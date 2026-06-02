John Carter’s recent article about the lack of seax among Canadian men made me wonder about the Biblical reference he mentioned. It’s the passage from Luke, 22:35-38, where Jesus has the following conversation with the disciples:

35 He said to them, “When I sent you out without a purse, bag, or sandals, did you lack anything?” They said, “No, not a thing.” 36 He said to them, “But now, the one who has a purse must take it, and likewise a bag. And the one who has no sword must sell his cloak and buy one. 37 For I tell you, this scripture must be fulfilled in me, ‘And he was counted among the lawless,’ and indeed what is written about me is being fulfilled.” 38 They said, “Lord, look, here are two swords.” He replied, “It is enough.”

In Koine, it reads as follows:

35 Καὶ εἶπεν αὐτοῖς· Ὅτε ἀπέστειλα ὑμᾶς ἄτερ βαλλαντίου καὶ πήρας καὶ ὑποδημάτων, μή τινος ὑστερήσατε; οἱ δὲ εἶπαν· Οὐθενός. 36 εἶπεν δὲ αὐτοῖς· Ἀλλὰ νῦν ὁ ἔχων βαλλάντιον ἀράτω, ὁμοίως καὶ πήραν, καὶ ὁ μὴ ἔχων πωλησάτω τὸ ἱμάτιον αὐτοῦ καὶ ἀγορασάτω μάχαιραν. 37 λέγω γὰρ ὑμῖν ὅτι τοῦτο τὸ γεγραμμένον δεῖ τελεσθῆναι ἐν ἐμοί, τό· Καὶ μετὰ ἀνόμων ἐλογίσθη· καὶ γὰρ τὸ περὶ ἐμοῦ τέλος ἔχει. 38 οἱ δὲ εἶπαν· Κύριε, ἰδοὺ μάχαιραι ὧδε δύο. ὁ δὲ εἶπεν αὐτοῖς· Ἱκανόν ἐστιν.

This bit of scripture has occasioned a good bit of commentary over the centuries, given that Jesus, He of “turn the other cheek” notability, is expressly commanding his closest followers to arm up. Before looking at some Patristic notes on His words, I thought I might explore something more prosaic, namely the question of the historical viability of the command. Was what Jesus was asking them to do a practical reality? What does the passage mean?

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Reading this as a younger man, it always struck me as implausible that one could exchange what I envisioned as a large cape for a sword. There was also the lingering doubt that one could simply go out and buy a weapon like that in any case. Didn’t the Romans oppress the Jews? Facing all those rebellions, wouldn’t they have disarmed them? The actual situation in 1st century Judea was more complex, with many relevant analogues to today. To understand the historical context of this passage, it’s important to grasp the situation in the area and the realities of economics, imperial governance, and religious sensibilities.

Much like the later British in India, the Romans preferred to govern cheaply and garrison locally. With regard to law enforcement, there was nothing quite like modern civilian police organizations, and order was maintained by military forces of various sorts. While nearby Syria- on the frontier with the dangerous Parthian Empire- could boast four full legions (16,000-20,000 professional full-time soldiers) at the time Christ entered the world, Judea itself had only auxiliaries, troops recruited from non-Roman subject peoples but commanded by Roman officers. For Judea and surrounding administrative territories, this meant Greeks, Jews, and Samaritans. These units were organized into five cohorts of about 400-500 men each and a single squadron (ala) of cavalry the same size. Complicating things was that, again like the British, the Romans ruled both directly and through a network of client kings, which meant that alongside the administrative province of Judea was the Tetrarchy, very petty kingdoms that nonetheless each maintained its own military forces, organized along Roman lines. The centurion whose servant Christ healed was probably working for Herod Antipas as a mercenary, while the one present at the Crucifixion was almost certainly a commanding a century of auxiliaries under direct Roman authority. Within Jerusalem proper there were perhaps a few hundred temple guards under the command of the Sanhedrin, the only independent armed Jewish force the Romans permitted. From Wikipedia:

This amounts to about 4,000-4,500 men in a Judea with a population of close to a million. Modern New York City has about the same ratio of law enforcement officers to residents (close to 35,000 cops for about 8.6 million people, around 4,100 per million) but they benefit from force-multiplying communications and transportation technology that the Romans couldn’t have dreamed of, and there are of course local National Guard units to back them up if things reach crisis level. Practical realities limited ancient forces to big picture operations- suppressing rebellions, curtailing large-scale banditry, and keeping the roads open for trade and movement of armies. Roman law did attempt some regulations on private weapons ownership, such as banning weapons within certain areas of Rome itself, but the state was mainly concerned with the accumulation of arms, not individual use. Note the wording of The Julian Laws on Public Force:

48.6.1 Marcian, Book 14 of the Institutes By the Julian law, a person is bound by public force if he has carried weapons and ammunition into his home, farm, or villa, except for the purpose of hunting, traveling, or navigation. 48.6.2 Scaevola, book four of the rules Weapons which someone has had for the purpose of trade or which have come to him by inheritance are excepted.

In other words, you’re good with the weapons you have, and can carry them around in the expectation that you will defend yourself if attacked by thieves while travelling, and you keep an inventory of weapons in order to sell them, but no suspicious hoarding. Roman law was explicit in allowing for self-defense. I wrote about this before, but here’s another example (it’s from about a century or so after Jesus, but the principle is older):

48.6.11 Paul, Book Five of Sentences Those who plunder, break into, storm, or attack other people’s houses or villages, or do anything with weapons in a crowd, are punished with death . 1. But by the term weapons are understood all things by which individuals can harm men. 2. Those who carry a weapon for the sake of protecting their own safety do not seem to carry it for the sake of killing a human being.

For further reference, check out the Digest of Justinian, 43:16.27

27) Cassius says that one can repel force with force; for this right is conferred by the Law of Nature. Hence he holds that it is clear that armed aggression can be repelled by arms.

But what about actually buying a sword for personal use? Evidence for the civilian weapons trade is a bit sparse, but it was certainly present. Romans depended not only on large, state-run factory-like sites to produce weapons for their armies, but local contractors. Evidence exists from Egypt that a military-grade gladius, the standard issue short sword of the legions, cost the army about 24 denarii each when purchased locally. For reference, a single denarius represented a day’s wage for a laborer; two would be what a skilled professional might earn. A gladius thus represents something like a month’s wages for a bricklayer or farmer. But that’s what a top-of-the-line weapon would cost. Even with the scant data available, it is clear that blacksmiths in the area of Judea were producing weapons in the mid-first century, and not of the quality demanded of the Roman military. This points to the conclusion that they were being made for locals by locals, probably for both licit and illicit purposes.

What were these weapons exactly? Here, Scripture is a bit ambiguous. The word translated as sword is μάχαιρα (machaira), which actually doesn’t tell us much, being one of those words with a long history of shifting meaning. Homer mainly uses it for sacrificial knives and other bladed instruments meant to be understood as tools; ξίφος (xiphos) and ἄορ (aor) are preferred for weapons. In later centuries it is sometimes used as a synonym for κόπις (kopis). A xiphos or aor is a double-edged short sword with a characteristic swell near the tip, optimized for the thrust like the gladius, while a kopis is a heavy, single edged blade meant for slashing- Xenophon recommended the latter (using ‘machaira’) especially for cavalry use. Translator Dakyns renders this as “sabre,” but this is a bit misleading, as a saber is either straight or, more commonly, curved back, sometimes to an extreme degree. A kopis, like a khukri knife or yataghan (which are perhaps descendants) curves forward. By the first century AD, machaira was the generic word for any sort of blade meant to be understood as a weapon, with both the Disciples and the Romans described as carrying machairai.

The best picture I could find of a -top to bottom- kopis, xiphos, and gladius all together. The xiphos here lacks the characteristic leaf-shape near the tip.

It’s thus possible that the Disciples were armed with state-of-the-art Roman swords, but unlikely, and a few minor details offer clues as to why. For one, in the Garden of Gethsemane Peter is described as using his machaira to cut off the ear of the high priest’s servant; a gladius is intended as a stabbing weapon. It could be that, being untrained, Peter defaulted to slashing with a gladius rather than using it to thrust as a soldier would have, but why spend the money for such a weapon and not bother to learn to use it properly? The other detail is the price. We saw earlier that a military-grade gladius would run about 24 denarii, a substantial sum of money. Some idea of the expected expense involved in arming up at the time can be gleaned from the detail that Jesus urged his followers to sell their cloaks to buy swords, suggesting an equivalent value. Would selling one’s cloak net the funds to buy top gear?

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Probably not, though that’s not to say that the garment described was cheap. The word used in the original passage is ἱμάτιον (himation), which signified a very large, rectangular item of wool outerwear. It was a standard bit of dress all over the eastern Mediterranean, both for reasons of style and function, the sort of thing that could serve as a cloak or a blanket. Being wool, it had the advantage of being durable, fire and UV radiation resistant, easy to dye, and hard to stink up. The disadvantage was the same as every other piece of clothing- the enormous labor that went into producing one, and the subsequent high cost.

This one is made of marble but you get the idea.

It’s important to remember that before the Industrial Revolution everything was produced by hand, and clothing was particularly labor-intensive. Good wives were, like Penelope and Lucretia, industrious weavers. Cloth was expensive. Even as late as the mid-20th century the tradition of the quilting bee was still common in the US, where women in rural areas would take every last scrap of fabric salvaged from torn shirts and pants and repurpose them by carefully stitching them together into layered blankets. Weaving a large woolen textile would have represented a considerable effort, and the realities of a physically harder life- especially in rural areas- meant that replacing them was a constant. The Roman army in particular seems to have gone through enormous amounts of clothing and taxed the abilities of contractors empire wide in every sense.

There was thus a market for articles of dress apart from mere homespun, and Christ’s instructions to sell cloaks makes sense given that level of demand. What could one expect for a slightly-used himation? Evidence from period archaeology indicates that a wool cloak cost about 11 1/2 denarii, though it is unclear whether this was a group-rate price or whether the same would be true for consignments. But that number gives at least a reasonable point of comparison. If a gladius cost 24 denarii and a cloak was worth less that 12, then that exchange was unlikely, and thus, probably means that’s not what the Disciples were supposed to be buying. But if we assume a market in macharai for local use, not quite military-grade stuff but serviceable, then the tradeoff becomes more plausible. One can imagine something more like a Bowie knife or dirk than a weapon meant for military use.

Interestingly, when Scripture calls for dramatic emphasis, the various authors tend to forgo machaira in favor of ῥομφαία (rhomphaia), the term for a massive, Conan-ian, two-handed sword used by Thracian auxiliaries in Roman service, later adopted by Byzantine units. Jesus has a rhomphaia in his mouth when He returns in Revelation 19:15

It makes for an interesting comparison to look at the relative prices of weapons, clothing, and salaries today for some idea of what is intended to be conveyed here. Given the changes wrought by the Industrial Revolution clothing has become far less expensive, and it’s difficult to imagine any item of daily wear being exchangeable for a firearm of any kind, apart from very unique circumstances involving clothing with value apart from its role as a garment. In terms of market exchange and the modern legal system, the trade in weapons presents some interesting divergences as well. The median monthly salary in America is something around $4,800 a month. The standard issue weapon for our armed forces is the M-16 rifle, currently being phased out in favor of the M-4 carbine and the new M-7. The civilian version of the latter can be purchased for around $4,000 retail, meaning that it represents a proportionally slightly cheaper weapon than the gladius of ancient times, though with secondary magazines and a thousand rounds of ammo included the price more or less equals out- a month’s salary for cutting edge military gear.

Above: How you get to live when you win the American Revolution.

However, for the equivalent of the price of a cloak in the first century- about two weeks’ salary, in modern terms about $2,400- one could easily afford a very nice AR-15 complete with ammo. It wouldn’t be top-of-the-line, but serviceable for pretty much everything a working-class fisherman or not-especially-popular tax collector might need it to do. Conceptually, this is probably what is meant to be understood in the exchange with the Disciples; they would have taken Christ’s command to be to grab the ancient equivalent of what one might find on the shelf at Clyde’s Armory in beautiful Athens, Georgia, just down the road from UGA. But is that in fact what they were expected to do?

Incumbent Congressman Clyde wisely eschews listing his party affiliation on his campaign signs in favor of GUN!

There is an interesting feature of Ancient Greek wherein commands can be expressed both in the past tense and in the third person. It is what Christ does when he says to the mob, “let he who is without sin cast the first stone.”

John 8:7 ὡς δὲ ἐπέμενον ἐρωτῶντες αὐτόν, ἀνέκυψεν καὶ εἶπεν αὐτοῖς, Ὁ ἀναμάρτητος ὑμῶν πρῶτος ἐπ' αὐτὴν βαλέτω λίθον·

There’s no equivalent to this in English; literally it would be something like “hey he, thrown that rock!” Aorist imperatives have the force of immediacy, but the third person introduces ambiguity or contingency as to whom the command implies. Essentially, it’s a way to say, “if this applies to you, then execute.” Hence the usual framing in English of “let” or “for whom.” Christ’s command in Koine regarding the sword is framed in that way, “πωλησάτω” is an aorist 3rd person imperative. If you have a sword, don’t worry about it; if you don’t, then sell your cloak and buy one. It’s not a binding command to be armed up all the time for everyone. Selling one’s cloak for a sword means hardship, stripping oneself of comfort, to further the end of struggle and violence. But in what way?

It’s important to note what immediately follows that command. Christ states that the purpose of the swords is, like everything else, for the purpose of the fulfillment of prophesy related to His earthly mission. Being armed symbolically places Him “among the transgressors” in reference to Isaiah 53:12. Thus when the Disciples- presumably taking a quick inventory- inform Christ that they have two swords among them at the moment, He tells them, “it is enough,” obviously not sufficient to fight off the police but a representation of the violence He had the potential to inflict, but forbore. At His arrest, as noted, Peter actually draws his sword and attacks the authorities, using his weapon not even to defend himself, but Jesus. Jesus in turn rejects this:

Matthew 26:52 “Put your sword back in its place,” Jesus said to him, “for all who draw the sword will die by the sword. 53 Do you think I cannot call on my Father, and he will at once put at my disposal more than twelve legions of angels? 54 But how then would the Scriptures be fulfilled that say it must happen in this way?”

What does this say about Christian notions of self-defense and violence in the interest of righteousness? Commentary on this passage, from Eastern Fathers like St. John Chrysostom and Westerners like St. Ambrose of Milan, stress the primacy of love over violence and sacrifice over conquest- the latter offers the two swords to be understood as the Old and New Testaments- but don’t rule out that violence may be a sad necessity of life, or even, under certain circumstances, advisable:

32. But since our discourse has now turned to the subject of blasphemy, I desire to ask one favor of you all, in return for this my address, and speaking with you; which is, that you will correct on my behalf the blasphemers of this city. And should you hear any one in the public thoroughfare, or in the midst of the forum, blaspheming God; go up to him and rebuke him; and should it be necessary to inflict blows, spare not to do so. Smite him on the face; strike his mouth; sanctify your hand with the blow, and if any should accuse you, and drag you to the place of justice, follow them there; and when the judge on the bench calls you to account, say boldly that the man blasphemed the King of angels! For if it be necessary to punish those who blaspheme an earthly king, much more so those who insult God. It is a common crime, a public injury; and it is lawful for every one who is willing, to bring forward an accusation. Let the Jews and Greeks learn, that the Christians are the saviours of the city; that they are its guardians, its patrons, and its teachers. Let the dissolute and the perverse also learn this; that they must fear the servants of God too; that if at any time they are inclined to utter such a thing, they may look round every way at each other, and tremble even at their own shadows, anxious lest perchance a Christian, having heard what they said, should spring upon them and sharply chastise them.

For the record, the “blasphemy” St. John Chrysostom is referring to here is anyone saying that drinking wine is bad, so presumably he’s offering a fairly broad green light on other offenses against God. How to square the circle? Chrysostom is but one example of the phronema of the Church, but illustrative. Notice that he frames this not as lone-wolf vigilantism, but the wider application of a law that transcends earthly terms. The human emperor is but the temporal and temporary representation of the “King of Angels,” and just as the civil authorities have a mandate to enforce respect for their office as part of their charge to preserve order on Earth, so too is the Church compelled to demand respect for Divine law. He anticipates that living this way may mean running afoul of human authorities (as Chrysostom himself would, dying in exile). The whole is really one project, fallible on our end, but an inescapable necessity.

Chrysostom famously compared the Empress Eudoxia to Herodias and Jezebel, attempting to sermon-troll the royal court into repentance, for which they kicked him out.

Every act of violence, even the most absolutely justifiable, is a tragedy, because each of us was meant to love one another, and inflicting harm on another human being must always signify a failure to do so. Violence is always the consequence of some sin. The only justification for such is to prevent some greater evil, to sacrifice one’s own peace for that of others. Viewed in that light, Christ’s rebuke of Peter can be seen as the latter rejecting necessary violence in a sense, as he was attempting to prevent Christ’s sacrifice of himself. We’re not meant to die by the sword, but to crucify ourselves and live forever.

So should you go out and buy a sword? Yes, they’re pretty cool. Should you use it on your neighbors? No, you should love them. Should you allow innocent people to be harmed? No, you should love them. Sometimes, in our fallen world, the least bad thing is the best thing.

Buy Me (another) Sword

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