Why also should I speak of one (whose name we had rather not mention as he is still alive), who for a long while received a devil in the brightness of an angelic form, and was often deceived by countless revelations from him and believed that he was a messenger of righteousness: for when these were granted, every night he provided a light in his cell without the need of any lamp. At last he was ordered by the devil to offer up to God his own son who was living with him in the monastery, in order that his merits might by this sacrifice be made equal to those of the patriarch Abraham. And he was so far seduced by his persuasion that he would really have committed the murder unless his son had seen him getting ready the knife and sharpening it with unusual care, and looking for the chains with which he meant to tie him up for the sacrifice when he was going to offer him up; and had fled away in terror with a presentiment of the coming crime.

-St. John Cassian, Conferences 2:7

In the midst of the metastasizing online crack up around the Iran War, Charlie Kirk, and the Epstein Files, you may have missed that Andrew Anglin announced the other day that he’s shutting down The Daily Stormer. It seems that the conflict in Iran, in Anglin’s opinion, is soon to devolve into a nuclear Holocaust, and as such, he’s concluded that further struggle against hegemonic global Zionism is futile. Anglin dedicated his whole adult life to fighting Jewish power, in the course of which he was driven from public life, sued into mega-oblivion, rendered a permanent exile, and now, at long last, compelled to leave behind the publication that was his signature contribution to American media. The Jews won.

Share

Share The Library of Celaeno

But of course, the Jews were always going to win. That outcome was predetermined given Anglin’s fundamental understanding of the world. Jews run everything, have always run everything, and will always run everything until the white man finally wakes up from his deluded slavery, which the Jews will of course inevitably prevent from happening. Anglin was fond of asking, “what would Hitler do?” Well, that’s easy, he’d looz to the jooz. It’s what he’s most known for, and now it’s what Anglin is most known for.

The autobiography of half of the alt-right, as reported by the alt-right.

There are those who believe Anglin had potential once. Some might theorize about what might have been. Anglin certainly had energy, and charisma, and a certain fearlessness in confronting pieties that genuinely deserved to be mocked. But the truth is, there never really was a might have been. The end was as certain as a sunset, given the foundation the whole enterprise rested upon in the first place. He became a truly loathsome person and took a lot of others with him into what can only be called a collective paranoid delusion.

When I think of paranoia, I’m reminded of a story I’d heard about a long time ago, from when I was a kid watching Unsolved Mysteries. If you’re my age I’m sure you remember; you can probably hear that insanely creepy music playing alongside the Robert Stack introductory voiceover. The story I have in mind is one of the most bizarre of all of them, the still-unexplained murder of Blair Adams. Though ostensibly unconnected to the current contretemps on the online right, I actually think there are some illustrative, and perhaps frightening, parallels.

Nightmare fuel

In the summer of 1996, Blair Adams was a 31 year old construction foreman living in Surry, British Columbia. Despite a few run-ins with the law in his twenties related to drugs and drinking, he had by all accounts turned things around and had a steady, well-paying job, one which actually took him overseas to Germany for an extended period the year before. As events would show, he’d actually socked away a considerable sum of money from his work. Generally speaking, he was a perfectly normal working class Canadian man, with friends, romantic interests, and a secure if not especially interesting future ahead of him.

Above: A Canadian lumberjack prepares to harvest the Yukon.

But there were some dark clouds on the horizon. Ever since returning from Germany, Adams had not quite been himself. Formerly gregarious, he became increasingly withdrawn as the months went by, then suspicious of others. By June of 1996, he was telling his mother that unspecified “people” were spreading “rumors” about him, though he refused to elaborate. His sleep became erratic, as did his moods. Formerly careful and reliable, he stopped locking up worksites. He told several friends that he feared for his life, but as close as he got to any sort of specificity was mentioning his worry about co-workers who’d returned from Germany after he had come back. To the other members of his crew he wearily announced “I don’t know if I can continue on here” before abruptly quitting his job and emptying his bank account of some $6,000 in various currencies, jewelry, and precious metals. He didn’t pick up his final paycheck.

It’s easy to forget that alongside all the neoliberal triumphalism of the 1990s, it was, in its way, a dark and paranoid time. The Siege at Ruby Ridge (1992), the attempt by the government to arrest cult leader David Koresh at Waco (1993), and the Oklahoma City Bombing (April, 1995) were just a few of the high profile events from the era that remain slathered in conspiracism to this day. The end of the Cold War introduced a strange anomie to western life; without the familiar specter of doom that nuclear annihilation represented, men groped for a new dark force creeping in the shadows of everyday life. The victory of globalist capitalism opened the way for the promise of security and abundance to be fulfilled, which it was not, the specter of which haunts us to this day. The paradigmatic television shows of the period were Friends, featuring the empty relationship dynamics of a group of young adults living an inexplicably luxurious life in a big city shorn of racial and class tensions, and The X-Files, which set the template for later shows like Lost in creating a lore of hidden conspiratorial realities so complex but inexplicable that the whole narrative structure collapsed in on itself in the end. Both Friends and The X-Files reflected a deeper reality, the former by holding up a funhouse mirror of happiness rooted in a material prosperity that would become increasingly impossible for the people represented in the demographics of the main cast, the latter by recapitulating, in its ultimate fracturing into incoherence, the exact arc of the paranoid worldview, one which would become increasingly prevalent as the internet (1994) became ever more a normal part of life.

Windows 96 included this alarm for whenever your PC was hacked by Lizard People, at least until Bill Gates started hanging out with you-know-who…

Beginning on July 5, Adams began desperately trying to enter the United States. In itself, this is nothing unusual; many Canadian men experience a sudden, overwhelming urge to cross the border during the long, frozen months of the Canadian summer, especially with the lure of the recent Independence Day fireworks no doubt visible along the entire boundary. But as with everything else in the story of Blair Adams, this case was particularly bizarre. Adams first attempted to board a ferry driving his Chevrolet Chevette, but was turned away by customs, as he was carrying a large amount of cash, lied about his (very minor) criminal record, and presumably because the other drivers objected to travelling alongside such a hideous vehicle. He then visited some friends, the last people he would ever see in Canada, to whom he repeatedly stated his need to get out of the country due to death threats. He tried to cross the border again, this time on foot, after apparently stealing a different car that he abandoned some ways back from the crossing, but was once again told to turn around. Finally, he drove the Chevette to Vancouver Airport, where a much more casual attitude prevailed towards people who present as drug traffickers, and leaving behind the Chevette was easily able to rent a Nissan Altima, and with this less embarrassing car was finally able to get to America on July 9th.

“Everywhere I go I have women throwing themselves at me. Do you have a car at this dealership that can solve that problem?”

Adams immediately drove to the Seattle-Tacoma Airport, where he left the Altima behind and proceeded to try to get a flight out of town. Why he didn’t just attempt this at the Vancouver Airport is unclear. He first purchased a round-trip ticket to Frankfurt, Germany, where he’d worked previously and where he’d dated a woman while there. She later told investigators that Adams had never reached out to her about coming to town, which is just as well, since he immediately changed course and refunded that ticket in favor of one to Washington, DC. For some reason, he specified one-way despite a round-trip ticket costing half as much. Adams did not know anyone in Seattle or DC, which is also just as well, since as soon as he got to the US capital on the early morning of July 10th, he rented a Toyota Camry and left town immediately, driving south.

Paranoia takes many forms. Most specifically the term refers to a collection of mental derangements. It is commonly connected to schizophrenia, though this is but one way it can manifest. There is also the pervasive condition of paranoid personality disorder, which lacks the hallucinations of true schizophrenia, but which warps the soul nonetheless into an all-encompassing suspicion of others. Then there are the persecutory delusional disorders, which can manifest quite suddenly (relative to the other conditions) and feature complex narratives of abuse and targeted malignancy on the part of parties familiar to the sufferer. I’ve written about the latter elsewhere; the paradigmatic case for the latter condition is that of James Tilly Matthews, who was rendered insane by his experiences in Revolutionary France and ended his days in an asylum, though not without controversy. As I offer in that essay, it is far too limiting to think of paranoia as a condition distinct from modern life, wherein there are those who suffer and those who don’t. To live in this world is to be ever exposed to it, to feel its effects even if one avoids its grip. I should note that Blair Adams was never diagnosed with any mental disorder at any point in his life, even near the end, and at the time of his death was tested and found wholly free of intoxicants.

Share The Library of Celaeno

Share

Apart from a report of him getting into a minor fender-bender in southern Virginia, nothing else is known about the rest of Adams’ trip until he arrived in Knoxville, Tennessee at around 5:45 PM. It’s unclear if he’d slept in the previous 24 hours. In perhaps the strangest encounter of the trip, Adams told the clerk at a gas station that he was unable to start his car because the key didn’t work. The clerk called a repair service, and when the mechanic arrived, the man noticed that the key Adams was trying to use was an Altima key, which was in fact the one from the car he’d left behind in Seattle. Since he obviously must have had the Camry key when he pulled in, the mechanic looked around for where Adams might have dropped it, with Adams mysteriously but resolutely refusing to check his own pockets for the missing key. Sensing his time being wasted, the mechanic called a wrecker and gave Adams a ride to the nearby hotel to where his Camry was being towed. Adams walked into the lobby sometime after 6:00 PM without the duffel bag that contained everything he had with him other than the items on his person; the mechanic had to chase after him to give it back.

I mentioned earlier that the paranoia and conspiracism of the 1990s arose as a direct outgrowth of the triumph of McWorld. Men need myth because they think in narratives, and the great liberal project of desacralizing and rationalizing has left this need largely unfulfilled in the masses. We long to make sense of the world, and its most characteristic feature, suffering. We sense there must be some purpose behind everything, which itself is both logical and wholesome. Expressed in its highest form, it’s the great ur-myth of man’s fall and resurrection in the person of Christ, and our return to what we were meant to be. God is the man behind the curtain. In lieu of that, however, something will always fill the gap. For Anglin and so many others, that need for some kind of heuristic certainty is filled by the narrative of omnipotent Jewish control of all human life, which must always be fought but can never be conquered, a narrative of pure despair and doom that lacks anything like the dark nobility of the Norse gods, struggling in futility against their Gotterdammerung. There’s a degree to which the trolling and edgy jokes are a welcome sign of courage and a stand against conformity and stultification, but beneath the surface the mirth is a cope, gallows humor for the hangaguð, a cry against the impossibility of joy or victory. People cling to paranoid explanations of the world because they offer the illusion of understanding, wisdom, gnosis. Suffused with cancerous pride, they imagine they are prophets and visionaries, and that the lack of support they receive from those around them is simply evidence of how far beyond their fellow men they are. It’s the blackest of black pills, but by far the most addictive.

I can’t recommend this book enough and I strongly urge everyone to read it.

The cameras at the Fairfield Inn recorded Adams entering and leaving the lobby repeatedly over the next hour; the clerk at the desk explicitly stated that he looked “paranoid,” constantly looking at the door as though expecting someone unwanted, but also approaching entrance fitfully. Finally, he asked for a room for the night, paying for it with a $100 bill. Before the clerk could look up from adding up his change (oh for 90s’ prices) he had already left the desk and the hotel. She called the room, but it seems he never entered it. He was never seen alive again.

I’ve seen people become deranged just as things are, objectively speaking, looking up. We have an administration that speaks the language of the right, that talks of remigration and closed borders, that wants to restore manufacturing and end DEI, that prosecutes communist street terrorists and embraces its mandate as never before. The energy and youth are all on the side of the right. There’s every reason to hope, and every reason to envision a better future, at least in the US. But for large swaths of people on the right, that’s simply not what they see. Ten million immigrants not immediately being deported- He SOLD OUT! A month to round up the thugs who busted up a church service in Minnesota- Trump CUCKED! The War in Iran isn’t over in a week- He’s LOSING! Because of course, behind it all, lies the sinister specter of Jeffrey Epstein- locutus of World Jewry- as the supposed mastermind of everything nefarious for decades. He’s an indictment of our entire class of elites, despite it being unclear that any beyond a relatively small core group of elites had anything to do with him, and his machinations can be fitted into any scenario demanded by a demented imagination, including the abjectly despicable slurs against the widow of Charlie Kirk from some of the most debased human beings imaginable. Obviously, not everyone is on board with all or even part of this disgusting campaign of mendacity, cowardice, ignorance, slander, and abject stupidity, but too many are, and it is quite sad to see. Of all things, Trump is the real prophet here, because he warned a long time ago that you would get tired of winning. What a man like him couldn’t fathom was that it was because you are (and will remain) addicted to losing.

The corpse of Blair Adams was discovered at a construction site near the hotel around 7:00 AM on the morning of July 11th by a pair of construction workers. What killed him is clear; he sustained a brutal series of injuries indicative of having been beaten to death, including a ruptured stomach which created septic shock that was the primary factor in his mortality. Examining his stomach also revealed he’d eaten very recently, but despite the fact that he was limited to establishments within walking distance, there were no credible sighting of him dining anywhere. He also sustained what appeared to be a crowbar wound to the head, and one of the detectives believed he was also hit by a car. A news story quoted authorities as describing injuries consistent with sexual assault, though no further elaboration is given.

Apart from that, the scene- like everything else about the case- was bizarre. Adams’ shirt was ripped open and he was naked from the waist down. His socks and pants had been turned inside out, in a way that investigators noted likely indicated that they had been removed by someone else. Scattered all around his body were many thousands of dollars in American, Canadian, and German currency, and his fanny pack (it was the 90s) lay open next to him, though the gold bars and jewelry inside were undisturbed. The sole piece of physical evidence was a single long hair Adams was found to be clutching in his stiff fingers; subsequent DNA testing has never found a match. Despite his desperate efforts, death had found Adams after all.

Nothing about the scene made sense, and thirty years later it is still baffling. The leading theory among investigators is that Adams had wandered over to a nearby truck stop, arranged some sort of sexual encounter, it went wrong somehow, and he ended up dead. The biggest hole in that theory is that if a random lot lizard was attempting to roll Adams, she (or he) had done the worst job possible of it, since thousands of dollars were left scattered in the area with no sign whatsoever that he’d been robbed- literally nothing Adams could be demonstrated to have had on his person when he left Canada was unaccounted for. Of course, it’s possible that money wasn’t what someone was looking for, that the scattered cash and treasure were hastily flung away by hands emptying his pockets to get to some unknown item more valuable than Adams’ lifetime accumulation of loonies and toonies. But he knew no one in Knoxville, there was no indication he was planning to go there (his stop was seemingly inadvertent), and he is not known to have contacted anyone about where he was, so if “they” were looking for him, it’s hard to see how “they” might have found him. The best detectives could do was that a random truck stop habitue had decided for unknown reasons to beat Adams to death, strip his corpse, scatter the equivalent of two-and-a-half month’s salary for the average 1996 person around his corpse, and just leave, never to be seen again or enter the system for any other crime. Needless to say, the case remains unsolved.

They still use the same money, but the legends are now in Urdu.

Further muddying the water was Adams’ mother, who gave a single interview about the episode in 2017, over two decades after her son’s mysterious death. She told the reporter that her son had not been mentally ill at all at the time, that he had been on his way to the Olympics, due to begin in Atlanta a couple of weeks after his death, and, apropos of nothing, that he had once been in a gay relationship, none of which she had ever conveyed to authorities, before or since. The first claim was belied by literally everyone else who knew him in 1996 who authorities had spoken with; the second wasn’t supported by any other evidence and made no sense- why would’t he just fly from Canada to Atlanta if he was fine and that was the goal? Interestingly, the Atlanta games did have a conspiracy connection; it was there that Eric Rudolph set off a bomb that was originally blamed on security guard Richard Jewel, which led to a debacle for law enforcement and lingering suspicions that the real story has yet to be told, as well as conspiracy theories from the other direction linking Rudolph with wider rightist movements. And while the third did open the possibilities in terms of the range of truck stop denizens he might have sought out, nothing would come of it and no one else seems to have back up that characterization of Adams. When the reporter reached out for further comment, Adams’ stepfather angrily refused any further cooperation with the media on the part of the family, and they have not commented since.

So what’s the real story? What’s the neat summary, the lesson we can all take away to know what the right thing to do is? That’s the scary part- there isn’t one. We will probably never know, this side of the grave, what really happened with Blair Adams, much as we cannot now fully comprehend the forces at work behind powerful people and the choices they make. Something brought him to his doom; something will bring each of us to our own doom in our time. Paranoia and conspiracism represent a kind of shortcut out of that fear, the way sorcery is a spurious form of miracle-working, wherein the secrets of the universe are laid bare to those who open themselves up to them, but only hear the voices of the spirits of the air. There’s a semblance of comfort in paranoia, though whatever peace it brings is false, and in reality it inculcates such agitation as to shake one’s soul to pieces. But what we can do is cleanse our minds with humility and charity, remembering that the people we theorize about online are real human beings with all the same flaws and foibles that we possess, and being mindful of that, to approach the news of the day with objective eyes. Looking at the world this way lacks the certainty of paranoia, the all-encompassing explanation for everything. But it has the virtue of opening oneself up to truth, insofar as men are able to grasp it.

Anyone with information about the death of Blair Adams is encouraged to call KCSO’s Cold Case Unit at 865-215-2675 or email coldcase@knoxsheriff.org. From the article I referenced heavily throughout.

I Accept Maplebuxx!

Thanks for reading The Library of Celaeno! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share The Library of Celaeno