The Library of Celaeno

The Library of Celaeno

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Flatulus Maximus's avatar
Flatulus Maximus
6d

Whew! That certainly was a downer. One trick I always employ: if a conversation includes anything like "it's the Jews" I immediately leave the area. I've had some experience with this in my working life ears ago. You cannot fight paranoia or schizophrenia with reason. You may think you're making progress for a while, but the patient always circles back to their particular delusion. We had asylums for such as these (or assisted living arrangements to keep them on their meds), until some bureaucrat got the bright idea to turn them all out into the streets. H.L. Mencken often described democracy's politicians as manipulators of popular fears. When it comes to Epstein and the Jews, employ the method described above. However, when it comes to Big Pharma and Big Government, the question isn't whether you're paranoid. It's: are you paranoid enough?

Reply
Share
5 replies
Jim in Alaska's avatar
Jim in Alaska
5d

Don't forget, just 'cause you're paranoid doesn't mean they're not really out to get you. ;-)

Reply
Share
1 reply
42 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Librarian of Celaeno · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture