundary to a different area, this one perfect, immortal, and harmonious, comprised of a series of concentric crystal spheres, each the domain of some particular heavenly body or bodies. Such religious feeling toward the pagan gods from Antiquity that remained in the Medieval world was retained in those deities’ association with the planets- they even kept the names. Luna, Mercury, Sol, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn were conceived of as intelligences, which could and did profoundly affect the sublunary world below. Whatever Platonism the Medievals had inherited was late stage, and notions of theurgy and sympathetic magic color the Model in this regard. Vouched for by the auctors, astrology could be regarded as a sober science even by Aquinas.

This was because they were, ultimately, conceived of as part of a greater universe presided over by the Christian God. The planets, in a past of error and demonic deception, might certainly have been regarded as Divine, but the Christians of the Middle Ages re-contextualized the celestial bodies as lesser aspects of a deeper understanding of the workings of God. The planets were the abode of those souls who died a Christian death; Dante’s journey through the Seven Heavens is both a trip through the afterlife and Medieval science fiction. Beyond the planets lay the final sphere which held the stars, and that marked the end of the created world, all of which, whatever its particular motions, was ultimately animated by a longing, an inclining, for the Ultimate Good beyond material reality and any human conception of existence. The motive force of the entire universe was Divine love.

The science behind the Model, such as it was, was mostly Classical and a bit Biblical, taken from Aristotle, Virgil, and others- nothing of pagan myth outside the Greco-Roman world informs it. Those holdovers from Greek, Latin, and Jewish authors had been removed from their original cultural and religious contexts and, given the previous round of rationalizing from Late Antiquity, could be re-appropriated in a fairly coherent way. However, the organic pagan inheritance of various medieval cultures were a different story, those bits and pieces of Germanic and Celtic lore that lingered on long after Christianization and emerged from places little touched by the Mediterranean civilizations. This very haphazard legacy created some interesting problems for the model.

Lewis devotes an entire chapter to what he calls the Longaevi- the long-lived- his collective term for all the fairies, elves, sprites, dwarves, giants, goblins, trolls, etc. that figure so strongly in Medieval culture. It’s his term because there was no consistent contemporary one, which points to the problems they created. There is simply no agreed-upon understanding of what these things were within the model.

I have put the Longaevi or longlivers into a separate chapter because their place of residence is ambiguous between air and Earth. Whether they are important enough to justify this arrangement is another question. In a sense, if I may risk the oxymoron, their unimportance is their importance. They are marginal, fugitive creatures. They are perhaps the only creatures to whom the Model does not assign, as it were, an official status. Herein lies their imaginative value. They soften the classic severity of the huge design. They intrude a welcome hint of wildness and uncertainty into a universe that is in danger of being a little too self-explanatory, too luminous.

Because there was no consensus as to what they actually were, the Longaevi were necessarily mysterious, and thus, scary. There was no auctor of august reputation to explain them in terms of some greater system. Even the names used to describe them were fairly interchangeable. They were at once unknowable and frighteningly real; fairies only became tame, gossamer-winged children’s fare after people stopped believing in them. If your daughter told you she had been dancing with them in the woods in Bretagne circa 1250, it would terrify you.

This meant that they were extremely versatile as literary figures. Sir Orfeo presents a fairy encounter that’s something a modern would recognize as surreal horror. But even here there was some ambiguity. They could be playful, or funny. They could also be helpful or even represent holy things, like Spenser’s Fairy Queen. But the one thing that unites them is their alien nature, descending as they do from layers of Indo-European and even neolithic conceptions of nature and spirits made culturally remote by the ascent of Christianity. They are the ghosts of pagan past.

Similar themes in both; Christian societies haunted by a pagan past, where the hero has to make a journey to an alien world and face an ambiguous antagonist.

The book concludes with an exploration of the legacy of the Model, which I encourage you to read as a whole for yourself; indeed, again, read the whole book. It’s the sort of thing only a man possessed of a brilliant mind and a lively imagination, with a lifetime of scholarship behind him, could write. Likewise, the Model he describes is the product of a culture that revered the past and worked to reconcile vast and contradictory streams of wisdom into a comprehensible whole, taming (for the most part) without destroying problematic elements of the past. It’s worth learning about.

So what lessons might we draw for the future of the West? The Model was not a theory in the scientific sense, but a grand, comprehensive system that sought to unify and reconcile areas of knowledge that we would today consider prohibitively epistemologically distinct. We do science one way, philosophy another; art and religion are wholly different in turn. For the Christians of the Middle Ages such thinking would have been strange, indeed, even a strong divide between fiction and nonfiction would have been odd. Truth, for them, was truth, and there was a unity behind the empirical, the aesthetic, the rational, and the holy. The Model is not so much about facts but their significance, and so too would a new one be.

Consider, for example, our own model of the universe. Behind it lies a good bit of Newton and Darwin and the nineteenth century materialists who shaped modern science. In the popular imagination this universe is an endless expanse of black indifference, occasionally beautiful, but ultimately alien to us (and if anyone else is out there, they are themselves quite literally aliens). This universe is less Cosmic Horror than an inherently horrific cosmos, deterministic and purposeless. The better parts of our nature rebel against this vision (the aliens in Science fiction are, like the Longaevi, scary but occasionally helpful or humorous). But this is not inevitable. The significance given to the facts of astronomy is the legacy of a particular layer of our cultural development, a philosophical vision just as contingent as the one it replaced. What if the stars weren’t alien? What if the galaxies that now bring to mind human insignificance were instead viewed from the other end as themselves small compared to that great Divine force beyond the stars?

31 million views tells you that people really love heavenly bodies.

