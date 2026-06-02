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JasonT's avatar
JasonT
7d

Good article. Turning the other cheek is to accept insult, particularly for the sake of Christ. It is not a command to accept assault. Jesus had a right recognized by Rome to resist physical assault but declined out of obedience to His Father.

The Left hates Christianity but will twist the teachings of Christ to their political advantage. It is wise to know Scripture well enough to not be fooled by them.

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Alan Schmidt's avatar
Alan Schmidt
7d

St. John Chrysostom is always a good source to make us moderns nervous. I have a colleague who got fired from a Catholic school for quoting one of his spicier sermons during class.

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